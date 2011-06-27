Overall rating

Though the 2017 Chrysler 200 isn't the most popular midsize sedan vying for your attention this year, it does have a fairly appealing mix of attributes. It looks good, it's got a strong available V6 engine, its tech interface is easy to use, and its crash test scores are about as good as they get. It's also a safe bet that you'll be able to buy a 200 for a lower price than what you'll pay for many other sedans.

However, those competing sedans have been building upon years and even decades of class-leading products. In this shadow, the 200 starts to fade. Its base four-cylinder engine produces slow, noisy acceleration and unremarkable fuel economy. Perhaps more troublesome is the lack of interior space, which will be obvious should you drive any of its competitors back to back. Whether you're carrying around adult friends, bigger kids or even strapping down rear-facing child safety seats, the 200 is probably not the ideal choice.

If those are concerns, we would highly recommend considering the Chevrolet Malibu, 2017 Ford Fusion and Mazda 6 as alternatives. All offer compelling styling and enjoyable driving experiences but without the 200's significant practicality disadvantage. The 2017 Honda Accord is another can't-lose proposition. And if you're interested in the 200's available all-wheel-drive system, you'll find that feature available at a much lower price (and with much better fuel economy) in the 2017 Subaru Legacy. As long as you don't need a giant rear seat, though, we view a V6-equipped Chrysler 200 as an overlooked and likely satisfying sedan.

The 2017 Chrysler 200 comes standard with traction and stability control, antilock brakes, front side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and front knee airbags. A rearview camera is optional on the base LX and standard on other trims. The Driver Assist package, available only on the Limited Platinum, adds a blind-spot warning system and rear cross-traffic alert. The SafetyTec package, available only on the 200C Platinum, includes forward collision warning, brake assistance, blind-spot and lane departure warning, rear-cross traffic alert, along with adaptive cruise control, automatic wipers, and an automated parallel and perpendicular parking system.

In government crash tests, the 200 received a full five stars for overall protection, with five stars awarded for both front- and side-impact protection. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash testing, the 200 earned the top score of Good in the moderate-overlap front-impact, small-overlap front-impact, side-impact, roof strength and head restraint (whiplash protection) tests. Also in IIHS testing, the effectiveness of the 200's optional frontal collision warning and automatic braking systems earned a top rating of Superior. IIHS also named the 200 a Top Safety Pick+.

During Edmunds testing, a 200S AWD came to a stop from 60 mph in 119 feet, a bit better than average for this segment. However, a four-cylinder 200 Limited required a longer 129 feet.