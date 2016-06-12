Used 2017 Chrysler 200
Pros & Cons
- Easy-to-use optional Uconnect 8.4 touchscreen
- Strong V6 delivers solid performance and is available with the rare option of all-wheel drive
- Excellent crash test and accident avoidance tech scores
- clever interior storage
- Less interior space and fewer standard features than equally priced rivals
- Advanced safety tech available only on top trim level
- Slow base engine with unremarkable fuel economy
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
Though the 2017 Chrysler 200 isn't the most popular midsize sedan vying for your attention this year, it does have a fairly appealing mix of attributes. It looks good, it's got a strong available V6 engine, its tech interface is easy to use, and its crash test scores are about as good as they get. It's also a safe bet that you'll be able to buy a 200 for a lower price than what you'll pay for many other sedans.
However, those competing sedans have been building upon years and even decades of class-leading products. In this shadow, the 200 starts to fade. Its base four-cylinder engine produces slow, noisy acceleration and unremarkable fuel economy. Perhaps more troublesome is the lack of interior space, which will be obvious should you drive any of its competitors back to back. Whether you're carrying around adult friends, bigger kids or even strapping down rear-facing child safety seats, the 200 is probably not the ideal choice.
If those are concerns, we would highly recommend considering the Chevrolet Malibu, 2017 Ford Fusion and Mazda 6 as alternatives. All offer compelling styling and enjoyable driving experiences but without the 200's significant practicality disadvantage. The 2017 Honda Accord is another can't-lose proposition. And if you're interested in the 200's available all-wheel-drive system, you'll find that feature available at a much lower price (and with much better fuel economy) in the 2017 Subaru Legacy. As long as you don't need a giant rear seat, though, we view a V6-equipped Chrysler 200 as an overlooked and likely satisfying sedan.
The 2017 Chrysler 200 comes standard with traction and stability control, antilock brakes, front side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and front knee airbags. A rearview camera is optional on the base LX and standard on other trims. The Driver Assist package, available only on the Limited Platinum, adds a blind-spot warning system and rear cross-traffic alert. The SafetyTec package, available only on the 200C Platinum, includes forward collision warning, brake assistance, blind-spot and lane departure warning, rear-cross traffic alert, along with adaptive cruise control, automatic wipers, and an automated parallel and perpendicular parking system.
In government crash tests, the 200 received a full five stars for overall protection, with five stars awarded for both front- and side-impact protection. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash testing, the 200 earned the top score of Good in the moderate-overlap front-impact, small-overlap front-impact, side-impact, roof strength and head restraint (whiplash protection) tests. Also in IIHS testing, the effectiveness of the 200's optional frontal collision warning and automatic braking systems earned a top rating of Superior. IIHS also named the 200 a Top Safety Pick+.
During Edmunds testing, a 200S AWD came to a stop from 60 mph in 119 feet, a bit better than average for this segment. However, a four-cylinder 200 Limited required a longer 129 feet.
Chrysler 200 models
The 2017 Chrysler 200 is a midsize sedan available in LX, Touring, Limited Platinum, 200S, 200S Alloy Edition and 200C Platinum trim levels.
Standard equipment on the LX includes 17-inch steel wheels, automatic headlights, keyless ignition and entry, cruise control, air-conditioning, height-adjustable front seats, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, and a four-speaker sound system with an auxiliary audio jack and a USB port. The optional Uconnect 5.0 package for the LX adds a 5-inch touchscreen, satellite radio, and Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity.
The Touring adds 17-inch alloy wheels, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, floor mats and Uconnect 5.0. The Touring Convenience Group adds a rearview camera and an eight-way power driver seat with four-way power lumbar adjustment.
When you go with the 200 Limited Platinum you get 17-inch alloy wheels, front LED running lights, different exterior and interior trim, a rearview camera, power-adjustable heated front seats (eight-way driver, six-way passenger), leather upholstery, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a six-speaker sound system, satellite radio and the upgrade Uconnect 8.4 system that features a bigger (8.4-inch) touchscreen and improved functionality. Navigation can be added to Uconnect 8.4.
The Travel and Safety Group adds the heated mirrors, remote engine start, leather-wrapped steering wheel and power front seats. The Comfort Group adds remote engine start, heated mirrors, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel and an auto-dimming mirror. To those items, the Comfort and Convenience Group adds dual-zone automatic climate control and rear air vents. A sunroof and a blind-spot warning system can be added as separate options.
The 200S adds to the standard Limited content different exterior and interior trim, 18-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, heated mirrors, foglights, power-adjustable heated front sport seats, cloth/leather upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and satellite radio. Available options include the blind-spot warning system, Uconnect 8.4, a panoramic sunroof, heated and ventilated front seats with full leather upholstery, the 200S Comfort Group (includes all Comfort and Convenience items), the Premium Lighting Group (xenon headlights and LED foglights) and the Navigation and Sound Group (Uconnect 8.4, navigation system software, HD radio, traffic information and a nine-speaker sound system).
The 200S Alloy Edition just adds special dark bronze exterior trim, including 19-inch wheels.
Finally, there's the 200C Platinum. It reverts to the regular front seats but gets its own suspension design and includes the 200S’ other extra equipment, the Comfort and Convenience Group items, the Premium Lighting Group items, full leather seating, upgraded gauges, Uconnect 8.4 and a 10-speaker Alpine audio system. You can also add the Navigation and Sound Group, 19-inch wheels, the panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, navigation system and the SafetyTec package (see Safety section). Furthermore, the Premium Group adds a two-tone, heated steering wheel, upgraded interior trim, driver memory settings, upgraded leather upholstery and ventilated front seats.
Every 2017 Chrysler 200 trim level comes standard with a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine, front-wheel drive and a nine-speed automatic transmission. This powertrain produces 184 horsepower and 173 pound-feet of torque, and at the Edmunds test track the 200 needed 9 seconds to go from zero to 60 mph. That's a second off the class average and makes the 200 one of the slowest cars in the segment.
We expect EPA-estimated fuel economy figures for 2017 to be similar to those from last year, which were 28 mpg combined (23 city/36 highway). That's average for the segment, but there are others that perform better while also producing stronger acceleration.
The 200S and 200C Platinum can be equipped with a 3.6-liter V6 good for 295 hp and 262 lb-ft of torque. It too comes standard with a nine-speed automatic and front-wheel drive, but all-wheel drive is an option. Unlike the four-cylinder, the V6's 0-60 acceleration of 6.2 seconds puts it among the quickest in the class. EPA-estimated fuel economy in 2016 was 23 mpg combined (19 city/32 highway) with front-wheel drive. AWD lowers fuel economy to 22 mpg combined (18 city/29 highway).
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Driving
If you take the 2017 Chrysler 200 for a test drive, you might find its standard four-cylinder to be adequate enough for highway merging and passing maneuvers. However, should you take a competitor for a spin thereafter, you're likely to notice that the 200's four-cylinder is slower, louder and coarser in its operation. Its standard nine-speed automatic transmission can also aggravate with its slow responses and its propensity to be in the wrong gear at the wrong time. That's also the case when the nine-speed is connected to the optional 3.6-liter V6, but at least that has enough guts to make you momentarily forget. Truly, the 200's V6 is one of the stronger engine upgrades in the segment.
If you're hoping for the 200's sharp styling to be backed up with a similarly sharp driving experience, we recommend opting for the 200S trim level and its sport-tuned suspension. The setup gives the car a buttoned-down feel around tight turns and makes it one of the better-handling midsize sedans. The 200S' ride is noticeably firmer and not as comfortable, especially on the available 19-inch wheels, so many will prefer the standard suspension calibration or the 200C Platinum's "ride and handling" suspension upgrade.
Interior
The Chrysler 200's thoroughly modern cabin design is one of its highlights. It's shown in its best light in the 200S and 200C with their upgraded materials and optional 8.4-inch Uconnect interface. Its large touchscreen is intuitive, with large virtual icons and a simple menu structure. Just about anyone should be able to figure it out.
That said, we've also spent time in a Limited model with cloth upholstery and the standard 5-inch audio display. It doesn't look quite as state-of-the-art, but it's still a comfortable and functional interior furnished with decent enough materials. Plus, in every 200 model, the rotary transmission shifter clears away space for a clever multilevel center storage area that provides plenty of places to store various items. Bigger things should fit quite easily in the 16-cubic-foot trunk that compares well with rival sedans.
Unfortunately, the 200 isn't as roomy for people and in fact is smaller than all of its midsize sedan rivals. There's less hiproom up front, and headroom might feel a bit tighter, while there is considerably less leg- and headroom in the back. Unlike other midsize sedans, it will be a struggle for one 6-footer to sit behind another. The lower, sloping roof also restricts visibility and might make the 200 feel a bit claustrophobic in back as well.
Most helpful consumer reviews
I love my Chrysler 200S with AWD! It has some great features such as blind spot monitoring and the panoramic sunroof! I am sad they are discontinuing them after 2017! I do not know why people give this car such harsh reviews because it's a great car. The acceleration and its road manners make it a pleasure to drive. I love the Uconnect system it is the best in the business. The gas mileage has been great I get up to 40 MPG on the highway and usually around 28 MPG with mixed driving. My only warning is that the backseat headroom is not too great and I think its even worse with the panoramic sunroof option. I love this car so much! I hope you get to have a wonderful experience with it just like I do.
Honestly by far a reliable vehicle. Bought mine with 7 miles on the odometer. Now I have 16500 miles on the odometer. Only oil changes and tire rotations. This car versus my old Chevy cruze has been rock solid reliable. The 9 speed computerized automatic transmission takes some getting use to, I don't feel it shift at all neither do my passengers. The back seat is spacious rather the head room is kinda tight. Love the European styling too. Sadly they are discontinued, however I bought new so I'm upside down. I suggest buying them used much better deals and more affordable. The interior is top notch too, I average 26 mpg combined, in Wisconsin with hills and traffic as well as a lot of cold starts and morning too. Five star crashtests across the board sold me on it
Don't read and believe some of the biased reviews on this car. Most of those reviews are kind of silly and are not going to effect how you like or dislike the car. The only fault I can see with the car is if your over 6 feet tall the back seat will be a little tight getting in and out but since everybody in my family is under that height no complaint from me. In fact I love the roof line it make's the car look very nice. Gas milage has been outstanding getting 40mpg on the highway and 28mpg in town. Drive this car and make up your own mind and don't let some guy sitting in an office somewhere make it for you. I've had the car long enough now to confirm my positive review from day one. Have had no problems but needed a new battery under warranty no charge to me, service was fast and friendly. Some of the negative reviews on this car make me laugh, things like not liking the color of the lights in the dash, no headroom in the back. seats uncomfortable, rough ride, road noise and on and on. Are they serious. I drove a lot of cars before I found this one and in my opinion it's right up there with the best of them. Drive this car up the freeway and when the transmission shifts into ninth gear watch the RPMs drop 400 and the milage jump up to around 40mpg, wow. The only other car in my opinion that was it's equal was the Buick Verano. I'm biased though I will not buy a foreign made car with a foreign name on it. People told me I could buy a Toyota they're made in the U.S, sure but most of the money goes to Japan and most of the parts are shipped into the country. Buy American with an American name on the car.
Very very nice care, handles well, just need a little more head room and a little more space in the backseat and it would be beyond perfect
Features & Specs
|Limited Platinum 4dr Sedan
2.4L 4cyl 9A
|MPG
|23 city / 36 hwy
|Seats 5
|9-speed automatic
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|184 hp @ 6250 rpm
|Touring 4dr Sedan
2.4L 4cyl 9A
|MPG
|23 city / 36 hwy
|Seats 5
|9-speed automatic
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|184 hp @ 6250 rpm
|S Alloy Edition 4dr Sedan
2.4L 4cyl 9A
|MPG
|23 city / 36 hwy
|Seats 5
|9-speed automatic
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|184 hp @ 6250 rpm
|S 4dr Sedan AWD
3.6L 6cyl 9A
|MPG
|18 city / 28 hwy
|Seats 5
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|295 hp @ 6350 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|10.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
FAQ
Is the Chrysler 200 a good car?
Is the Chrysler 200 reliable?
Is the 2017 Chrysler 200 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2017 Chrysler 200?
The least-expensive 2017 Chrysler 200 is the 2017 Chrysler 200 LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $22,115.
Other versions include:
- Limited Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A) which starts at $24,610
- Touring 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A) which starts at $22,610
- S Alloy Edition 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A) which starts at $26,685
- S 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $29,905
- LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A) which starts at $22,115
- S Alloy Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $30,900
- S 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A) which starts at $25,690
- C Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $31,785
- C Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A) which starts at $27,795
- Limited Fleet 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A) which starts at $24,610
- C Fleet 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $31,785
- C Fleet 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A) which starts at $27,570
What are the different models of Chrysler 200?
More about the 2017 Chrysler 200
The 2017 Chrysler 200 is a case of being more of the same in comparison to the previous year's model, but that's not necessarily a bad thing. While it still carries some weaknesses, this midsize sedan continues to feature smart looks, overachieving safety ratings and an optional tech interface that's a cinch to use.
In appearance, the 2017 Chrysler 200 is practically identical to the last two variants, both inside and out. The car's looks have always been a strong point, so we can see why they have stayed the same. The exterior is sleek and modern, and the interior continues this aesthetic. The interior, in particular, benefits from the upgraded materials and the optional 8.4-inch UConnect interface found in the 200S and 200C trim levels. However, the 200 carries the smallest interior space of the midsize sedan segment and it feels that way.
Under the hood of the 2017 Chrysler 200 is the standard but stubborn 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission that was in last year's version. While we're not particularly impressed with the sluggish speed, sound and performance from the engine, we're happy to see that the 3.6-liter V6 is still available in the 200S and 200C Platinum levels. It raises the car from being one of the slowest of the segment to one of the fastest. Additionally, all-wheel drive is available as an option with the V6.
Safety continues to impress in the 200, which achieves excellent crash-test scores. The SafetyTec upgrade available in the 200C Platinum comes with everything you need to ensure you'll safely travel from Point A to B. Once there, SafetyTec will assist in your parallel or perpendicular parking.
The 2017 Chrysler 200 now features six trim levels, up from the four available last year. They range from the standard LX and the Touring to the Limited Platinum, with its larger UConnect screen with easier interface and leather interior, to the more upscale and luxurious 200S, 200S Alloy Edition and 200C Platinum.These last trim levels redefine most aspects of the car's tech, safety and cosmetics. There's also more than a handful of option groups, should you need further refinement.
While the base 2017 Chrysler 200 may not be perfect in any sense of the word, the model does create enough wiggle room with its trim levels and options to accommodate most customers' needs. Let Edmunds help you find the 2017 Chrysler 200 that's perfect for you.
Used 2017 Chrysler 200 Overview
The Used 2017 Chrysler 200 is offered in the following submodels: 200 Sedan. Available styles include Limited Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Touring 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A), S Alloy Edition 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A), S 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A), LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A), S Alloy Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A), S 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A), C Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A), C Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Limited Fleet 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A), C Fleet 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A), and C Fleet 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A).
What do people think of the 2017 Chrysler 200?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2017 Chrysler 200 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2017 200 4.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2017 200.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2017 Chrysler 200 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2017 200 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2017 Chrysler 200?
Which 2017 Chrysler 200s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Chrysler 200 for sale near. There are currently 1 new 2017 200s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $13,990 and mileage as low as 71427 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2017 Chrysler 200.
Can't find a new 2017 Chrysler 200s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Chrysler 200 for sale - 3 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $7,825.
Find a new Chrysler for sale - 5 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $7,614.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2017 Chrysler 200?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Chrysler lease specials
