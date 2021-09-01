VanDevere Kia
Customer Reviews of VanDevere Kia
Definitely would recommend VanDevere
by 01/09/2021on
I had been searching for a Kia Telluride for a few months. Patrick Scofield at VanDevere Kia was great to work with. He was very prompt to answer all of my questions. VanDevere offered a good price compared to many other dealers that I had contacted. So much so that I drove from NC to OH to buy the car. Patrick was able to make the process very smooth as we were able to get a bunch of the legwork done the day before driving up to OH. Also, the dealership was very mindful of the Covid guidelines so there were no concerns there while we were at the dealership going through the buying process. I would definitely recommend Patrick and VanDevere if you are in the market for a car.
Great experience! Patrick was great!
by 12/07/2016on
Recently just purchased my 3rd car from Vandevere and Patrick was salesman for all of them. If i need a car i always go to Pat and will continue to. Great dealership even better Salesman, Patrick won't let you down.
New Kia Lease
by 12/07/2016on
Had a surprisingly great car buying experience at VanDevere Kia. Patrick did a great job at finding the car I wanted and Tyler did a great job with the financing. Will definitely be back when my lease is up.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
KIA SORENTO, PATRCK SCOFIELD, SALES REP.
by 12/04/2016on
5.0 star rating 12/4/2016 This is the third Kia vehicle that I have purchased at Vandevere. I live in Willoughby Oh and have other options to purchase a vehicle in the area, however i keep going back to my sales representative Patrick Scofield. Patrick knows all about the Kia brand and will not push you for a sale. He wants to be sure you are satisfied with the vehicle before your purchase or lease. I took my time in the lot looking for my Sorento. Patrick offered to assist me, however I wanted my time to look. Once I found the Sorento I wanted, I waved at Patrick and he walked over and pulled the vehicle to the front of the building From that point Patrick invited me into the showroom and presented options to buy or to lease. I'm so happy that I returned to Vandevere and met with Patrick again, because I'm driving the SUV that I wanted.
Great Experience
by 12/02/2016on
Dealing with Kia Vandavere was a smooth and great experience all around. I was able to get the process started and nearly did all I needed to online. Once I did get to the store, Patrick Scofield was the best salesman I've ever come across. I wish he sold everything under the sun, made it so simple, smooth and personal. Look forward to dealing with you again down the road, thanks again sir
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
HORRIBLE
by 07/26/2015on
I will say this over and over and over to anyone looking to buy a vehicle. Do NOT go to VanDevere Kia. We did deal with one nice person in finance. As for the salesman we dealt with..... HORRIBLE. He went from being the nicest person ever to the most horrible person ever. We were looking at a 2013 Kia Sorento. Told we were only approved for a 2016 optima or sportage by the lender. We declined those and were ready to leave and then all of the sudden the lender approved the 2013 Sorento. Weird, but okay. We expressed the $ amount we were not willing to go over several times to the salesman and he assured us that he would get it where we were asking. After a few hours at the dealer he told us we could take it home for the night to be sure we liked it. So we did. Returned with it after my husband got off of work the next day ready to talk payments.... first offer was a little over $600 per month! What?! Needless to say we declined. Salesman got very angry and became a completely different person and even sarcastically said "well I sure hope you enjoyed having it for the night" and then told us that we were "very unrealistic " in what we were looking to spend each month on a car payment and that no matter where we go the interest rate would not get any lower (still unclear what their actual lowest came back as. One person said 16% and one said 18%.) And then to top it all off, they managed to run my credit 16 times as a hard check. Talked to TransUnion and the dealership successfully dropped my credit score 10 points (this being after I was assured they would only run it through their best 2-3 lenders). Spoke with a couple people after this and have been told I would hear from the GM.... that has yet to happen. Joke is on them. I will be signing papers at Great Lakes Honda tomorrow. With a payment that vandevere said would never happen and a percentage rate they could never get. It's okay, I'll drive it on over for you all to see. Maybe the salesman I dealt with at your dealership should learn from my new salesman
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
really good dealership
by 05/04/2014on
This turned out to be one of the best experiences that I have ever had at a car dealership ( I have had many) These people were easy to work with and did what I requested. Very fair and honest. I would go back again and I am for a car for my wife!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
GREAT SALESMAN AND HONEST
by 02/06/2014on
I went into VanDevere the other day expecting to leave with nothing, that night they sent me home with a vehicle and the next morning I was approved and took the car home for good!!!! I can not explain how happy I am with my purchase will definitely be back in the future and recommend everyone to go see eric!!!! One of the newest members of VanDevere
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good Experience
by 08/07/2013on
I had a very good experience with this dealership. Our salesperson Doug was great. He was very thorough in explaining every detail about the car, the buying process, and the advantages of purchasing a vehicle with VanDevere. Doug was successful in locating the exact vehicle we wanted. He was a pleasure to work with, very comical and was very attentive, always offering us something to eat or drink.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Out of Town Buyers Beware
by 05/17/2013on
Purchased a used SUV from Atlanta, which required much honesty and disclosure from the dealer. Over 3 weeks and speaking to 2 different salesman and the service manager I was confident in flying from Atlanta to Akron to purchase the car. There were a couple hang ups, 1st the salesman agreed to provide a second key. Once my credit was run (well over 700) they owner decided there was no longer enough profit to provide a key. The listing said premium sound system and auto start, neither were true. They offered to send $150 after proof of install. So my mistake I continued with the purchase, now knowing questionable character. I really liked the 2nd salesman and believed he was serving my interest and did not want the him to be punished for the owners decisions. I arrive at the airport and see the car. Looking it over, here is what was not disclosed; the head rest was broken, 2 other headrest lead leather was untucked from the trim, the headliner was separating from the sunroof, there was a 1/2" cut in the headliner in another place, no floor mats, burnt out blinker. Keep in mind I was told this went through a multi-point inspection (but the blinker and air filter were never checked) So a last minute flight home with hotel was over $500, so I proceeded. The car was under warranty so I figured much would be covered at local dealer. Not the case, the leather is aftermarket. So the 3 headrest have to go to a auto trim at a cost of over $400. Prior to purchasing I spoke to the service manager about the multi point inspection, I was told front brakes are 10mm and rear 8mm. My local dealer said front brakes are 6mm and rear 7mm. The final resolution with VanDevere was there is nothing we can do for you. So $265 for the Key, $96 for oil change, air filter and light bulb, and a pending trim to aftermarket trim shop to repair headrest and separating leather $400, floor mats $225, I will the car that was represented to me when I started the buying process.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Greatest car shopping experience ever!
by 07/12/2011on
I just purchased a brand new car from this dealer. My salesperson was very courteous, not pushy and made the whole process that much smoother and easier.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Rust warranty NOT honored
by 08/30/2010on
We bought a 2007 Kia Rio in 2007. By 2010 it started to rust on the hood. The dealer (Kia, Van Devere) lookked at it andf said the Emmission Sticker was missing you must have wrecked or replaced this hood. WE DID NOT. This Kia is junk. Rusting out after 3 years. You got to be kidding. Do not buy any car from Van Devere Kia on 300 W. Market St in Akron, Ohio. They do not honor warranties!!! A bunch of [violative content deleted]. What does an Emmission Sticker got to do with a car rusting out??? NOTHING. Stay away from Van Devere. Do not buy a Kia. It's a bunch of Korean made junk.
they have not treated me like i would treat my family
by 07/29/2010on
i admit upfront that i made a bad decision, which cost me the warrenty forever, and i admit i am a little ticked about it. i just think that when i said at 58000 miles on my kia rio that i was going to get the trans mission service done at next oil change they would have treated me like the family they say that they do. i would have told my son, daughter dad or mom that if you do this and dont have it done within 1000 miles of the precribed service date it will void your warrenty forever, i believe i would have had it done, so beware if they say you need service like a transmission oil change or whatever the service is at the milage interval , you have only 1000 miles to get it completed, that means that if you have a service that needs done at 60000 miles and you are not aware and you go into have it done and your mileage reads 61000 or more, your warrenty forever is no longer valid. i was told be the acting service manager that it is ultimatly the customers resposibility to know what is need and when, if that is the reason , why did i keep going to vandeverre to make sure it was done to meet the standars of their warrenty forever.
Repeat Customer
by 07/08/2010on
I had all service performed on my first Kia at Vandevere and I will continue having my new Kia serviced there because they are knowledgable, thorough, and efficient. Great dealer, great service dept.
Repeat Buyer
by 07/08/2010on
I just purchased my second vehicle from Vandevere Kia. After my first experience there was no question about where I would buy this time. These folks are friendly, courteous, and make the buying experience easy. Steve in finance really worked to get me the best loan rate possible. I happily recommend Vandevere to anyone looking for a car.
The way it should be when you purchase that NEW car!
by 10/29/2009on
My wife and I purchased our first new car which was a 2009 Kia Optima from VanDevere in Akron. We both had an experience that we never anticipated, it was EXCELLENT!! I have to start off by saying that Amy gave my wife the information over the phone that kicked off our search and rescue of that beautiful Ruby Red Kia Optima that was waiting among all the other homeless vehicles. Upon our arrival, a genuine friendly salesman by the name of Tom Fiala, met us and extended his services to us in our search for our first brand spanking new car. I can't say enough about Tom's efforts to find us information and answer all of our questions to our satisfaction and his! We stopped in for a quick and unannounced test drive on our first visit to the dealership and had to leave as fast as we arrived due to other obligations. We told Tom that we would return the following week to talk about the possible purchase of a new Kia. Let me say to those of you who read this review, when you go to this VanDevere dealership, ask for Tom Fiala as I can say from our experience, there was ZERO sales pressure throughout the entire tranasaction and was almost like sitting and talking to someone you already knew. The dealership honored their trade in offer they had quoted my wife on the phone, the price was easily agreed on and we moved to the final stage of the vehicle rescue mission, the finace office. (I was a little anxious I must admit, because this wasn't supposed to go this smooth buying a new car for the first time. Was it?) Well Tom walked us over to the Finance Department so we could finalize the deal with Bill Edwards, the finance manager. Bill was really buried in paperwork, doing the work of two that day, but he came over and explained and reassured my wife that it would be just a few more minutes, in which it was. It amazes me at the amount of paperwork this man can navigate through in such a short time and all the responsibility that each page carries with it $$$$$. Bill steadily went through each piece of paper explaining very simply which each one was for and would gladly back up to explain again anything that wasn't quite clear the first time around. When we had finished all the paperwork and had a chance to speak for a few minutes afterwards, I knew how Bill could keep a sense of humor amidst all that paperwork. He is a very kind and thoughtful person, oh, and above all, very blessed! We dealt with Tom and Bill who deserve eleven stars and my wife who dealt with Amy over the phone. But there are more people that we never saw that day who made this deal flawless. To all of you unseen workers at Van Devere Kia, my wife and I would like to thank you for a job well done. For those of you who are looking to buy a great car from a reputable manufacturer, come and buy from a dealership that did not pressure my wife or I in any way, there was no price haggling either. If Tom is busy and you need service now, I'm sure one of the other sales people will treat you the same way. If not, wait for Tom, he'll be right with you! THANK YOU VAN DEVERE KIA !!!!
Terrible
by 10/20/2009on
I wouldn't do business with either location. We took our car..which we bought new from Vandevere several years ago for a tune up last year (was supposed to also include checking fluids, etc). Needless to say, we just had to have someone else replace the spark plugs and do maintainence on the transmission (replace fluid, etc). We were charged for work they did not do last year. Spark plugs were from the factory. We bought the car and had it serviced there because we had heard great things about them. Watch your back..they're not honest and slimy.
If you want horrible service see Pete at Vandevere
by 01/10/2009on
Do NOT go to the Vandevere on Vernon Odom. I went there yesterday looking to pay cash for an 2008 Impala. Tamika told me the night before the 08s had less than 20K miles on them. The next day the salesman, Tom, said he only had 2 in stock. Their website showed three when I researched the night before. He pulled a red one up but he had taken the info page off a silver one and put it in the red one's window. This vehicle had almost 30K on it. He said the only other one he had was white and the miles were about the same. I told him I didn't want white. Thats when his manager Pete got involved. He got really snippy about the fact that I did not want white. He tried to talk me into the white and once I said for the 4th time I did not want white he got a horrible attitude. He replied that all he has is all he has even though another salesman stated he thought there was a third Impala. When asked if they did have a third Impala, Pete blew me off. At the very beginning I told the salesman what my budget was but he showed me a car that was $2000 over my budget which is expected from a salesman. I went on ebay and their website today to see that they did have the third, silver Impala the whole time. All three of these Impalas are on ebay. This vehicle was in my budget and I was ready to pay cash on the spot. I wanted a silver Impala. I figured that they still had the silver one by the info sheet on the red Impala but after the way Pete treated me there was NO way I was giving them a dime. If you want good servie DO NOT visit VanDevere.