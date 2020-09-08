Lexus of Wayzata

Lexus of Wayzata

See AllEXTERIORINTERIORSERVICE
Welcome to Lexus of Wayzata!
Visit dealer’s website 
16100 Wayzata Blvd, Wayzata, MN 55391
(866) 477-3353
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Call Us
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Lexus of Wayzata

1.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (0) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
1 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

CPO failure

by Certied vehicle failure on 08/09/2020

Bought a certified vehicle from here. I am convinced they didn't run proper certification checks as many things wrong with my vehicle 1) parking sensor fell off before I reached home 2) didn't fix a tear and didn't bother to tell me 3)car makes a screeching noise when turning or driving slowly on an uneven surface 4) Drivers seat doesn't adjust properly Please don't sell cars as certified if you haven't inspected these properly.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
196 cars in stock
114 new82 used0 certified pre-owned
Lexus RX 350
Lexus RX 350
26 new|13 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Lexus ES 350
Lexus ES 350
21 new|15 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Lexus ES 300h
Lexus ES 300h
13 new|3 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
videos
about our dealership

We will work tirelessly to make sure your experience is nothing less than you deserve, so you can get excited about your vehicle ownership! Visit our dealership located in the west metro off I-394 and I-494 in Wayzata.

what sets us apart
Contactless Services: Contactless Purchase, Free Home Drop-Off, Free Test Drive At Home, Private Dealership Appointments, & Virtual Appointments
We have been a consistent "Elite" winner, meaning, we excel in sales, service, and overall owner support. Lexus of Wayzata has been Elite for 26 total years, including the last 21 years consistently.
Google Map
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Customer Lounge Area

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes