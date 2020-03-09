sales Rating

First off I have to say that I've never a dealership or salesman work with me so much, I had a very special circumstance come up and was looking for a new truck and I found the perfect truck at bertera. AJ my salesman did everything he could to work with me and get on the road as soon as he could. No hassle or fake tactics I almost felt like I was more of a pain to them than they were to me. Read more