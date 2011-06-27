  1. Home
2013 Chrysler 200 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Lots of features for the price
  • strong V6 engine
  • composed ride and handling
  • available convertible model.
  • Sedan is smaller than many of its rivals
  • smallish trunk
  • some behind-the-times electronics.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2013 Chrysler 200 convertible is spacious compared to its competition, but the 2013 Chrysler 200 sedan faces tougher competition.

Vehicle overview

Whether or not the 2013 Chrysler 200 earns our recommendation depends on which body style you choose: sedan or convertible. In the relatively small convertible segment, the 200 is a strong pick. However, the 200 sedan doesn't fare nearly as well, falling behind a wealth of talented competition.

Both body styles share certain strengths. All Chrysler 200 models offer pleasant driving dynamics, a generous range of amenities and attractively designed cabins. And when you opt for the available V6 engine, the 200 boasts both crisp acceleration and respectable fuel economy.

The Chrysler 200 convertible further distinguishes itself from the pack with its relatively generously sized trunk. There's more room for cargo than you'll find in competing models like the Ford Mustang and Volkswagen Eos. The cabin is also pretty spacious, with enough rear legroom to accommodate backseat passengers in comfort -- unusual for a drop top. For both these reasons, this Chrysler convertible stands as one of the most impressive picks in its segment.

It's difficult to muster the same level of enthusiasm for the sedan, largely because the bar is so high in the midsize four-door category. The sedan offers less trunk and cabin space than competing models, and its available features and in-car electronics are a bit behind the curve.

While these shortcomings may seem relatively minor, they're significant enough in this hard-fought category to place the Chrysler 200 sedan at a notable disadvantage. For this reason, we'd suggest that sedan buyers take a look at some of the 200's more accomplished rivals. The Kia Optima, Toyota Camry and Volkswagen Passat are all solid bets, as are a trio of longstanding favorites that have all been redesigned: the 2013 Ford Fusion, 2013 Honda Accord and 2013 Nissan Altima.

2013 Chrysler 200 models

The 2013 Chrysler 200 is available in midsize sedan and convertible body styles. The sedan comes in LX, Touring and Limited trims, while the convertible comes in Touring, Limited and S trims.

The LX sedan comes standard with 17-inch steel wheels, full power accessories, heated mirrors, cruise control, air-conditioning, a height-adjustable driver seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a 60/40 split-folding rear seat and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack.

The Touring adds to or supplants the LX's amenities with 17-inch alloy wheels, an upgraded transmission, automatic headlamps, automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, an eight-way power driver seat and a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio. The convertible features a power cloth top and six-way power front seats. The Cold Weather package adds heated front seats and remote ignition. Optional on both the LX and the Touring is the Uconnect Voice Command package that contains Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, an iPod/USB audio interface and an auto-dimming mirror. A touchscreen audio interface that includes DVD audio playback and digital music storage is optional.

The Limited enhances the Touring's amenities with foglamps, a V6 engine, leather upholstery and a six-speaker Boston Acoustics sound system. Options include a navigation system with real-time traffic. The Limited convertible can be equipped with a retractable hardtop. Touring and Limited sedans can be equipped with an S package that adds 18-inch wheels and special exterior badging; the features of this package are available as a stand-alone trim with the 200 convertible. A sunroof is optional on all sedans but the LX.

2013 Highlights

For 2013, the 200 S is no longer available as a stand-alone trim in the sedan body style. Instead, it's available as a package on 200 Touring and Limited trim levels.

Performance & mpg

LX and Touring models of the 2013 Chrysler 200 come standard with a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 173 horsepower and 166 pound-feet of torque. A four-speed automatic is standard on the LX; a six-speed automatic is optional on the LX and standard on everything else. EPA-estimated fuel economy for the sedan is 21 mpg city/29 mpg highway and 24 mpg combined with the four-speed automatic, and 20/31/23 with the six-speed. The four-cylinder-equipped convertible returns an estimated 18/27/21.

A 3.6-liter V6 is optional on the Touring and standard on the Limited. It produces 283 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed automatic is standard. In Edmunds performance testing, a Limited sedan with this engine went from zero to 60 mph in 6.9 seconds. A so-equipped Limited convertible needed 7.5 seconds. Both times are on par for the class. EPA-estimated fuel economy with the V6 is 19/29/22 for both body styles.

Safety

The 2013 Chrysler 200 comes standard with antilock brakes, traction and stability control, active head restraints and front side airbags. The sedan gets side curtain airbags, while the convertible gets front-seat-mounted side airbags with head protection.

In Edmunds brake testing, a Limited sedan came to a stop from 60 mph in a slightly longer-than-average 127 feet. A Limited convertible stopped in 121 feet.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Chrysler 200 sedan the highest possible rating of "Good" in the frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength tests. The convertible also earned a "Good" rating in the frontal-offset and side-impact tests.

Driving

The 2013 Chrysler 200 covers pavement with measured composure. Handling is above average for the segment and the suspension skillfully balances entertaining engagement with ride comfort. Steering feedback is decent, though the Chrysler 200's competitors are more communicative in this regard. Performance with the 2.4-liter four-cylinder isn't particularly impressive, but there's enough power for most buyers, provided you pair the engine with the six-speed automatic transmission. Things get much more spirited with the 3.6-liter V6. It's one of the most energetic engines in the segment, offering robust acceleration without a significant fuel economy penalty.

Interior

One of the most attractive attributes of the Chrysler 200 sedan's cabin is its fine materials quality. Overall, the interior has a pleasing ambience, and its look and feel are competitive with the best of the midsize sedan segment. However, the sedan is less impressive in terms of in-car electronics, due to a touchscreen interface that's dated and unintuitive compared to rivals' systems.

The 200 sedan has a smaller footprint than its rivals, and backseat passengers pay the price, as rear accommodations are more cramped than you'll find in most of the car's rivals. Also, front passengers find themselves perched in a slightly odd, elevated seating position, to enhance legroom. With just 13.6 cubic feet of space, the trunk is also a bit undersized.

It's a different story with the convertible, however. The drop-top's backseat is one of the roomiest in the segment, easily providing functional seating for adults. The 200 convertible also offers one of the most generously sized trunks in the segment; it's enormous when the roof is raised and comparatively spacious with it lowered as well. Speaking of the convertible's roof, it can be either a conventional soft top or a more expensive retractable hardtop that promises better security and noise isolation. Either way, the power-operated top deploys or retracts in about 30 seconds. Wind noise is impressively subdued with the top up; we've found the convertible to be just a bit louder than the sedan.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Chrysler 200.

5(37%)
4(31%)
3(15%)
2(17%)
1(0%)
3.9
32 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Going on 6 yrs owning (6 cyl model)
Matt Maloney,06/13/2016
Touring 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
I bought this car used from Armory Garage in Albany NY as a certified pre owned with 14,500 miles and paid $14,800. It was previously a fleet vehicle, so there were a few minor scratches. I'm 5'6" so this car fits me pretty good. It's got a short trunk so is very easy to parallel park in the City. It's quite peppy and the V6 has great acceleration. I've owned the car for almost 5 years now and put about 45k miles on it. There's been no major repairs necessary to date mechanically speaking. I did have the front hood replaced under warranty as it was beginning to bubble near the front. I think the car was in an accident (and the fact hidden from me) thus the bubbling edges on the hood and low price I got it for it, but the body guy told me he's seen it on others as well. The other clue was the gap between the hood and grill vary from one side to the other. I drove this car from NY to FL and back and it did not let me down. A few annoyances: both wiper sprayers broke. I replaced them myself inexpensively with Mopar parts from Amazon. Also, the recirculating actuator has gone bad twice making an annoying clacking sound behind the glove box when you use the heat or a/c. Pros: Acceleration, handling, easy to maneuver and park in the city, getting up to speed entering highways, stylish looking enough. Cons: Rotors. The rotors had to be replaced at 18k miles due to shaking when braking downhill, and now at 44k the pads and rotors are almost due again. The warped rotors first time around could have been a result from the car being a rental prev. Only 2 ports for charging/plug in gps . (Touring Model) Blind spot. This car seems to have more of a blind spot than other cars I've driven. Extra caution must be used when changing lanes. Automatic gear selection. At times it seems the car chooses a lower gear than I would like when going up an incline, it tends to bog a bit. A quick step on the gas solves that problem downshifting the vehicle and delivering more than enough torque. (Or slap shift is available as well). Slowing down to an almost stop will occasionally make the transmission slam between 1st and 2nd gear, but no worries. Trunk Space. The trunk is smaller than most. I couldn't fit a snow shovel in it so it had to go in the back seat area. Seats. The cloth seems cheap but nothing a cover won't solve. They are comfortable enough and the power seat makes enough positions for most. Key fob. Losing this key will cost you almost $400, but I guess that's on par with other makes and models. Overall: I like this car. It's quick for a middle of the road sedan, unassuming looking from a police pull over point of view, and has been reliable to date. From other reviews of the next generation of 200's, I would keep this before trading up to the newer versions.
Fun To Drive With V-6
Dale,05/22/2016
Limited 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Of all the cars I've ever owned, I would say this is this funnest car I've purchased, and like my 1987 Chrysler Fifth Avenue I had 16 years ago, this is a car I like to be in. I have a 2002 Chrysler Sebring, which I'm selling and I do consider the 2013 200 a big step up in both quality and performance, although there is noticeably less interior space in the 200 versus my Sebring, which I believe is due to the seats having more cushioning and additional airbags within the cabin. I do like this version of the 200 over the current new version. My Sebring had the 2.7 V-6, while my 200 has the 3.6. Fuel mileage is better on the freeway with the 200, but I do get less mileage in town than I did with my Sebring. Once in a while I do get some torque steer if I happen to have more of a lead foot than normal, but other than that the steering is responsive and tight. I do wish I could raise the steering wheel just a tad more than what is allowed, because it's a tighter squeeze when I have to wear steel toe boots for work and the leg room in the rear is very tight, though I rarely have rear seat passengers. So in updating this review, I downgraded the performance of the car primarily because, even after having software updates performed on the transmission 4 months ago, I still notice the transmission seeming a little confused with which gear it wants to shift to, as well as an occasional clunk while shifting. The update improved the performance, notably upon climbing hills, but still needs further improvement. I also downgraded the technology for the fact that FiatChrysler charges customers $150.00 for a navigation update disc for it's maps. That's a ripoff in my opinion. Lucky for me I kept the Garmin GPS I purchased for my old Sebring, and I can update that for free on my computer and use it in lieu of the built in system. The traction control in the 200 is great, as it helped the car up a steep ice/snow covered alleyway leading to my driveway. I've purchased new tires earlier this year and recommend the Goodyear Assurance Comfortred tires. These tires perform just as great on this 200 as they did on my Sebring, both in noise reduction and overall traction. With regards to the few complaints I have about the 200, I still like the car and it's still a fun car to drive. The flaws are noticeable, but not so much it makes for a miserable ride.
A decent car
robcat20,06/01/2013
I traded in my 2009 Ford Taurus SEL for a 2013 Chrysler 200 S Touring Sedan today. My first impression is overall positive. I have never owned a 4 cylinder engine before, and I am noticing a huge difference in power and speed. I brake tested the car by slamming the brakes at 45 mph. The vehicle did not loose control, but the stopping distance was sluggish. The vehicle is no comparison to the new Ford Fusion or some others in its mid-sized segment, but the overall value is far superior. I chose to save money and go for the chrysler. The interior is comfy and spacious which was a concern since I am a large guy and I traded in a much larger vehicle.
Nice quality car
carlous1,01/19/2015
LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
I got my 200 last year after doing the same research many of you are doing now. Reviews overall said that it was a good car, although some outlined some bad things. Everyone will have a different opinion. My opinion is a positive one. I used to have a 2008 chevy malibu, and this was an upgrade. Its fairly good on gas,( i drive a lot). i have an all black one, so the looks is sleek and nice. I haven't had to do anything to it outside of regular maintenance such as oil changes etc. i love it. Good quality and value.
See all 32 reviews of the 2013 Chrysler 200
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2013 Chrysler 200 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall3 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat2 / 5
    Back Seat4 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover11.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

