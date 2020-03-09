Trying to make a deal!
by 09/03/2020on
Bertera understood my spot i was in with my current GM lease. They did everything they could to strike a deal that made sense. It took a little time but it worked out. Other area dealers never even made the attempt. That being said, they were aggressive and wanted to make the sale, me, I'm a slow mover on this stuff.
easy
by 08/19/2020on
Went in looking to replace my Nissan, transmission was going on it. Matt Coppedge helped me pick a new SUV and made it simple, got more than I thought my trade was worth and a great deal on the new one, was in and out in a couple hours. Got a new chevy equinox I pick up tomorrow! Thanks!
Beautiful black Chevy High Country
by 07/23/2020on
Drake was a great salesman. Great knowledge of the truck I bought.
Great place to buy a vehicle
by 06/07/2020on
I got a great truck from better Chevy. Drake was very helpful and upfront. I would recommend looking at better for your next vehicle.
Service
by 05/28/2020on
I’m so happy with the service and time that was spent with us while looking for a vehicle. Matt C was awesome and tried to help us any way he could. This is our second vehicle purchase from there and it’s been great.
Great experience
by 02/25/2020on
Very enjoyable no pressure. Matt was the nicest sales person I have ever worked with. He made the whole car buying process Great Thanks.
A++. Experience at Bertera!
by 02/12/2020on
Outstanding sales and service. Would highly recommend Bertera! Everything went smooth and salesman Matt was outstanding in getting me too dollar for my trade. I’m very satisfied and will do business with them again!
Exceptional Service from Mike Howe
by 02/08/2020on
Mike went out of his way to find Me my Silverado with the options I was looking for. Great customer service! Thank you Mike.
great experience!
by 02/03/2020on
First off I have to say that I've never a dealership or salesman work with me so much, I had a very special circumstance come up and was looking for a new truck and I found the perfect truck at bertera. AJ my salesman did everything he could to work with me and get on the road as soon as he could. No hassle or fake tactics I almost felt like I was more of a pain to them than they were to me.
2020 Silverado RST Midnight Edition
by 01/30/2020on
Mike H. At Bertera was great to deal with. Would recommend him to anyone that isn’t exactly sure what they are looking for going in. He was very patient with me throughout the entire process of my purchase.
Another great experience
by 01/29/2020on
I went to Bertera today to look into trading my current truck which I leased from Bertera 3 years ago. Jason Brooks spent the afternoon with me helping me decide just what I wanted in a new truck. He was extremely helpful and a pleasure to work with. So I had another great experience at Bertera and will certainly highly recommend them to everyone.
Purchased new car
by 12/21/2019on
Dan was very helpful, knowledgable and amiable. He answered all our questions and showed us all the features of the car. Made it easy to say yes to the deal!
Great customer service
by 12/12/2019on
Drake was very professional and made me feel at ease. He is a very personable person. Good at what he does.
No pressure sales
by 11/29/2019on
Sales staff were all kind and helpful. Dan Godin was my salesman. He listened to my wants/needs list and directed me to the perfect vehicle. There was no pressure on his behalf, only a few questions here and there. Simple. Easy. Done.
Great place to buy a car from
by 11/22/2019on
They me get into a car with my situation. If you need to see and talk to a sales rep you should ask for either Drake bucknam or vinny great people.
Great sales person
by 10/06/2019on
Had great experience at bertera the everyone there was great they did what i was told could not be done. Our salesman justin was great was not pushy and was always friendly.
Amazing experience
by 09/24/2019on
Jason B was amazing he got us another car of our dreams
Thank you Nate!
by 04/26/2019on
Nate help us out every step of the way. Extremely helpful and attentive to all our needs and questions. Moving forward I'll definitely recommend purchashing from this dealer. Nate thank you again .
Great customer service
by 03/27/2019on
Very helpful. Really work with customers to fit their needs. Exceeded expectations.
