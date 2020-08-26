I'm not much of a fan of car buying but this was a good experience. The salesman, Safak Tosun, is charming, honest, and listens well. No high pressure sales tricks by him or the sales manager or finance manager. And they gave the best deal of any of the dealerships.
We leased a new Kia Niro EV from Capitol Kia during the pandemic.
Having already decided on what we wanted we were able to select the vehicle from their web site, choosing from the large number of suitable options.
They honored the lease deal proposed by Edmunds and delivered the vehicle to our home. The people doing the delivery wore masks and gloves and disinfected the car prior to turning it over to us.
Communication from the sales and finance teams were excellent and made the whole transaction straight forward and painless.
Given the Covid 19 situation we were very pleased with how the transaction went.
Finally my Telluride ordered 3 months ago arrived at the dealer's warehouse. Telluride is still such a hot commodity and I have to pay MSRP for it. Eugene is nice and courtesy and he offered some gift after the deal was done. The purchase experience is pretty much a paper work process as there is no price negotiation at all. :-D Hence it's quite smooth.
The lack of communication makes this dealership a no go. My first contact with this dealership was through the Costco Auto Program. Felix, the internet sales manager, promptly sent me an email and phone call to follow up on my request for Forte5 asking for more information about what I was looking for. When I called back he was busy and told me he would call back in 15 minutes. He never called back. A couple of days later I decided to check the inventory only to see they did not have the trim level I was looking for, but did have another model of car I was interested in, the Niro. I went to the dealership to test drive the Niro. Terrall the sales person who helped me was very knowledgeable about the car and helpful. Since they did not have the trim and color of car I was looking for I asked for information about the car he did not currently have. He told me that he would find the information and email me that night. It has been 4 days and I have not heard a word. I will not purchase a car from a dealership that cannot/will not communicate with its customers.
Me buy a Kia? Really?
I am actually selling my 2010 Lexus RX350 with 21,000 miles to a friend so I can buy a 2015 Kia Soul. believe it or not, the Soul+ is more fun to drive, is really user friendly, gets better gas mileage and is less expensive to maintain and insure. Plus, it has a lot more personality than my Lexus. The resale value on my Lexus more than covered my loaded Kia, even with the great extended warranty (on top of the best warranty in the industry) and extras I wanted. The Soul is also top rated for safety and dependability by Car and Driver, Edmunds, and KBB. On top of all this, it is so darn cuuuute!
So what could be better than getter a brand new fun car? Buying it from Capitol Kia.
I know I sound like I have been paid to write this, but those who know me know that I tell it like I see it.
I have had a LOT of experience buying cars. During the past two months alone, I researched and negotiated buying new cars for my husband and my sister.
Buying a car from Capitol Kia was the easiest transaction I ever made. After doing my due diligence in researching the best price for the car I wanted via Costco, Kelly Blue Book, Edmunds.com and Truecar.com, I registered with those websites to get guaranteed quotes from local car dealerships.
I was immediately contacted by Sophana Ou (aka Soap) Internet Sales Manager from Capitol Kia. He was friendly and accommodating and set up an appointment for me to come test drive the car I picked out from the offerings he sent. It was exactly the car I wanted with a great (guaranteed) discount. During the test drive, Soap explained all the features and guided me through the use of the electronics (a biggie to me since I love Navigation, Bluetooth, Infotainment System, etc). I had warned him ahead of time that I wanted to be completely comfortable with any car I chose and he assured me that we could take all the time I wanted to do that. He is a man of his word. Soap is patient, knowledgable, and low (no) pressure; a refreshing change from most car salespeople.
After I determined that this was, indeed, the car I wanted, it was negotiation time. This is usually the stage that takes hours of confrontation and haggling. Not so with Capitol Kia. One of the other competing dealerships had the same car without wheel locks (an option I could do without) for a slightly better pice. Soap went to make sure he could match the price and returned with a message from his Sales Manager Frank Caggiano. Not only would they match the price, they would beat it, PLUS an additional $1250 rebate special that they could offer me through Kia Financing. This was on top of the $500 rebate and dealer discount that they had originally offered me. I was in heaven! Sign me up!
The last stage was finalizing paperwork with the dreaded Finance Manager Joon Pak. I expected a spiel to be upsold on after sale products but Joon was very laid back about it and simply showed me what was available. Normally, I don't go for any extended warrantees or prepaid service packages, but the combination of extending my bumper to bumper warranty to 10 years/100,000 miles (and it's transferrable!), prepaid service, and paint/ding/key remote replacement protection all bundled in a discounted package was irresistible. It just made sense to me, especially with the great price that i received.
All in all, the whole transaction took about 3 hours and I was out the door with my brand new car before 4pm.
I really recommend the team at Capitol Kia to anyone who wants a great deal with low pressure. If you do your homework, like I did, you will save a lot of time and money.
Optima Hybrid via Kirk Soderquist, Internet sales Manager
by Zizzizix on 10/08/2014
After spending a number of days at different dealers in the bay area, we chanced upon Capital Kia, and were impressed with Kirk Soderquist who assisted us in sorting out our needs. Really impressed with Kirk's knowledge and patience with the process. He is the Internet Sales Manager. Thanks.
Purchasing my new Soul was a great experience! I wasn't too sure what features I wanted and was not sure if I would even qualify since my credit is not the best. I worked with Michelle in the internet department. She received my quote, called me immediately and helped me find the perfect Soul with just the right features that I wanted. Even with my not so good credit she was able to get me approved...I was so relieved to have such a helpful and knowledgeable sales associate, even the manager I spoke with Elizabeth and Joon in finance were great too! I would for sure recommend capitol Kia for your next purchase.
Capitol Kia has to be the best dealership we have ever worked with!
From the Internet Sales Manager to the finalizing of the purchase with the Business Manager, we were so impressed with the friendly professionalism and knowledge of this team. They were thorough and patient with all our questions, and the solid followup earned them the sale.
We are so pleased with our purchase.
**ATTENTION SHAUN D., UPSET CUSTOMER SEEKS YOUR IMMEDIATE ASSISTANCE**
**DO NOT BUY FROM THIS DEALERSHIP, READ THIS REVIEW**
I have never had such a horrific, degrading, disrespectful sales experience.. EVER. The associates at Capital Kia in San Jose have failed at representing the Del Grande group in an appropriate manner, and I urge consumers and the corporation to pay close attention to the details below (in order of each individual dealt with).
I was looking to purchase a VW GTI as a gift for my husband. I thoroughly researched all used GTIs available from Santa Cruz to Sacramento and felt that the one Capital Kia had to offer was one that I was interested in test driving. I called, scheduled and appointment, and made my way from Union City to the dealership.
Manny (newly employed sales associate): Upon arrival he greeted my husband and we made small talk as we did a thorough walk around of the vehicle. The vehicle had zero body damage but we did point out to Manny glue residue on the interior that looked like it had been left over by a sticker. My husband then test drives with Manny.
Zander ("veteran" sales associate): Manny hands us over to Zander because he has another customer. Zander's insufficient customer service is so extraneous that it must be compiled into a bullet pointed list of its own..
Zander lacked knowledge of our turbo charged GTI (he filled it with 87 octane when it states "91 octane only) on the fuel lid, tried to sell us a maintenance package that did not include the price difference of synthetic oil, and gave us warranty prices for a package that did not include the upcharge for the turbo charger)
While driving me to the gas station to fuel up for my test drive, he failed to use a hands free device while talking AND texting on his mobile phone.
Once you sign a contract, your deal is not secure with Zander. While waiting to be seen by finance, another family came to inquire about the GTI and wanted to pay cash. Zander felt it necessary to inform us of this family multiple times; once Saturday, during three seperate phone conversations on Sunday, and lastly on Monday.
Zander is unable to problem solve, and instead expects his customers to think for him. He agreed that I could bring my trade in vehicle on Monday, only to later say that it was against company policy and that he was going to let another family test drive it. He knew that my trade in vehicle needed gas, but he took off, then text me that he was stuck on the freeway (and made it seem like I should assist him).
John (General Manager) : 1130AM I call John, tell him my experience, and let him know I want to be reassigned to a sales person with better customer service.This is a gift for my husband, I'm dealing with it all while I'm at work. John apologizes and says he'll get back to me. 330PM I call back because I have not heard anything, to which John says "I was under the impression your were coming to pick up your GTI." How would I get there?? Your salesman left me without a vehicle! John then says he'll have someone call me back.
Frank (Sales Manager): 345PM He calls, introduces himself and starts banging out details of my loan but is not prepared with my trade in value. Why would I agree on a monthly payment unless I was knowledgeable of each detail of my loan? I tell him to call me back when he's better prepared. 4PM He calls me "I want to work this deal out for you, because of all you have been through, but how can you work for me?" I'm supposed to convince YOU to sell me my car? I tell Frank no, and for HIM to give me his bottom line. We work out our deal and I tell him I'll figure out how to get to the dealership, I will not count on his employees to pick me up. He ends the conversation with "By the way, how old are you, because you sound young?" HOW IS THAT RELEVANT? 7PM I arrive to the dealership with a female friend, Frank greets us and leads us into finance while saying "I'm glad we could come to a deal, maybe you can write a Yelp review and mention me." Here you go, as promised Frank
Ted (Finance): Ted is the ONLY associate I have not had a problem with. From beginning to end he has been honest and straight forward. I don't need pleasantries, I just need to get the deal done, and Ted was all that. Thank you Ted.
Manny: Apparently Manny got called in to seal the deal. After I signed my papers Manny walked me out to the vehicle where I did another walk around. Only to find a dent on the hood of my once perfect car, covered up in cheap paint that does not match. Manny acknowledges that the dent was not there Saturday.
Frank: Claims the dent is tree sap, but if it is a dent underneath they will fix it and that I should come in on Saturday. I tell him this is my only car, I'm coming from Union City, will they provide me a loaner vehicle? Frank says no, because they do not accommodate used vehicle customers with loaners. He mentions a yelp review again, asks again how old I am (because he's sure I am younger than his youngest daughter), and tells me it's been a pleasure.
Manny: I update Manny on what has happened the past two days, but instead of active listening, he flirts with my female friend about some nonsense.. then asks us both to stand in front of the GTI.. because he takes pictures of all his happy customers with their new purchase. 1) I'm not a happy customer 2) My female friend did not sign or co sign for the GTI, therefore she is not your customer and is in no way attached to this deal. Manny, learn to read customers and do not push them when they are already upset.
John: The next day I call John to let him know how the pick up of my car went and also about the dent. He seems surprised that Frank even agreed to fix it (?????) and confirmed that he would not find another form of transportation for me or allow me to take my car to another DGDG dealership in Fremont, which is closer to where I live in Union City.
I COULDN'T MAKE THIS STUFF UP IF I TRIED.
I could have simply walked away from the vehicle. But I stuck it out and endured the abuse for my husband to have his car. But now his car is 90% perfect and the staff is unwilling to accommodate me for something that happened at THEIR dealership. Shaun Del Grande made a commitment to his customers called Project 100 "to provide 100% customer satisfaction to 100% of our customers 100% of the time" and in no way did I receive that type of service. I have purchased vehicles from Carlsbad Toyota, Capital Toyota, Capital Honda, Fremont Toyota, and Capital Ford.. I know what I'm getting into when buying from a dealership and what to generally expect. The staff at Capital Kia EXTREMELY FAILS in comparison to all of those dealerships. I will definitely tell my friends, family, and everyone I meet of my experience.
Went to buy the new Sorento and they had the one we wanted and they were very aggressive in their pricing at the table.
I appreciated that as I did not feel like going back and fourth and told them that up front.
Thanks for the great deal.
