When I went to purchase my 2006 Hyundai Sonata, I initially went to Jim Click Eastside. I had performed extensive research on the car and when I went for a test drive, the salesman admitted that he never read the manual and that I knew more about the car than he did. After I presented them with my specifics, the dealership initially told me that there were no cars in the REGION that matched my criteria (color was negotiable), and they would call me and let me know when one arrived. In short, it was I who called them to discover they had a car that met my criteria. After having reached a verbal agreement (nothing on paper) for the car, the salesman & manager, Scott, told me that the verbal deal excluded any "outside options". While driving to the dealership, Jim Click stated in a radio advertisement that with the purchase of ANY car purchased at a Jim Click dealership, a $1000 COSTCO card is included. When I called Scott to ensure he had the card and/or paperwork ready to present the card to me, Scott told me that it was not part of the deal. We then argued with him telling me that he can pick and choose what was included with the deal. I told him the COSTCO card was a "deal breaker" and if he was not going to honor the advertisement and include the card, the deal was off. He then said the deal was off at which time I agreed. There is a footnote to this story: enroute to my deployment, I actually met a corporate member of COSTCO and asked him about how the cards are included in the deal. I asked if COSTCO donates them or sold them to the dealership at a discount. He did not answer the question but he did tell me that by COSTCO including the card with a car, it is COSTCO's agreement with the company that the card be included without hassle. I then told him that I wondered if COSTCO had an agreement with the company as to how many cards COSTCO wanted distributed and perhaps offered an incentive based on the number of cards NOT presented to the buyers. He said no, at which time I stated that it maded me wonder if the dealerships themselves had an incentive program wherein which the salesperson could keep the cards. In short, he was VERY ANGRY and told me that he was contacting their attorneys in regards to our discussion and presented me with his card and told me to call him directly if the card never appeared. My wife received the card while I was deployed and soon afterwards, the dealerships began offering other gift cards. I wonder why. Read more