Used 2016 Chrysler 200 for Sale Near Me

This vehicle has had issue after issue. It began with horrible shifting and jerking of the transmission - causing me to think I'd been rear-ended on several occasions due to the severe jolt. The problem could not be replicated the first couple of times I took it in for service at the dealership. -Though it happens EVERY time I drive. Finally, after the third or fourth time I took it in - I was informed that ALL FOUR MOTOR MOUNTS WERE BROKEN! They believed me at that point! They re-flashed the software and said it was fixed. It was not. I was forced to pay a $100 deductible so that it would be covered under the warranty later on. It made no sense to me, but I paid it anyway. Since then, this 2016 vehicle - has had NOTHING but problems. Transmission problems - continuous Thermostat had to be replaced Bad airbags and constant notification alert and light - occured at 37k miles (1k post warranty coverage!) $126 for them to tell me it would be a $500+ fix Compressor came apart internally Condenser went out Serpentine belt broke Wheel hubs - all four are going out according to the dealership - no doubt this is due to the havoc the jerking of the transmission causes. NOW: The starter went out two days ago and smoke billowed from under the hood at the same time. The dealerships wants to charge me $1000 to replace the starter so that THEN they can determine what else is wrong and caused the smoke and noise while driving to work that morning. Plus the fee for diagnosis of approx $150. I've since contacted Chrysler and an agent will get back to me on Tues or Wed of next week. Meanwhile, I have no car, nor a loaner vehicle since the dealership didn't have any available. I was informed I could rent a car and be reimbursed as applicable - so, if that means if they decide to.

