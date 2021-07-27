Customer Reviews of Jim Click Hyundai Eastside
Such a great experience!
by 07/27/2021on
My husband and I went to Tucson to purchase a specific vehicle and the entire crew (sales manager, Gary finance, and Bryan sales) were ALL amazing from start to finish. We have already shared our great experience with others and will be returning to this dealership for future needs. Certainly worth the drive from the Valley. Thanks again guys!
Great service staff
by 07/29/2021on
Jacob and Pedro were so helpful today during my appt! Jacob kept me well-informed and looked up additional info for me answering all my questions. Pedro spent time helping me with my phone connection and showed me how to use features on the Android auto connect. Thanks so much to those guys! The work was done within the estimated 2 hours. I'm very happy with Jim Click service today!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Such a great experience!
by 07/27/2021on
My husband and I went to Tucson to purchase a specific vehicle and the entire crew (sales manager, Gary finance, and Bryan sales) were ALL amazing from start to finish. We have already shared our great experience with others and will be returning to this dealership for future needs. Certainly worth the drive from the Valley. Thanks again guys!
Worst Service.
by 06/03/2021on
I called the Jim Click Hyundai East Tucson service department to schedule an oilL change 3 times in three weeks, and never got a response from I finally drove there to get oil change taken care of. Spoke to Service Manager Shane Crist who tells me they never got any messages, and that they cannot get me in, and i would have to schedule something a week out. Didn't even try to accommodate my needs, or saw urgency despite the fact i advised him i was traveling, on top of that he called me buddy as if i was not a client. Interesting thing is i have their service for life package. Needless to say, i'm purchasing my vehicles from somewhere else from now ..like Larry Miller or somewhere.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
We brought our Tucson in for its first service and recall notice.
by 04/20/2021on
We were told that the service and recall repair would take about 2- 2 1/2 hours. We waited just out side the sales office because it was so nice outside. We had several employees stop and visit with us and before we knew it, the service manager told us that our Tucson was ready to go. It had only take 1 hr and 20 minutes. He had also had our vehicle washed. We were extremely pleased with the service that we received and the friendlyness of the employees.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Impressive!
by 03/10/2021on
My 2007 Hyundai Tucson got its 150K mile service today. Great experience with Jacob, my service advisor. Two hours, $218, and so impressed that they not only noticed a nail in my right rear tire (I had no clue) but removed it and patched it at no extra charge.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
genesis operational
by 01/23/2021on
Had a problem with the control knob on the consul which i understand is a inherited problem with pre 17's. I already knew it would be expensive. But instead of more then 5 or7 days.It only took 3. Fast service, car washed and I can move my radio and navigation. And found out the knob is called a keyboard. Thanks Jim Click service dept. I love my 2011 genesis.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
If your car has its own virus call Dr. Doug, he gets the job done.
by 01/21/2021on
I am writing this review regarding service on my 2014 Santa Fe and about a special guy at Jim Click Hyundai on 22nd Street. I am the type of guy who complains when promises made are not kept and shoddy work in done. However, I also am a guy who gives compliments when things are done in a most perfect way and the people deserve it. My Santa Fe drives and runs great now so obvious the service technicians did their jobs well, but mainly I want to think Doug in the intake department for the way he handled my service call. Although my car was in the shop for a few days because the service technicians could not readily identified the issue (its was an intermittent and occurring only in the morning problem) Doug made sure my car received the attention it needed to find the problem. I would recommend taking your car to this service facility if you want your service done properly. I gave them 5 stars because they did 5 star work.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
inflation?
by 05/07/2020on
Brought the car in for a repair that was done once in 2016 for a total of $261.23 and yesterday it cost me $590. Inflation? I don't think so, just a rip off.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
THE BEST!!!
by 04/20/2019on
He remembered exactly what I wanted in a car and was willing to do what it took to get me the vehicle I really wanted. I had totaled my last 2016 Jeep Patriot in a car accident and he knew how much I loved that car. He went out of his way to find me the same year, make, model, and color. It even had less miles for practically the same price.. The finance people there are always awesome and understanding. They are friendly and always explain the process thoroughly..
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome!!!
by 03/31/2019on
Alberto was very professional and understood what I wanted in a vehicle. He was very honest and upfront with me about the car and found me the best deal. He's very kind, considerate, and funny. He does everything he can to give you the price range you can afford. I would totally recommend my friends and family to buy a vehicle from him!!!. He was very thorough when explaining the details of the vehicle. He was able to answer any questions I had about any vehicle I looked at. He right away showed us this vehicle that was on sale and practically brand new!! He was thorough in explaining the warranties on the vehicle, as well as all of the features of the vehicle. I was very happy that he was very professional and funny. He definitely made sure the payments were in our price range. Also was thorough explaining the paperwork process and how the payments and loan works.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
best car-buying experience ever!!!
by 08/07/2017on
I went in not expecting to make a purchase for another month, but wanted to test-drive several cars. By the end of the visit I had a new car. The salesman, Chris McGuire was terrific. He was patient and understanding of my needs. The sales manager, David made me an offer I couldn't resist. And the finance guy, Jason was very helpful and got me a great rate. I usually dread buying cars from dealerships because, in the past, I've always felt like I was being taken advantage of......NOT THIS TIME!!!! This seriously was a great experience. I highly recommend going there and test-driving a car with Chris McGuire.
Bad experience
by 10/20/2016on
Vince Giardina and his "manager" have proved they could literally not care any less about their customers because they did not even bother to call me to let me know that the car I was supposed to give my down payment on that same day, and that was agreed upon, was sold. I also waited seven months for this specific car. Currently there is not even one comparable car for sale. Had I known that this would happen, I would have gladly called out of work to make it to the dealership to get this all taken care of. If you want someone who has no regard for your feelings, needs or wants in a car, this place and Vince Giardina are for you. Also if you want to be treated poorly and humiliated by a finance manager who is judging you solely by the t shirt you are wearing, and making rude and inappropriate remarks, this place is also for you. People always say go to Phoenix when shopping for a car, stuff like this is probably why. Please steer clear of this dealership, chances are they won't even have what you want and if they do, they'll sell it an hour before the agreed meeting time.
Great experience
by 10/18/2016on
Hello my name is Youn! I just bought a car. Actually first time I been Jim click Hyundai Tucson dealership(east side) . I was searching the car couple month!( Tucson. Phoenix .LA area,,,,) also I contact many sales persons & sales managers. But finally I bought the car last Saturday at the Jimclik hyundai east side Tucson. My sales man was awesome guys. He's name is Jose Gonzales! He's working hard & he makes great deal!!! Also GM Eric & finance department .... Every body was great people's. Thank you so much! Every one. Thanks "Jose"
Great people and selection. A good experience
by 08/13/2016on
If you are looking for a car upgrade, be sure you head to Jim Click. If you are looking for an awesome car buying experience, ask for Vincent with Hyundai (Hyundai is his specialty, but he knows just about everything else as well). I went in hoping to check out 2-3 cars for test drives, if I was lucky. In the span of the morning I had gotten inside 10 cars and even test driven a handful of them. It was a great experience, especially considering I was pretty nervous going into it. Vincent was great and really made an impact with the cars I was looking at. It was a very comfortable experience and I will definitely be back for my next car, there is no doubt.
Classic old school, offensive sales tactics
by 07/22/2016on
After hearing good things from others, I have to say that I was very unhappy with my experience at this dealership. When it came time to talk business, they reverted to "good old boy" sales tactics that are demeaning and offfensive (running numbers back and forth to a supervisor while I was told to wait on the other side of the store). They began with sticker and worked down, which is NOT how I am used to buying cars. Their "deals and incentives" were not offerd to me until I asked, and then they had multiple reasons why these could not be honored. They continued to play the numbers game, making confusing connections to their "math", perhaps hoping I would cave in and purchase after exhaustion. After spending several hours working on a purchase, I left the dealership frustrated, exhausted and certain that I had been "played" - although I did NOT sign anything or make a purchase. This was the classic car buying experience that everyone hates and did not instill any confidence that I was being treated honestly or with respect. I had hope for better, but in the end this dealership seems to be stuck in the 50's when it comes to their approach in selling cars.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
never again
by 02/17/2012on
the car im fine with see my overall review on 2010 elantra. service is for some reason or another into "dumbing down the customer" as they get very obnoxious with you if you have a very valid question. i wanted the vehicles TPMS (tire pressure monitoring system) disabled since the tire valves were leaking air. and i basically had the service manager jump down my throat with threats of voiding my entire warranty, proclaiming it can not be done and the vehicle would be reported to be unsafe. so the last oil change was also the last time this car was at the dealership i dont care if they change the oil for free it is not rocket science. i guess had i purchased a 48k equus i would be treated like a god i guess. but i purchased within my budget and now im a " bp little person"
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Excellent Hyundai Equus Purchase Experience
by 12/27/2011on
Friendly and courteous sales staff. The best part is there was absolutely no sales pressure. With the Hynudai Equus, the sales staff will even schedule to bring the car to your home for a test drive. We were permitted to keep the vehicle for 24 hours, which gave us a chance to give it a real-world test. We were sold on the Equus, even though we own an Infiniti and a Lexus and had test-driven their new models as well. All the negotiations were managed via email in a quick manner. We feel the deal we came to was fair for both parties. The vehicle was delivered to our home (sparkling clean and with a full tank of gas), where all the paperwork was also completed. Everything about the operation of the vehicle was thoroughly explained and all our questions were answered. The week after taking possession of the vehicle, the salesman called to see if everything was okay with the car or if we had any questions. The only comment we had is how pleased we were with the whole experience and how pleased we are with the Equus. We feel the Hyundai Equus sales experience was far and away the simplest and most stress-free of any car-buying experience to date, including with Lexus and Infiniti.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
where is the leftover oil??
by 01/25/2011on
this happened a while ago folks but i feel i have to say something to make the rest of you working stiffs like ME aware of it.. my mother took my advice when taking in her 2004 santa fe. for an oil change and provided a six pack of 5w30 mobil1 which was around 40 bucks. oil got changed car ran fine no issues.. BUT with an oil capacity of 4.5 quarts and having given a 6 pack (6quarts) where is the other 1.5 quarts leftover oil??? i quietly took a sample of the oil to a facility that does oil analyses and behold it was regular 5w30 and NOT the oil we gave to put in the car..so in a nut shell we all know where the synthetic oil went.!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Poor service quality and no warrant of their work.
by 12/09/2010on
Had to bring the car back 6 times for the same issue. Was charged each time but the issue was never fixed. They overcharge on parts (over twice msrp) and when I asked if they would warranty the work they did the service manager told me to take my car else where. I will never use any Jim Click dealer again and will not purchase a car from any Jim Click dealer.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Jim Click Eastside May 2006
by 07/25/2007on
When I went to purchase my 2006 Hyundai Sonata, I initially went to Jim Click Eastside. I had performed extensive research on the car and when I went for a test drive, the salesman admitted that he never read the manual and that I knew more about the car than he did. After I presented them with my specifics, the dealership initially told me that there were no cars in the REGION that matched my criteria (color was negotiable), and they would call me and let me know when one arrived. In short, it was I who called them to discover they had a car that met my criteria. After having reached a verbal agreement (nothing on paper) for the car, the salesman & manager, Scott, told me that the verbal deal excluded any "outside options". While driving to the dealership, Jim Click stated in a radio advertisement that with the purchase of ANY car purchased at a Jim Click dealership, a $1000 COSTCO card is included. When I called Scott to ensure he had the card and/or paperwork ready to present the card to me, Scott told me that it was not part of the deal. We then argued with him telling me that he can pick and choose what was included with the deal. I told him the COSTCO card was a "deal breaker" and if he was not going to honor the advertisement and include the card, the deal was off. He then said the deal was off at which time I agreed. There is a footnote to this story: enroute to my deployment, I actually met a corporate member of COSTCO and asked him about how the cards are included in the deal. I asked if COSTCO donates them or sold them to the dealership at a discount. He did not answer the question but he did tell me that by COSTCO including the card with a car, it is COSTCO's agreement with the company that the card be included without hassle. I then told him that I wondered if COSTCO had an agreement with the company as to how many cards COSTCO wanted distributed and perhaps offered an incentive based on the number of cards NOT presented to the buyers. He said no, at which time I stated that it maded me wonder if the dealerships themselves had an incentive program wherein which the salesperson could keep the cards. In short, he was VERY ANGRY and told me that he was contacting their attorneys in regards to our discussion and presented me with his card and told me to call him directly if the card never appeared. My wife received the card while I was deployed and soon afterwards, the dealerships began offering other gift cards. I wonder why.
Jim Click Eastside service - not good
by 07/25/2007on
When I returned from my deployment, I took my 2006 Sonata to JC Eastside for an oil change and to have the driver's window fixed because it squeaked. JC Eastside claimed to fix it, but when I drove it two days later, the squeak returned. I tolerated the squeak because it would seem to get better on some days than other. When I returned this year from my deployment, I went to JC AUTOMALL. Read my review of their service.
Jim Click Hyundai East welcomes you to our online Edmunds dealership. We truly appreciate your visiting our site, and thank you for considering us for your next Service or Sales experience.
The Team at Jim Click Hyundai East looks forward to assisting you, and our Factory Trained Staff of Hyundai Enthusiasts look forward to assisting you throughout your Service and Sales Experience. Our Easy to find location is in the heart of the Tucson On the corner of Wilmot & 22nd Street.
We are located on the Southeast Corner, on 22nd Street, providing you easy access, and a location that is 20 minutes from anywhere in Tucson!
The first thing you should know about Jim Click Hyundai East is that we're dedicated to making you happy and keeping you satisfied. This is true from when we give you the keys to your new Hyundai or used car to when you need a service performed to down the road when you might decide to make another purchase.