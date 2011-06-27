  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Chrysler 200
  4. Used 2017 Chrysler 200
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(12)
Appraise this car

2017 Chrysler 200 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Easy-to-use optional Uconnect 8.4 touchscreen
  • Strong V6 delivers solid performance and is available with the rare option of all-wheel drive
  • Excellent crash test and accident avoidance tech scores
  • clever interior storage
  • Less interior space and fewer standard features than equally priced rivals
  • Advanced safety tech available only on top trim level
  • Slow base engine with unremarkable fuel economy
Other years
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
Chrysler 200 for Sale
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
List Price Estimate
$11,139 - $13,074
Used 200 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

Though the 2017 Chrysler 200 isn't the most popular midsize sedan vying for your attention this year, it does have a fairly appealing mix of attributes. It looks good, it's got a strong available V6 engine, its tech interface is easy to use, and its crash test scores are about as good as they get. It's also a safe bet that you'll be able to buy a 200 for a lower price than what you'll pay for many other sedans.

However, those competing sedans have been building upon years and even decades of class-leading products. In this shadow, the 200 starts to fade. Its base four-cylinder engine produces slow, noisy acceleration and unremarkable fuel economy. Perhaps more troublesome is the lack of interior space, which will be obvious should you drive any of its competitors back to back. Whether you're carrying around adult friends, bigger kids or even strapping down rear-facing child safety seats, the 200 is probably not the ideal choice.

If those are concerns, we would highly recommend considering the Chevrolet Malibu, 2017 Ford Fusion and Mazda 6 as alternatives. All offer compelling styling and enjoyable driving experiences but without the 200's significant practicality disadvantage. The 2017 Honda Accord is another can't-lose proposition. And if you're interested in the 200's available all-wheel-drive system, you'll find that feature available at a much lower price (and with much better fuel economy) in the 2017 Subaru Legacy. As long as you don't need a giant rear seat, though, we view a V6-equipped Chrysler 200 as an overlooked and likely satisfying sedan.

The 2017 Chrysler 200 comes standard with traction and stability control, antilock brakes, front side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and front knee airbags. A rearview camera is optional on the base LX and standard on other trims. The Driver Assist package, available only on the Limited Platinum, adds a blind-spot warning system and rear cross-traffic alert. The SafetyTec package, available only on the 200C Platinum, includes forward collision warning, brake assistance, blind-spot and lane departure warning, rear-cross traffic alert, along with adaptive cruise control, automatic wipers, and an automated parallel and perpendicular parking system.

In government crash tests, the 200 received a full five stars for overall protection, with five stars awarded for both front- and side-impact protection. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash testing, the 200 earned the top score of Good in the moderate-overlap front-impact, small-overlap front-impact, side-impact, roof strength and head restraint (whiplash protection) tests. Also in IIHS testing, the effectiveness of the 200's optional frontal collision warning and automatic braking systems earned a top rating of Superior. IIHS also named the 200 a Top Safety Pick+.

During Edmunds testing, a 200S AWD came to a stop from 60 mph in 119 feet, a bit better than average for this segment. However, a four-cylinder 200 Limited required a longer 129 feet.

2017 Chrysler 200 models

The 2017 Chrysler 200 is a midsize sedan available in LX, Touring, Limited Platinum, 200S, 200S Alloy Edition and 200C Platinum trim levels.

Standard equipment on the LX includes 17-inch steel wheels, automatic headlights, keyless ignition and entry, cruise control, air-conditioning, height-adjustable front seats, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, and a four-speaker sound system with an auxiliary audio jack and a USB port. The optional Uconnect 5.0 package for the LX adds a 5-inch touchscreen, satellite radio, and Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity.

The Touring adds 17-inch alloy wheels, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, floor mats and Uconnect 5.0. The Touring Convenience Group adds a rearview camera and an eight-way power driver seat with four-way power lumbar adjustment.

When you go with the 200 Limited Platinum you get 17-inch alloy wheels, front LED running lights, different exterior and interior trim, a rearview camera, power-adjustable heated front seats (eight-way driver, six-way passenger), leather upholstery, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a six-speaker sound system, satellite radio and the upgrade Uconnect 8.4 system that features a bigger (8.4-inch) touchscreen and improved functionality. Navigation can be added to Uconnect 8.4.

The Travel and Safety Group adds the heated mirrors, remote engine start, leather-wrapped steering wheel and power front seats. The Comfort Group adds remote engine start, heated mirrors, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel and an auto-dimming mirror. To those items, the Comfort and Convenience Group adds dual-zone automatic climate control and rear air vents. A sunroof and a blind-spot warning system can be added as separate options.

The 200S adds to the standard Limited content different exterior and interior trim, 18-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, heated mirrors, foglights, power-adjustable heated front sport seats, cloth/leather upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and satellite radio. Available options include the blind-spot warning system, Uconnect 8.4, a panoramic sunroof, heated and ventilated front seats with full leather upholstery, the 200S Comfort Group (includes all Comfort and Convenience items), the Premium Lighting Group (xenon headlights and LED foglights) and the Navigation and Sound Group (Uconnect 8.4, navigation system software, HD radio, traffic information and a nine-speaker sound system).

The 200S Alloy Edition just adds special dark bronze exterior trim, including 19-inch wheels.

Finally, there's the 200C Platinum. It reverts to the regular front seats but gets its own suspension design and includes the 200S’ other extra equipment, the Comfort and Convenience Group items, the Premium Lighting Group items, full leather seating, upgraded gauges, Uconnect 8.4 and a 10-speaker Alpine audio system. You can also add the Navigation and Sound Group, 19-inch wheels, the panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, navigation system and the SafetyTec package (see Safety section). Furthermore, the Premium Group adds a two-tone, heated steering wheel, upgraded interior trim, driver memory settings, upgraded leather upholstery and ventilated front seats.

Every 2017 Chrysler 200 trim level comes standard with a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine, front-wheel drive and a nine-speed automatic transmission. This powertrain produces 184 horsepower and 173 pound-feet of torque, and at the Edmunds test track the 200 needed 9 seconds to go from zero to 60 mph. That's a second off the class average and makes the 200 one of the slowest cars in the segment.

We expect EPA-estimated fuel economy figures for 2017 to be similar to those from last year, which were 28 mpg combined (23 city/36 highway). That's average for the segment, but there are others that perform better while also producing stronger acceleration.

The 200S and 200C Platinum can be equipped with a 3.6-liter V6 good for 295 hp and 262 lb-ft of torque. It too comes standard with a nine-speed automatic and front-wheel drive, but all-wheel drive is an option. Unlike the four-cylinder, the V6's 0-60 acceleration of 6.2 seconds puts it among the quickest in the class. EPA-estimated fuel economy in 2016 was 23 mpg combined (19 city/32 highway) with front-wheel drive. AWD lowers fuel economy to 22 mpg combined (18 city/29 highway).

Driving

If you take the 2017 Chrysler 200 for a test drive, you might find its standard four-cylinder to be adequate enough for highway merging and passing maneuvers. However, should you take a competitor for a spin thereafter, you're likely to notice that the 200's four-cylinder is slower, louder and coarser in its operation. Its standard nine-speed automatic transmission can also aggravate with its slow responses and its propensity to be in the wrong gear at the wrong time. That's also the case when the nine-speed is connected to the optional 3.6-liter V6, but at least that has enough guts to make you momentarily forget. Truly, the 200's V6 is one of the stronger engine upgrades in the segment.

If you're hoping for the 200's sharp styling to be backed up with a similarly sharp driving experience, we recommend opting for the 200S trim level and its sport-tuned suspension. The setup gives the car a buttoned-down feel around tight turns and makes it one of the better-handling midsize sedans. The 200S' ride is noticeably firmer and not as comfortable, especially on the available 19-inch wheels, so many will prefer the standard suspension calibration or the 200C Platinum's "ride and handling" suspension upgrade.

Interior

The Chrysler 200's thoroughly modern cabin design is one of its highlights. It's shown in its best light in the 200S and 200C with their upgraded materials and optional 8.4-inch Uconnect interface. Its large touchscreen is intuitive, with large virtual icons and a simple menu structure. Just about anyone should be able to figure it out.

That said, we've also spent time in a Limited model with cloth upholstery and the standard 5-inch audio display. It doesn't look quite as state-of-the-art, but it's still a comfortable and functional interior furnished with decent enough materials. Plus, in every 200 model, the rotary transmission shifter clears away space for a clever multilevel center storage area that provides plenty of places to store various items. Bigger things should fit quite easily in the 16-cubic-foot trunk that compares well with rival sedans.

Unfortunately, the 200 isn't as roomy for people and in fact is smaller than all of its midsize sedan rivals. There's less hiproom up front, and headroom might feel a bit tighter, while there is considerably less leg- and headroom in the back. Unlike other midsize sedans, it will be a struggle for one 6-footer to sit behind another. The lower, sloping roof also restricts visibility and might make the 200 feel a bit claustrophobic in back as well.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Chrysler 200.

5(67%)
4(8%)
3(17%)
2(8%)
1(0%)
4.3
12 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 12 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I love this car!
Dante,06/08/2017
S Alloy Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
I love my Chrysler 200S with AWD! It has some great features such as blind spot monitoring and the panoramic sunroof! I am sad they are discontinuing them after 2017! I do not know why people give this car such harsh reviews because it's a great car. The acceleration and its road manners make it a pleasure to drive. I love the Uconnect system it is the best in the business. The gas mileage has been great I get up to 40 MPG on the highway and usually around 28 MPG with mixed driving. My only warning is that the backseat headroom is not too great and I think its even worse with the panoramic sunroof option. I love this car so much! I hope you get to have a wonderful experience with it just like I do.
Bought a brand new 2017 Chrysler 200
Jeffrey Horstman,09/05/2017
LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
Honestly by far a reliable vehicle. Bought mine with 7 miles on the odometer. Now I have 16500 miles on the odometer. Only oil changes and tire rotations. This car versus my old Chevy cruze has been rock solid reliable. The 9 speed computerized automatic transmission takes some getting use to, I don't feel it shift at all neither do my passengers. The back seat is spacious rather the head room is kinda tight. Love the European styling too. Sadly they are discontinued, however I bought new so I'm upside down. I suggest buying them used much better deals and more affordable. The interior is top notch too, I average 26 mpg combined, in Wisconsin with hills and traffic as well as a lot of cold starts and morning too. Five star crashtests across the board sold me on it
drive this car
clif,12/06/2016
C Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
Don't read and believe some of the biased reviews on this car. Most of those reviews are kind of silly and are not going to effect how you like or dislike the car. The only fault I can see with the car is if your over 6 feet tall the back seat will be a little tight getting in and out but since everybody in my family is under that height no complaint from me. In fact I love the roof line it make's the car look very nice. Gas milage has been outstanding getting 40mpg on the highway and 28mpg in town. Drive this car and make up your own mind and don't let some guy sitting in an office somewhere make it for you. I've had the car long enough now to confirm my positive review from day one. Have had no problems but needed a new battery under warranty no charge to me, service was fast and friendly. Some of the negative reviews on this car make me laugh, things like not liking the color of the lights in the dash, no headroom in the back. seats uncomfortable, rough ride, road noise and on and on. Are they serious. I drove a lot of cars before I found this one and in my opinion it's right up there with the best of them. Drive this car up the freeway and when the transmission shifts into ninth gear watch the RPMs drop 400 and the milage jump up to around 40mpg, wow. The only other car in my opinion that was it's equal was the Buick Verano. I'm biased though I will not buy a foreign made car with a foreign name on it. People told me I could buy a Toyota they're made in the U.S, sure but most of the money goes to Japan and most of the parts are shipped into the country. Buy American with an American name on the car.
Aesthetically pleasing and great standard features
Christie P,04/10/2017
Limited Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
Very very nice care, handles well, just need a little more head room and a little more space in the backseat and it would be beyond perfect
See all 12 reviews of the 2017 Chrysler 200
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
9-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
184 hp @ 6250 rpm
MPG
23 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
9-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
184 hp @ 6250 rpm
MPG
23 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
9-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
184 hp @ 6250 rpm
MPG
18 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
9-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
295 hp @ 6350 rpm
See all Used 2017 Chrysler 200 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2017 Chrysler 200

Used 2017 Chrysler 200 Overview

The Used 2017 Chrysler 200 is offered in the following submodels: 200 Sedan. Available styles include Limited Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Touring 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A), S Alloy Edition 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A), S 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A), LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A), S Alloy Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A), S 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A), C Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A), C Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Limited Fleet 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A), C Fleet 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A), and C Fleet 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Chrysler 200?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Chrysler 200s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Chrysler 200 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Chrysler 200.

Can't find a used 2017 Chrysler 200s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chrysler 200 for sale - 4 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $16,127.

Find a used Chrysler for sale - 10 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $8,421.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler 200 for sale - 11 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $11,376.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler for sale - 11 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $21,112.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Chrysler 200?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chrysler lease specials
Check out Chrysler 200 lease specials

Related Used 2017 Chrysler 200 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles