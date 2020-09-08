sales Rating

Bought a certified vehicle from here. I am convinced they didn't run proper certification checks as many things wrong with my vehicle 1) parking sensor fell off before I reached home 2) didn't fix a tear and didn't bother to tell me 3)car makes a screeching noise when turning or driving slowly on an uneven surface 4) Drivers seat doesn't adjust properly Please don't sell cars as certified if you haven't inspected these properly. Read more