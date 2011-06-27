  1. Home
Used 2017 Chrysler 200 LX Features & Specs

More about the 2017 200
Overview
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission9-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission9-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)363.4/568.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque173 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower184 hp @ 6250 rpm
Turning circle39.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
MOPAR Interior Packageyes
Quick Order Package 24Ayes
Quick Order Package 28Ayes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Uconnect 5.0yes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room54.5 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room52.7 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56.7 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
MOPAR Single Exhaust Body Kityes
MOPAR Silver Body Side Graphicyes
MOPAR Gloss Black Body Graphicyes
Measurements
Angle of departure17.8 degrees
Length192.3 in.
Curb weight3473 lbs.
Gross weight4612 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.8 in.
Angle of approach13.5 degrees
Height58.7 in.
EPA interior volume115.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.0 in.
Width73.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clear Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Velvet Red Pearl Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • Vivid Blue Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Black/Linen, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
full wheel coversyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
215/55R17 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
