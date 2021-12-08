1 out of 5 stars service Rating

We bought a van in 2003 and did not have a good experience with the purchase or the service department. We decided to give them another try today because we either need to have an expensive repair done OR we need to buy a new car. So we took the van to the service department to find out about getting an estimate. Spencer was extremely condescending when he noted in his computer we hadn't been to a Nissan dealer for service in 4 years. When I explained it was because of bad service and that we were hoping to have a different experience he didn't respond. When we decided it may be too costly to even diagnose the issue and decided to leave I let him know that his attitude was really not helpful. I suggested when a customer tells you they have had a bad service experience it would be nice to have someone care and find out how to make that better for the future. I let him know he lost a service opportunity and their sales department probably lost a sale. His response to that was that in his 28 years of experience he's never had that happen. We mentioned going to Cool Springs Nissan and his response to that was "Well, we own that one, too. Good luck." Serious customer service issues in the service department. They could have regained us as customers in both service AND sales potentially. My husband also drives a Nissan so they lost that opportunity as well. It is not hard to make someone feel like you care even if you don't. The Service department is really the front line and face of the sales department because we don't buy cars very often but we do service them. If I can't feel respected and valued as a customer in the service department, I will absolutely not buy a car from you. Read more