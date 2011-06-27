Vehicle overview

An uphill battle is generally not a recipe for victory, and the 2012 Chrysler 200 sedan has one on its hands, since it competes with some excellent midsize four-doors. Chrysler's thorough overhaul last year brought major improvements, particularly in regard to handling, interior quality, power and even image (the name change from Sebring to 200). But while the 2012 200 sedan is better equipped for battle, it's still ultimately outgunned.

The new 200 improves on the sloppy driving dynamics and crummy interior of its bland predecessor; it's pleasant to drive and features strong interior materials that few in the class can better. The available 283-horsepower V6 engine also boasts the most power in the class while returning respectable fuel economy. Another plus is sheet metal that's more stylish than that of the previous generation.

The 2012 Chrysler 200 is also available as a convertible, and the drop top earns a stronger recommendation than the sedan, since the convertible segment is smaller and less competitive. Compared to models like the Ford Mustang and Volkswagen Eos, the Sebring's cabin and trunk are enormous, and it packs in a lot of features for the money. You may not have too many choices among convertibles, but at least the 200 is a good one.

For the 200 sedan, however, going with a competitive rival would probably be a better choice. The 200 sedan has a smaller cabin and trunk than its competitors, and some of its in-car electronics are a little behind the times. These aren't huge drawbacks, but they're enough that we think the Ford Fusion, Honda Accord, Hyundai Sonata, Kia Optima, Toyota Camry and Volkswagen Passat are better picks overall.