Used 2016 Chrysler 200 for Sale Near Me
1,584 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 7,984 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,999$3,860 Below Market
- 89,659 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,699$3,307 Below Market
- 42,017 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,996$3,532 Below Market
- 25,172 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,400$2,320 Below Market
- 34,646 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,980
- 100,919 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$7,995$2,255 Below Market
- 35,622 miles
$11,999$3,327 Below Market
- 35,841 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,291$2,845 Below Market
- 81,812 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,095$2,095 Below Market
- 74,134 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,940$1,922 Below Market
- 67,055 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$6,484$4,740 Below Market
- 30,015 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,588
- certified
2016 Chrysler 200 Limited49,931 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,355$2,578 Below Market
- 45,414 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,958$2,275 Below Market
- 31,151 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,900$2,493 Below Market
- 59,582 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,910$1,998 Below Market
- 94,705 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$8,950$2,059 Below Market
- 67,252 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,999
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Chrysler 200 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Chrysler 200
Read recent reviews for the Chrysler 200
Write a reviewSee all 49 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating3.449 Reviews
amw0426,11/24/2018
Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
This vehicle has had issue after issue. It began with horrible shifting and jerking of the transmission - causing me to think I'd been rear-ended on several occasions due to the severe jolt. The problem could not be replicated the first couple of times I took it in for service at the dealership. -Though it happens EVERY time I drive. Finally, after the third or fourth time I took it in - I was informed that ALL FOUR MOTOR MOUNTS WERE BROKEN! They believed me at that point! They re-flashed the software and said it was fixed. It was not. I was forced to pay a $100 deductible so that it would be covered under the warranty later on. It made no sense to me, but I paid it anyway. Since then, this 2016 vehicle - has had NOTHING but problems. Transmission problems - continuous Thermostat had to be replaced Bad airbags and constant notification alert and light - occured at 37k miles (1k post warranty coverage!) $126 for them to tell me it would be a $500+ fix Compressor came apart internally Condenser went out Serpentine belt broke Wheel hubs - all four are going out according to the dealership - no doubt this is due to the havoc the jerking of the transmission causes. NOW: The starter went out two days ago and smoke billowed from under the hood at the same time. The dealerships wants to charge me $1000 to replace the starter so that THEN they can determine what else is wrong and caused the smoke and noise while driving to work that morning. Plus the fee for diagnosis of approx $150. I've since contacted Chrysler and an agent will get back to me on Tues or Wed of next week. Meanwhile, I have no car, nor a loaner vehicle since the dealership didn't have any available. I was informed I could rent a car and be reimbursed as applicable - so, if that means if they decide to.
