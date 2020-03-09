Bertera Chevrolet

1187 Thorndike St, Palmer, MA 01069
Today 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Bertera Chevrolet

4.7
Overall Rating
(24)
Recommend: Yes (23) No (1)
sales Rating

Trying to make a deal!

by Brownie on 09/03/2020

Bertera understood my spot i was in with my current GM lease. They did everything they could to strike a deal that made sense. It took a little time but it worked out. Other area dealers never even made the attempt. That being said, they were aggressive and wanted to make the sale, me, I'm a slow mover on this stuff.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

easy

by DED on 08/19/2020

Went in looking to replace my Nissan, transmission was going on it. Matt Coppedge helped me pick a new SUV and made it simple, got more than I thought my trade was worth and a great deal on the new one, was in and out in a couple hours. Got a new chevy equinox I pick up tomorrow! Thanks!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Beautiful black Chevy High Country

by Brian H on 07/23/2020

Drake was a great salesman. Great knowledge of the truck I bought.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great place to buy a vehicle

by Dan on 06/07/2020

I got a great truck from better Chevy. Drake was very helpful and upfront. I would recommend looking at better for your next vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Service

by Lisa on 05/28/2020

I’m so happy with the service and time that was spent with us while looking for a vehicle. Matt C was awesome and tried to help us any way he could. This is our second vehicle purchase from there and it’s been great.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great experience

by Saundra W on 02/25/2020

Very enjoyable no pressure. Matt was the nicest sales person I have ever worked with. He made the whole car buying process Great Thanks.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

A++. Experience at Bertera!

by Jay on 02/12/2020

Outstanding sales and service. Would highly recommend Bertera! Everything went smooth and salesman Matt was outstanding in getting me too dollar for my trade. I’m very satisfied and will do business with them again!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Exceptional Service from Mike Howe

by Emily on 02/08/2020

Mike went out of his way to find Me my Silverado with the options I was looking for. Great customer service! Thank you Mike.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

great experience!

by Justin on 02/03/2020

First off I have to say that I've never a dealership or salesman work with me so much, I had a very special circumstance come up and was looking for a new truck and I found the perfect truck at bertera. AJ my salesman did everything he could to work with me and get on the road as soon as he could. No hassle or fake tactics I almost felt like I was more of a pain to them than they were to me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

2020 Silverado RST Midnight Edition

by TN on 01/30/2020

Mike H. At Bertera was great to deal with. Would recommend him to anyone that isn’t exactly sure what they are looking for going in. He was very patient with me throughout the entire process of my purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Another great experience

by Paul Morin on 01/29/2020

I went to Bertera today to look into trading my current truck which I leased from Bertera 3 years ago. Jason Brooks spent the afternoon with me helping me decide just what I wanted in a new truck. He was extremely helpful and a pleasure to work with. So I had another great experience at Bertera and will certainly highly recommend them to everyone.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Purchased new car

by Jb on 12/21/2019

Dan was very helpful, knowledgable and amiable. He answered all our questions and showed us all the features of the car. Made it easy to say yes to the deal!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great customer service

by Drake Bucknam on 12/12/2019

Drake was very professional and made me feel at ease. He is a very personable person. Good at what he does.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

No pressure sales

by Jason Banas on 11/29/2019

Sales staff were all kind and helpful. Dan Godin was my salesman. He listened to my wants/needs list and directed me to the perfect vehicle. There was no pressure on his behalf, only a few questions here and there. Simple. Easy. Done.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great place to buy a car from

by Eddie n on 11/22/2019

They me get into a car with my situation. If you need to see and talk to a sales rep you should ask for either Drake bucknam or vinny great people.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great sales person

by Great sales person on 10/06/2019

Had great experience at bertera the everyone there was great they did what i was told could not be done. Our salesman justin was great was not pushy and was always friendly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Amazing experience

by Anthony on 09/24/2019

Jason B was amazing he got us another car of our dreams

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Amazing experience

by Anthony on 09/24/2019

Jason B was amazing to work with he got us into the car of our dreams!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Thank you Nate!

by Monge355 on 04/26/2019

Nate help us out every step of the way. Extremely helpful and attentive to all our needs and questions. Moving forward I'll definitely recommend purchashing from this dealer. Nate thank you again .

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great customer service

by Lars123 on 03/27/2019

Very helpful. Really work with customers to fit their needs. Exceeded expectations.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

