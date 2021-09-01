sales Rating

My wife and I purchased our first new car which was a 2009 Kia Optima from VanDevere in Akron. We both had an experience that we never anticipated, it was EXCELLENT!! I have to start off by saying that Amy gave my wife the information over the phone that kicked off our search and rescue of that beautiful Ruby Red Kia Optima that was waiting among all the other homeless vehicles. Upon our arrival, a genuine friendly salesman by the name of Tom Fiala, met us and extended his services to us in our search for our first brand spanking new car. I can't say enough about Tom's efforts to find us information and answer all of our questions to our satisfaction and his! We stopped in for a quick and unannounced test drive on our first visit to the dealership and had to leave as fast as we arrived due to other obligations. We told Tom that we would return the following week to talk about the possible purchase of a new Kia. Let me say to those of you who read this review, when you go to this VanDevere dealership, ask for Tom Fiala as I can say from our experience, there was ZERO sales pressure throughout the entire tranasaction and was almost like sitting and talking to someone you already knew. The dealership honored their trade in offer they had quoted my wife on the phone, the price was easily agreed on and we moved to the final stage of the vehicle rescue mission, the finace office. (I was a little anxious I must admit, because this wasn't supposed to go this smooth buying a new car for the first time. Was it?) Well Tom walked us over to the Finance Department so we could finalize the deal with Bill Edwards, the finance manager. Bill was really buried in paperwork, doing the work of two that day, but he came over and explained and reassured my wife that it would be just a few more minutes, in which it was. It amazes me at the amount of paperwork this man can navigate through in such a short time and all the responsibility that each page carries with it $$$$$. Bill steadily went through each piece of paper explaining very simply which each one was for and would gladly back up to explain again anything that wasn't quite clear the first time around. When we had finished all the paperwork and had a chance to speak for a few minutes afterwards, I knew how Bill could keep a sense of humor amidst all that paperwork. He is a very kind and thoughtful person, oh, and above all, very blessed! We dealt with Tom and Bill who deserve eleven stars and my wife who dealt with Amy over the phone. But there are more people that we never saw that day who made this deal flawless. To all of you unseen workers at Van Devere Kia, my wife and I would like to thank you for a job well done. For those of you who are looking to buy a great car from a reputable manufacturer, come and buy from a dealership that did not pressure my wife or I in any way, there was no price haggling either. If Tom is busy and you need service now, I'm sure one of the other sales people will treat you the same way. If not, wait for Tom, he'll be right with you! THANK YOU VAN DEVERE KIA !!!! Read more