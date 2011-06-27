2017 Chrysler 200 Review
Pros & Cons
- Easy-to-use optional Uconnect 8.4 touchscreen
- Strong V6 delivers solid performance and is available with the rare option of all-wheel drive
- Excellent crash test and accident avoidance tech scores
- clever interior storage
- Less interior space and fewer standard features than equally priced rivals
- Advanced safety tech available only on top trim level
- Slow base engine with unremarkable fuel economy
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
Though the 2017 Chrysler 200 isn't the most popular midsize sedan vying for your attention this year, it does have a fairly appealing mix of attributes. It looks good, it's got a strong available V6 engine, its tech interface is easy to use, and its crash test scores are about as good as they get. It's also a safe bet that you'll be able to buy a 200 for a lower price than what you'll pay for many other sedans.
However, those competing sedans have been building upon years and even decades of class-leading products. In this shadow, the 200 starts to fade. Its base four-cylinder engine produces slow, noisy acceleration and unremarkable fuel economy. Perhaps more troublesome is the lack of interior space, which will be obvious should you drive any of its competitors back to back. Whether you're carrying around adult friends, bigger kids or even strapping down rear-facing child safety seats, the 200 is probably not the ideal choice.
If those are concerns, we would highly recommend considering the Chevrolet Malibu, 2017 Ford Fusion and Mazda 6 as alternatives. All offer compelling styling and enjoyable driving experiences but without the 200's significant practicality disadvantage. The 2017 Honda Accord is another can't-lose proposition. And if you're interested in the 200's available all-wheel-drive system, you'll find that feature available at a much lower price (and with much better fuel economy) in the 2017 Subaru Legacy. As long as you don't need a giant rear seat, though, we view a V6-equipped Chrysler 200 as an overlooked and likely satisfying sedan.
The 2017 Chrysler 200 comes standard with traction and stability control, antilock brakes, front side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and front knee airbags. A rearview camera is optional on the base LX and standard on other trims. The Driver Assist package, available only on the Limited Platinum, adds a blind-spot warning system and rear cross-traffic alert. The SafetyTec package, available only on the 200C Platinum, includes forward collision warning, brake assistance, blind-spot and lane departure warning, rear-cross traffic alert, along with adaptive cruise control, automatic wipers, and an automated parallel and perpendicular parking system.
In government crash tests, the 200 received a full five stars for overall protection, with five stars awarded for both front- and side-impact protection. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash testing, the 200 earned the top score of Good in the moderate-overlap front-impact, small-overlap front-impact, side-impact, roof strength and head restraint (whiplash protection) tests. Also in IIHS testing, the effectiveness of the 200's optional frontal collision warning and automatic braking systems earned a top rating of Superior. IIHS also named the 200 a Top Safety Pick+.
During Edmunds testing, a 200S AWD came to a stop from 60 mph in 119 feet, a bit better than average for this segment. However, a four-cylinder 200 Limited required a longer 129 feet.
2017 Chrysler 200 models
The 2017 Chrysler 200 is a midsize sedan available in LX, Touring, Limited Platinum, 200S, 200S Alloy Edition and 200C Platinum trim levels.
Standard equipment on the LX includes 17-inch steel wheels, automatic headlights, keyless ignition and entry, cruise control, air-conditioning, height-adjustable front seats, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, and a four-speaker sound system with an auxiliary audio jack and a USB port. The optional Uconnect 5.0 package for the LX adds a 5-inch touchscreen, satellite radio, and Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity.
The Touring adds 17-inch alloy wheels, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, floor mats and Uconnect 5.0. The Touring Convenience Group adds a rearview camera and an eight-way power driver seat with four-way power lumbar adjustment.
When you go with the 200 Limited Platinum you get 17-inch alloy wheels, front LED running lights, different exterior and interior trim, a rearview camera, power-adjustable heated front seats (eight-way driver, six-way passenger), leather upholstery, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a six-speaker sound system, satellite radio and the upgrade Uconnect 8.4 system that features a bigger (8.4-inch) touchscreen and improved functionality. Navigation can be added to Uconnect 8.4.
The Travel and Safety Group adds the heated mirrors, remote engine start, leather-wrapped steering wheel and power front seats. The Comfort Group adds remote engine start, heated mirrors, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel and an auto-dimming mirror. To those items, the Comfort and Convenience Group adds dual-zone automatic climate control and rear air vents. A sunroof and a blind-spot warning system can be added as separate options.
The 200S adds to the standard Limited content different exterior and interior trim, 18-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, heated mirrors, foglights, power-adjustable heated front sport seats, cloth/leather upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and satellite radio. Available options include the blind-spot warning system, Uconnect 8.4, a panoramic sunroof, heated and ventilated front seats with full leather upholstery, the 200S Comfort Group (includes all Comfort and Convenience items), the Premium Lighting Group (xenon headlights and LED foglights) and the Navigation and Sound Group (Uconnect 8.4, navigation system software, HD radio, traffic information and a nine-speaker sound system).
The 200S Alloy Edition just adds special dark bronze exterior trim, including 19-inch wheels.
Finally, there's the 200C Platinum. It reverts to the regular front seats but gets its own suspension design and includes the 200S’ other extra equipment, the Comfort and Convenience Group items, the Premium Lighting Group items, full leather seating, upgraded gauges, Uconnect 8.4 and a 10-speaker Alpine audio system. You can also add the Navigation and Sound Group, 19-inch wheels, the panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, navigation system and the SafetyTec package (see Safety section). Furthermore, the Premium Group adds a two-tone, heated steering wheel, upgraded interior trim, driver memory settings, upgraded leather upholstery and ventilated front seats.
Every 2017 Chrysler 200 trim level comes standard with a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine, front-wheel drive and a nine-speed automatic transmission. This powertrain produces 184 horsepower and 173 pound-feet of torque, and at the Edmunds test track the 200 needed 9 seconds to go from zero to 60 mph. That's a second off the class average and makes the 200 one of the slowest cars in the segment.
We expect EPA-estimated fuel economy figures for 2017 to be similar to those from last year, which were 28 mpg combined (23 city/36 highway). That's average for the segment, but there are others that perform better while also producing stronger acceleration.
The 200S and 200C Platinum can be equipped with a 3.6-liter V6 good for 295 hp and 262 lb-ft of torque. It too comes standard with a nine-speed automatic and front-wheel drive, but all-wheel drive is an option. Unlike the four-cylinder, the V6's 0-60 acceleration of 6.2 seconds puts it among the quickest in the class. EPA-estimated fuel economy in 2016 was 23 mpg combined (19 city/32 highway) with front-wheel drive. AWD lowers fuel economy to 22 mpg combined (18 city/29 highway).
Driving
If you take the 2017 Chrysler 200 for a test drive, you might find its standard four-cylinder to be adequate enough for highway merging and passing maneuvers. However, should you take a competitor for a spin thereafter, you're likely to notice that the 200's four-cylinder is slower, louder and coarser in its operation. Its standard nine-speed automatic transmission can also aggravate with its slow responses and its propensity to be in the wrong gear at the wrong time. That's also the case when the nine-speed is connected to the optional 3.6-liter V6, but at least that has enough guts to make you momentarily forget. Truly, the 200's V6 is one of the stronger engine upgrades in the segment.
If you're hoping for the 200's sharp styling to be backed up with a similarly sharp driving experience, we recommend opting for the 200S trim level and its sport-tuned suspension. The setup gives the car a buttoned-down feel around tight turns and makes it one of the better-handling midsize sedans. The 200S' ride is noticeably firmer and not as comfortable, especially on the available 19-inch wheels, so many will prefer the standard suspension calibration or the 200C Platinum's "ride and handling" suspension upgrade.
Interior
The Chrysler 200's thoroughly modern cabin design is one of its highlights. It's shown in its best light in the 200S and 200C with their upgraded materials and optional 8.4-inch Uconnect interface. Its large touchscreen is intuitive, with large virtual icons and a simple menu structure. Just about anyone should be able to figure it out.
That said, we've also spent time in a Limited model with cloth upholstery and the standard 5-inch audio display. It doesn't look quite as state-of-the-art, but it's still a comfortable and functional interior furnished with decent enough materials. Plus, in every 200 model, the rotary transmission shifter clears away space for a clever multilevel center storage area that provides plenty of places to store various items. Bigger things should fit quite easily in the 16-cubic-foot trunk that compares well with rival sedans.
Unfortunately, the 200 isn't as roomy for people and in fact is smaller than all of its midsize sedan rivals. There's less hiproom up front, and headroom might feel a bit tighter, while there is considerably less leg- and headroom in the back. Unlike other midsize sedans, it will be a struggle for one 6-footer to sit behind another. The lower, sloping roof also restricts visibility and might make the 200 feel a bit claustrophobic in back as well.
