Consumer Rating
(96)
2015 Chrysler 200 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong V6 engine
  • composed ride and handling
  • high-quality interior materials
  • slick infotainment interface
  • available all-wheel drive.
  • Less passenger room than other midsize sedans
  • underwhelming four-cylinder engine performance.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With a more powerful base four-cylinder engine and a thoroughly overhauled interior, the midsize 2015 Chrysler 200 sedan has what it takes to fight for a spot in your driveway.

Vehicle overview

Although the redesigned 2015 Chrysler 200 isn't much different in size from last year's 200, you don't have to look at it very long to realize this is a radically different midsize sedan. The styling itself is quite striking for a car in this price range, and indeed it ushers in an all-new design language for the Chrysler brand. Inside, the cabin has been overhauled as well and features nicer materials and a slick new touchscreen electronics interface that's refreshingly easy to use. In addition, new safety features like blind-spot monitoring and forward collision warning systems put the 2015 200 on more equal footing with the leaders in this class. If the upgrades on the 2015 Chrysler 200 stopped right here, it would still represent a major improvement over last year's 200 sedan. But the changes underneath are even more transformative.

For 2015, the 200 has adopted a slightly enlarged version of the platform architecture already used for the Dodge Dart and Jeep Cherokee. It's a more structurally rigid foundation than before and it contributes to a quieter, more refined ride quality. Handling is also impressive for a car in this class. Even better, Chrysler's midsize sedan gets an upgraded 184-horsepower four-cylinder engine that offers competitive performance for this class -- not something we could say about the four-cylinder in the previous-generation 200. However, Chrysler still offers an optional V6 as well. With 295 hp, it's among the most powerful engines available in this class. Fuel economy numbers are respectable as well, bolstered in large part by a new nine-speed automatic transmission. This year's 200 also gains the option of all-wheel drive on V6 models, a plus if you're looking for a little extra capability in wintry conditions.

One thing that didn't really change in this redesign is usable interior room. There's just enough legroom for a 6-footer to sit in the backseat. That should be fine for most owners, but it is something to be aware of. And up front, the 2015 Chrysler 200 offers less hiproom than most competitors, so if you have a larger frame, you may find it rather snug. Furthermore, the sweeping roof pillars can inhibit outward visibility somewhat. It's not terrible but still not as unimpeded as rivals with more upright designs.

Given the high level of competition in the midsize sedan class, you'll definitely want to check out a few other candidates before making your decision. Top alternatives to the Chrysler 200 include the Ford Fusion, Honda Accord and Nissan Altima, all of which offer more spacious accommodations for passengers. The Ford should be especially appealing for shoppers with an eye for style, plus it's also available with AWD, while the Honda and Nissan are superb in the fuel economy department. Less often considered is the 2015 Mazda 6, also an impressively fuel-efficient sedan that also happens to be the best-handling car in this class. Although the 2015 Chrysler 200 doesn't have any major advantages over these rivals, it's certainly worth a look if you want a midsize car with a distinctive design, well-rounded driving dynamics and an easy-to-use electronics interface.

2015 Chrysler 200 models

A five-passenger midsize sedan, the 2015 Chrysler 200 comes in four trim levels: LX, Limited, S and C. 

Standard equipment on the base LX includes 17-inch steel wheels, keyless ignition and entry, air-conditioning, cruise control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, manually height-adjustable front seats, a 60/40-split-folding rear seat and a four-speaker sound system with USB/iPod integration and an auxiliary audio input (a CD player is not included). A Uconnect option package provides Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a 5-inch touchscreen display for the audio system.

Next up is the 200 Limited, which has all of the above features as standard, along with alloy wheels, upgraded exterior trim and a six-speaker sound system. The Limited trim is also available with more options. The Comfort Group adds a remote ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats and rear heating ducts, while the Convenience Group provides heated mirrors, a rearview camera, an eight-way power driver seat (with four-way power lumbar), a leather-wrapped steering wheel and satellite radio. A sunroof and 18-inch wheels are also available.

The S is the sporty flavor of 200, and it comes standard with all of the Limited's equipment and many of the items in the Convenience Group, though notably, the rearview camera is not included (instead, it's offered in an S-specific version of the optional Comfort Group). Also standard on the S are 18-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, foglights, an acoustic windshield and front-door glass (for a quieter cabin), cloth/leather sport seats and upgraded interior trim.

Optional on the S is the Navigation and Sound Group, which provides an upgraded instrument panel, an 8.4-inch touchscreen electronics interface, a navigation system, smartphone app integration, text-to-voice capability for compatible phones, an upgraded nine-speaker sound system and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Also available are xenon headlights, 19-inch wheels, a blind-spot warning system (with rear cross-traffic alerts), a panoramic sunroof and full leather upholstery with ventilated front seats.

At the top of the line is the luxury-themed 200C. It includes all the 200S's standard amenities and the contents of its Comfort Group, but reverts to the Limited's softer suspension setup and 17-inch wheels (18s on all-wheel-drive models). It also features standard leather upholstery and a six-way power front passenger seat.

Options for the 200C are very similar to those of the 200S, but the blind-spot warning system is part of a larger SafetyTec package that bundles adaptive cruise control, a frontal collision warning system, a lane departure warning and keeping assist system, an automated parking system, automatic high-beam control and rain-sensing windshield wipers. There's also a Premium Group with driver memory settings, upgraded interior trim (with real wood inlays), a heated steering wheel and a 115-volt power outlet.

2015 Highlights

The 2015 Chrysler 200 sedan is completely redesigned. The 200 convertible has been discontinued.

Performance & mpg

All 2015 Chrysler 200 sedans come standard with a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 184 hp and 173 pound-feet of torque. Optional on the S and C trims is a 3.6-liter V6 engine that's good for 295 hp and 262 lb-ft of torque. Both engines come matched to a nine-speed automatic transmission (with steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters on the 200S). Front-wheel drive is standard, with all-wheel drive optional with the V6. In addition, the V6 also features a Sport mode that sharpens up engine and transmission responses and provides slightly heavier steering effort.

In Edmunds testing, a Chrysler 200S with all-wheel drive sprinted from zero to 60 mph in just 6.2 seconds, making it among the quickest V6-powered family sedans, in lockstep with Honda, Nissan and Toyota. Powered by the four-cylinder engine, however, a 200 Limited required 9.0 seconds to reach 60 mph, which is slower than the average by nearly a full second.

The EPA's fuel-economy estimates for the 2015 Chrysler 200 range from 28 mpg combined (23 city/36 highway) for the base engine to 23 mpg combined (19/32) for the V6 and 22/18/29 for the AWD V6. Our highway-biased evaluation loop produced an impressive 34-mpg average for the four-cylinder and 28 mpg for the AWD V6, essentially validating the EPA's findings that are often difficult to reproduce in the real world.

Safety

The 2015 Chrysler 200 comes standard with antilock brakes, traction and stability control, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and driver and front-passenger knee airbags. A rearview camera is optional on Limited and S models and standard on the C.

During Edmunds testing, a 200S AWD came to a stop from 60 mph in 119 feet, a bit better than average for this segment. However, a four-cylinder 200 Limited required a longer 129 feet.

If you're looking for more advanced safety tech, a blind spot warning system with rear cross-traffic alerts is optional on S and C models only. On the C, it's part of the SafetyTec package, which also includes lane departure warning and keeping assist and a forward collision warning system that can automatically initiate braking if the driver doesn't react to an impending collision situation.

In government crash tests, the Chrysler 200 received four out of five stars for overall protection, with four stars awarded for overall frontal-impact protection and five stars for overall side-impact protection. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash testing, the 200 earned the top score of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, small-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact, roof-strength and head restraint (whiplash protection) tests. Also in IIHS testing, the effectiveness of the 200's optional frontal collision warning and automatic braking systems earned a top rating of "Superior."

Driving

Four-cylinder versions of the 2015 Chrysler 200 are a pleasant surprise. This isn't the quietest or smoothest engine in this class, but most buyers will find that the 2.4-liter is adequate for their needs, as highway merging and passing maneuvers come easily. Still, the V6 is the more desirable choice. It has plenty of power in any situation and never feels sluggish. It's also commendably quiet for normal highway cruising, yet has a snarly exhaust note when you really get on the gas.

If you're the sort of driver who likes to explore back roads, you'll likely prefer the 200S model and its sport-tuned suspension, and this model earned a "B" rating from our evaluation team. The setup gives the car a buttoned-down feel around tight turns and makes it one of the better-handling midsize cars in this price range. If you just want to make time on the interstate, though, you'll probably be just as happy with the standard suspension calibration. We've sampled a Limited model with this setup and 17-inch wheels and tires, and it still provides reasonable balance around turns along with an agreeable ride quality. All 200 sedans have precise steering, but it has a heavier effort level than most buyers will likely expect from a midsize sedan.

Interior

A dated control interface was one of the bigger drawbacks to last year's Chrysler 200, but company designers redoubled their efforts in the 2015 200, and the result is a thoroughly modern cabin design. It's shown off to best effect in S and C models equipped with the optional 8.4-inch infotainment interface. This large touchscreen is intuitive, fills out the dash nicely and complements the automatic transmission's rotary-style shifter. The real wood inlays in the optional Premium Group package are especially striking, as they feature exposed edges inspired by the iconic Eames chair.

That said, we've also spent time in a Limited model with cloth upholstery and the standard 5-inch audio display. It doesn't look quite as state-of-the-art, but it's still a comfortable and functional interior furnished with high-quality materials. All models feature a USB port that strategically routes your power cord to a handy storage shelf in the center console.

Most people will have little difficulty getting comfortable in the front seats, and a standard tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel makes it easy to find a good driving position. However, the 2015 Chrysler 200 has less hiproom than most competitors, so if you're on the larger side, it may feel overly snug. Also be aware that the 200 offers less rear legroom than most other midsize sedans; anyone over 6 feet tall (or even 5-feet-10-inches if they have long legs) is likely to find the backseat a tight fit. Sense of space, too, isn't as good as the class leaders that maximize the perception of room with their more upright roof pillars and less curvaceous bodies.

At 16.0 cubic feet, the 200's trunk offers more space than the Honda Accord, Nissan Altima and Mazda 6. Its 60/40 split-folding rear seat also includes a small trunk pass-through that allows longer items to be carried along with four passengers in the car.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Chrysler 200.

5(38%)
4(20%)
3(15%)
2(10%)
1(17%)
3.5
96 reviews
See all 96 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

50,000 mile update
dburchardt,11/10/2014
Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
I picked up my new 200 Limited less than a month ago and love it so far. The styling, in and out, is above all the other mid size sedans out there. I love the rotary shift and the 9 speed works well. The car feels like a quality auto. The doors and hood close with a quality sounding thunk. Much better than my wife's Rav 4 in terms of quality build. Chrysler has made a quantum leap from the previous 200. THe ride is quiet and comfortable without being floaty. The engine is smoother than Rav or Altima. I am excited to drive this car to work every day. I am getting about 34 mpg in everyday mixed driving. I drove Camry, Accord, Altima, Fusion, Sonata with the 200 coming out on top. Try it. Update at over 20,000 miles. Still love the car overall but the tranny is beginning to try my patience (more the programming than the hardware. The programming has been updated 3 times and every time it gets worse than the previous generation. I really had no major issues with the initial programming except the cold (below 20 degrees) first 1-2 shift seemed very lethargic. That didn't change but then the highway downshifts from 9th would only go to 7th then up to eighth etc. Now, after the last update, the downshift, when coming to a stop, has become very rough and jarring and some 1-2 shifts are very jarring. My wife even commented on it. It is going in again next week for another reflash of transmission module, so we will see if anything has been remedied. Otherwise, I love the car and it features. It is super comfortable and doors, hood and trunk sound extremely solid when closed. Toyota could take some lessons. Still getting 34 mpg in mixed driving. Update at about 28,000 miles. Still love the car and the tranny is behaving much better after the last reflash. This is the most comfortable car I have ever owned. Seat comfort is superb and the features are great. 36,000 mile update: Still love my 200. No repairs needed as of yet besides normal maintenance. Still love the comfort and build quality. Still at 34 MPG overall. Just turned 50,000 miles and still am happy with my 200. THe only type of repair required so far was a new battery recently. I just checked the milage today and still at over 34 MPG in everyday driving. THe car is still super comfortable and overall solid. The tranny is behaving pretty well with no serious issues. If they still made this car I would seriously consider another one. I did trade the vehicle now. We still own a FCA vehilcle as now invested in new Ram 1500
Just drive it.
Middleaged Professional,06/25/2016
Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
The Chrysler 200 is a step above its competition, especially at this price point. It’s smooth, stylish, elegant and well-engineered from every aspect inside and out. My impression is that it is quiet, efficient and a genuine joy to drive. Being frugal, I drive my vehicles for a long time before replacing them and bought one immediately after a test drive. I encourage anyone considering a luxurious, fuel efficient classy sedan to simply drive one before passing judgement based on the oddly conflicting reviews (some rave about aspects that others claim to be abysmal) I’ve read or seen here and other places after buying mine. As for my perspective, I’m a 6’, 200 lb, 40 something professional ($100K+ annual salary) with a graduate degree and most of my family and friends are in the same socio-economic circle. Myself, family and friends all own, drive or at least ride in sedans ranging from Cadillacs, Mercedes, Buicks and Chryslers to Fords, Chevys, Dodges, Subarus, Kias and Hondas. Some are brand loyal to a fault and I don’t begrudge them for it. This is despite the many issues they’ve all experienced privately but don’t speak of openly and certainly don’t write on-line. Things like serious suspension issues with Cadillacs to catastrophic transmission, engine and electrical failures with BMWs, Hondas, Mercedes, Subarus and Toyotas. It’s as though all a dealer or manufacture has to do is call the repair/replacement a “service update” to satisfy them their car is still the best. Besides, who cares that most of them are dissatisfied with or can’t figure out how to use their navigation systems and electronic interfaces with their smart phones which are designed to make life easier. FYI – those interfaces all work flawlessly in the Chrysler 200 in my experience so far. Since buying it, I have heard or read criticisms ranging from poor quality manufacturing (panel gaps? I’ve seen far worse in Hondas) and materials, to tight, uncomfortable interior (one was a ridiculous clown like attempt to fold themselves into the same back seat I can effortlessly get into, out of and ride in comfortably (I'm 5'10", 220)), a ride so bad you couldn’t stand in it for more than 30 minutes before needing an ambulance rescue and even a claim of dangerous handling characteristics. I think if you just drive one and judge it for yourself based on the merits of your own impressions, that you’ll be pleasantly surprised and may buy one, just like I did. Update: 6 months and 6,000+ miles later, I like the car more than ever and have received nothing but compliments so far. Although the ride and handling are excellent, I do feel the factory tires should give a more quiet ride in this car and I'll replace them with something else when the time comes. My fuel economy has increased from an an average 27.5 mpg to 30.5 in the mixed driving I do and I've seen a high of 35mpg on a mostly highway drive one weekend through the mountains. That drive impressed me not only with economy but also with how much speed and power the car had at altitude and how smoothly the base engine and 9 speed transmission pair. *** My update is that I traded my I4 FWD Limited in on a nearly identical V6 AWD C (I like the blue color). Why? Was I not satisfied with the lower trim model and drivetrain? No, not at all. I helped Mom go car shopping which involved a lot of test driving. Much more than I had done myself when I was shopping for myself. She was interested mostly in import and domestic SUVs and sedans over a month long period of time. It was extensive and a little exhausting. What happened after all that? She chose a Chrysler 200, V6 FWD, top trim level and I loved the power and upgrades. So, I got an upgrade in AWD for myself. Sadly, Chrysler, Ford and GM are all actively abandoning sedans in favor of SUVs now. What a shame as many, such as this one, so clearly outshined there imported counterparts in so many ways and for a better price. After another year, I like my Chrysler 200C AWD more than ever and it’s still getting as many approving looks and comments as it originally did. I’ll definitely be hanging onto this one for a while as fewer and fewer sedans are available now. Who would have imagined that a country with our automotive history and culture would wake up one day to everyone driving tall, clumsy station wagons? I like this car more and more and truly lament the loss of the classic American sedan. Since I last updated this, the tall station wagon takeover is nearly complete. I've learned that Ford is now down to 3 cars, I think, and the future is uncertain for two of them; MOPAR is likewise down to 3, with one on the way out; GM is dumping the last of Buick's cars, more Cadillacs and Chevy's too, soon they'll just have the Corvette, Camaro and possibly one Cadillac. It's astounding, soon the only option we'll have are SUVs and I'm not quite ready to join the Mommy/Millennial Minivan replacement "revolution."
2 month of Ownership Review
ggunderson3,08/10/2014
Gas mileage on target, 4 cyl is not overpowered but drives fine if you are not a NASCAR racer, but could use more horsepower. Smooth ride and quiet. Interior is very nice, top notch. Back seat will hold two adults, trunk is truly massive, I doubt any human can fill it up. Large screen option is fantastic, very easy to use.
1 Year Review
Ryan,11/25/2015
C 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
I am coming up on owning this vehicle for 1 year now. I have the C level trim with AWD and it has not been disappointing. Having come from only SUV's, I was not sure how well I would like adjusting to a sedan especially in snowy and wet weather. I did my due diligence in test driving almost every car in this segment, and this one stood out more than any of them. The most appealing for myself was having AWD and the V-6 as well as a very nice interior that is comfortable to drive on long trips and my daily commute to work that is 41 miles round trip. I really appreciate the reviews I see on here that actually tried other cars for comparison and other trim models. If I only went off the base model rentals cars I have had in the past, there would be some pretty terrible reviews but unjust reviews. You really need to try the 6 cylinder versus the 4 to get your own opinion, but it has more power and boost than any v-8 I have owned in the past. Looks (Exterior & Interior): Looks I feel are like comedy...very subjective. At very first look, I loved the rear end lines and tail lights on this car. I was not as much of a fan of the front end. What I did love about the front was the LED running lights that really stand out. As far as the interior goes, I couldn't be happier. The Nappa leather with heated/cooled seats as well as the hand stitched leather steering wheel that is heated is wonderful! The remote start (which many other brands will have as well) is amazing for those hot and cold days, as your car knows what to automatically adjust to warm or cool the car. The navigation Uconnect 8.4 is very easy to use and has great traffic and weather outlooks and updates, as well as letting you know when your favorite sports team is playing and the score. The panoramic sunroof is one of my favorite options that really opens up the ride. Performance: The quickness of the v-6 has been very impressive. I have not had any issues with any weird shifts with the v-6 so I am not sure if that is more of problem with the 4 cylinder but something I would recommend driving both. I drive mostly in dead stopped traffic both ways and will end up around 23-26MPG. When I actually get to do more freeway and long trips over the mountains, I will average around 32-34 mpg. The second day of ownership I had to drive over the mountains to the central part of the state in very large snow storm. I was very nervous coming from Jeeps that have always fared me well with their 4wd and ground clearance. Again, I was very surprised! This model uses the same base AWD system that the Jeep Cherokee uses and handles great. I have had zero slipping issues and control as been spot on. I am not recommending this as an off road AWD rig, again this is just a 4-door sedan. But if you are looking for something that is extremely safe and handles snow and other bad weather well than this works great. The 9-speed that is made by ZF which also makes the same tranny's for Bentley, Rolls Royce, Maserati (sister brand) etc... I was very concerned about so many gears, but this 9-speed has been 100 times better than my previous 5-speed Mercedes transmission that was always clunking into gear especially on hills. Conclusion This 200 and a complete 180 from the previous generation and has made leaps and bounds to make it one of the tip rated in safety, and interior qualities. The combination of the Jeeps AWD system, ZF transmission, same chassy and brake calipers as the alpha Alfa romeo Giulia (check out the 2017 model), and the award winning interior made by Chrysler has been a great combination. The lane detection feature has been great, and will easily put your car back in the lane if you drift. The park sense has many levels of sensitivity and has done a great job keeping me from scraping my wheels and has stopped my car completely in a parking lot when a car was rushing behind my car backing out. The self parking either parallel, or backing in is a nice feature but not something I use too often. The automatic cruise control has been great for long trips on the freeway as it will adjust your speed according to the car in front of you and the car spacing you set it too. I have read a lot of issues with complaints on the rear head room. This is another issue I have seen on other cars and is more of an issue if you plan to haul a lot of adults. I am not a tall individual at 5'10 and have had no issues. My friends are all around 6'3 and will definitely be more cramped in the rear. Luckily we typically never ride together as we all have our own cars. For kids, I have used this numerous times to haul my niece and nephew and getting the car seat in and out was not difficult at all. At the end of the day anyone's taste as far as looks are subjective. But I would highly recommend at least trying to test drive this model, especially the C trim. MSRP was around 38K, and got it with no money down for $28,995 with every option.
See all 96 reviews of the 2015 Chrysler 200
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
9-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
184 hp @ 6250 rpm
See all Used 2015 Chrysler 200 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2015 Chrysler 200
More About This Model

Quick Summary
Redesigned for 2015, Chrysler's 200 is the brand's entry into the highly competitive midsize sedan segment occupied by the best-selling Honda Accord and Toyota Camry. Stacked with new powertrain options and new features, the 200 includes a thoroughly modern interior, offering competitive safety and technology amenities.

What Is It?
The 2015 Chrysler 200 is a redesigned midsize sedan that's available in front- or all-wheel drive. Its wheelbase is about an inch shorter than that of the outgoing 200 and shorter than the current Toyota Camry and Honda Accord. Overall length, width and height, however, exceed those models. Interior space improves this year as well.

Two engines are available, a 2.4-liter four-cylinder rated at 184 horsepower and a 3.6-liter V6 rated at 295 hp, both paired with a segment-first nine-speed automatic transmission. All-wheel drive is available only with the V6.

2015 Chrysler 200

Our S trim tester is one of four trim levels: LX, Limited, S and C. Both the V6 and all-wheel drive are available on S and C trims. LX models start at $22,695 and our well-optioned S AWD model stickered at $34,465.

How Does It Drive?
Possibly the most unique experience from driving the 200 is using its rotary-knob shifter, which is mounted on the panel spanning the dashboard and the center console. Though it takes some getting used to, the knob-style shifter is functionally useful for at least one solid reason: It's augmented by steering-wheel-mounted shift paddles. It's also well placed and consumes minimal space, both of which are virtues.

Otherwise, the 200 is amply powerful when optioned with the V6. Our test car hit 60 in only 6.2 seconds, which is on par with other V6-powered midsize sedans. Manual shifts from its nine-speed automatic are lazier than we'd like, but downshifts are rev-matched. In Drive, the nine-speed seamlessly swaps between cogs with little interruption in power delivery. You'll never know there are so many gears available, as the transmission disappears under the engine's substantial output.

Four-cylinder versions are a pleasant surprise as well. Though it isn't the quietest or smoothest engine in this class, there's plenty of power for passing and merging on the highway.

2015 Chrysler 200

Steering weight is heavier than in many rival sedans but it's not burdensome. Sport mode (one click past "Drive" on the shifter) increases steering weight, throttle sensitivity and shifting to better suit aggressive driving. Ride quality, due in some measure to optional 19-inch wheels, is taut in the S model. But the 200 lacks any kind of rewarding driving experience that might justify its ride. Most customers will prefer the smoother ride of the other trim levels, which are better suited for highway cruising and still provide adequate control in most situations.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Does It Deliver?
The obvious point of a transmission with so many gears is to achieve good fuel economy, which the 200 does given its ample power. All-wheel-drive 200s are EPA rated at 22 mpg combined (18 city/29 highway). Our test car produced 27.5 mpg on our 116-mile test loop, which is mostly highway miles but also includes mountain roads. Four-cylinder 200s earn 28 mpg combined (23 city/36 highway).

Ford's 2.0-liter EcoBoost-powered Fusion, which makes 64 fewer horses, is available with all-wheel drive and rated at 25 mpg combined. The 2015 Subaru Legacy 3.6R will offer 256 hp, and Subaru estimates it will earn 23 mpg combined.

How Safe Is It?
Neither the federal government (NHTSA) nor the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has conducted crash tests on the 2015 Chrysler 200. However, the outgoing model was rated favorably by both.

2015 Chrysler 200

Stopping from 60 mph required only 119 feet, which puts it among the best-stopping midsize sedans. Antilock brakes, stability control and 10 airbags &mdash; including knee airbags for both the driver and the passenger &mdash; are standard. A rearview camera is only standard on top-trim C models and isn't available on the base (LX) trim. Rear cross-path detection is standard on S and C models.

Though they weren't present on our tester, the 200 brings several new safety technologies to the midsize segment. Adaptive cruise control with the ability to bring the car to a complete stop, forward collision warning with autonomous braking and a park assist feature are all available.

What Kind of Technology Does It Offer?
Most tech features are packed into the 200's Navigation and Sound package, which is optional on S and C trims. Included in the package are an 8.4-inch touchscreen for the GPS-based navigation system, audio system and settings control. The screen is high-resolution and the system is among the easiest to use and quickest to learn.

A mobile phone app allows remote start as well as door locking and unlocking functions. The 200's UConnect Access service will read incoming text messages and provides voice-to-text services for outgoing text messages. On-demand WiFi connectivity is available for a fee in cars equipped with UConnect Access.

2015 Chrysler 200

Two 12-volt outlets, a USB port and an aux jack are standard on all trims. Bluetooth connectivity is standard on all but the base LX trim, where it's optional.

How Comfortable Is Its Interior?
Chrysler uses some interesting design features to maximize space inside the 200. The merging of the center stack on the dashboard and the center console between the seats is more effective here than in other cars where this trick has been employed (think Lincoln MKZ) largely due to the functionality of the shifter and location of the electronic parking brake button, both of which are quite intuitive.

The unusual packaging also creates a "bridge" over the footwell area, which functions as usable storage. There's a clever pass-through for a charging cord and the two-section center console offers more space than most.

Our car was optioned with the leather-trimmed/vented sport seat option ($995), which adds leather interior appointments, heated and ventilated front seats and a six-way power-adjustable passenger seat. A heated steering wheel is optional on all but the base trim.

2015 Chrysler 200

Front-seat comfort is admirable with the optional sport seats. Space, however, is compromised by the 200's long, sweeping roof-support pillars both front and rear. Front-seat occupants, though they'll have enough space, will be aware of the front-most pillar's proximity simply because of its width. Rear-seat passengers taller than 6 feet may lack headroom. Sense of space, too, isn't as good as the class leaders, which maximize the perception of room with less shapely bodies.

At 16 cubic feet the 200's trunk offers more space than the Honda Accord, Nissan Altima and Mazda 6. Its 60/40-split folding rear seat also includes a small trunk pass-through under the fold-out armrest.

What Are Its Closest Competitors?
2014 Honda Accord Sedan: No conversation about midsize sedans is complete without mention of the current Accord. Its combination of packaging, efficiency and performance is strong.

2014 Toyota Camry: A long reputation for durability and reliability get the Camry on the consideration list as well. This is the no-frills entry in the segment, but it's highly practical, roomy and efficient.

2014 Ford Fusion: Available with all-wheel drive and thoroughly modern, the Fusion is a relevant choice thanks to solid tech and safety features.

Why Should You Consider This Car?
Because it's unusual in the segment, all-wheel drive is a major selling point for the 200. But this is a genuinely nice car. Upper trim levels offer interior quality that's higher than it's ever been from Chrysler, and its infotainment system is among the most full-featured and easy to use on offer. The 200's numerous safety features are attractive and its five-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty doesn't hurt, either.

2015 Chrysler 200

Why Should You Think Twice About This Car?
If your sedan needs involve carrying large adults in the backseat often, there are better choices on the market. That's no small criticism in a class with a huge premium on space. However, you should experience it for yourself before making the call because the positives certainly outweigh the negatives with the new 200.

The manufacturer provided Edmunds this vehicle for the purposes of evaluation.

Used 2015 Chrysler 200 Overview

The Used 2015 Chrysler 200 is offered in the following submodels: 200 Sedan. Available styles include Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A), S 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A), C 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A), S 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A), C 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A), and LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Chrysler 200?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Chrysler 200 trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Chrysler 200 Limited is priced between $8,488 and$13,990 with odometer readings between 29936 and95248 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Chrysler 200 C is priced between $12,595 and$19,290 with odometer readings between 20039 and106857 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Chrysler 200 S is priced between $7,499 and$15,900 with odometer readings between 29936 and103103 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2015 Chrysler 200s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Chrysler 200 for sale near. There are currently 45 used and CPO 2015 200s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,499 and mileage as low as 20039 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Chrysler 200.

Can't find a used 2015 Chrysler 200s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chrysler 200 for sale - 8 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $19,694.

Find a used Chrysler for sale - 12 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $24,089.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler 200 for sale - 5 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $23,426.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler for sale - 9 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $10,330.

Should I lease or buy a 2015 Chrysler 200?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

