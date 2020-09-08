We will work tirelessly to make sure your experience is nothing less than you deserve, so you can get excited about your vehicle ownership! Visit our dealership located in the west metro off I-394 and I-494 in Wayzata.
CPO failure
by 08/09/2020on
Bought a certified vehicle from here. I am convinced they didn't run proper certification checks as many things wrong with my vehicle 1) parking sensor fell off before I reached home 2) didn't fix a tear and didn't bother to tell me 3)car makes a screeching noise when turning or driving slowly on an uneven surface 4) Drivers seat doesn't adjust properly Please don't sell cars as certified if you haven't inspected these properly.
