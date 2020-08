Used 2013 Chrysler 200 for Sale Near Me

Ron Sayer Nissan - Idaho Falls / Idaho

This used 2013 Chrysler 200 in IDAHO FALLS, IDAHO is a steal at its price. Even with a few plus years on it, this car looks like new. The 4 cylinder Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl car will feel quick and responsive. Buy with peace of mind at Ron Sayer Nissan. All of our vehicles are priced below market value to save you money. The Sale Price is only available for a buyer who obtains an auto loan through our dealership. The cash price will be $500 higher. See a Sales Consultant for details. Click the BuyNow button to buy this car completely online! Experience the 'Amazon-like' check out experience that only Ron Sayer Auto Group can offer.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Chrysler 200 LX with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1C3CCBAB8DN647775

Stock: U617936A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 05-25-2020