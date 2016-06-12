5 star reviews: 67 %

4 star reviews: 8 %

3 star reviews: 17 %

2 star reviews: 8 %

1 star reviews: 0 %

Average user rating: 4.3 stars based on 12 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, I love this car!

Dante , 06/08/2017

S Alloy Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)

I love my Chrysler 200S with AWD! It has some great features such as blind spot monitoring and the panoramic sunroof! I am sad they are discontinuing them after 2017! I do not know why people give this car such harsh reviews because it's a great car. The acceleration and its road manners make it a pleasure to drive. I love the Uconnect system it is the best in the business. The gas mileage has been great I get up to 40 MPG on the highway and usually around 28 MPG with mixed driving. My only warning is that the backseat headroom is not too great and I think its even worse with the panoramic sunroof option. I love this car so much! I hope you get to have a wonderful experience with it just like I do.

5 out of 5 stars, Bought a brand new 2017 Chrysler 200

Jeffrey Horstman , 09/05/2017

LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A)

Honestly by far a reliable vehicle. Bought mine with 7 miles on the odometer. Now I have 16500 miles on the odometer. Only oil changes and tire rotations. This car versus my old Chevy cruze has been rock solid reliable. The 9 speed computerized automatic transmission takes some getting use to, I don't feel it shift at all neither do my passengers. The back seat is spacious rather the head room is kinda tight. Love the European styling too. Sadly they are discontinued, however I bought new so I'm upside down. I suggest buying them used much better deals and more affordable. The interior is top notch too, I average 26 mpg combined, in Wisconsin with hills and traffic as well as a lot of cold starts and morning too. Five star crashtests across the board sold me on it

5 out of 5 stars, drive this car

clif , 12/06/2016

C Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A)

Don't read and believe some of the biased reviews on this car. Most of those reviews are kind of silly and are not going to effect how you like or dislike the car. The only fault I can see with the car is if your over 6 feet tall the back seat will be a little tight getting in and out but since everybody in my family is under that height no complaint from me. In fact I love the roof line it make's the car look very nice. Gas milage has been outstanding getting 40mpg on the highway and 28mpg in town. Drive this car and make up your own mind and don't let some guy sitting in an office somewhere make it for you. I've had the car long enough now to confirm my positive review from day one. Have had no problems but needed a new battery under warranty no charge to me, service was fast and friendly. Some of the negative reviews on this car make me laugh, things like not liking the color of the lights in the dash, no headroom in the back. seats uncomfortable, rough ride, road noise and on and on. Are they serious. I drove a lot of cars before I found this one and in my opinion it's right up there with the best of them. Drive this car up the freeway and when the transmission shifts into ninth gear watch the RPMs drop 400 and the milage jump up to around 40mpg, wow. The only other car in my opinion that was it's equal was the Buick Verano. I'm biased though I will not buy a foreign made car with a foreign name on it. People told me I could buy a Toyota they're made in the U.S, sure but most of the money goes to Japan and most of the parts are shipped into the country. Buy American with an American name on the car.

5 out of 5 stars, Aesthetically pleasing and great standard features

Christie P , 04/10/2017

Limited Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A)

Very very nice care, handles well, just need a little more head room and a little more space in the backseat and it would be beyond perfect

