  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Chrysler 200
  4. Used 2011 Chrysler 200
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(61)
Appraise this car

2011 Chrysler 200 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Lots of features for the price
  • strong V6 engine
  • available convertible model.
  • Smaller than many of its rivals
  • smallish trunk.
Other years
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
Chrysler 200 for Sale
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
List Price Range
$4,700 - $6,995
Used 200 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

While the 2011 Chrysler 200 isn't a completely new vehicle, the upgrades here are so significant that we think it's now worthy of consideration for midsize sedan and convertible shoppers.

Vehicle overview

Name changes can often be a precursor to future success. Elton John, for instance, began his meteoric rise only after he left behind his given name: Reginald Dwight. Norma Jeane Baker? That'd be Marilyn Monroe. A similar transformation seems to have come about with the Chrysler 200, a car formerly known as the Sebring.

We haven't been very fond of the Sebring, a car grand in concept but cursed by the cheapness of its execution. Imagine our elation to discover in the new 200 a car that delivers on the style it promises, both in the quality of its interior and in the way it goes down the road. Even as its competition has become more cost-conscious, the 200 shows us that refinement is still possible in this market segment.

Though the 200's exterior styling retains the Sebring's basic form, new sheet metal from the front doors forward plus nicely redone front and rear fascias with LED daytime running lights and taillights give the car a more sophisticated look. A subtly lowered ride height, wider track and available 18-inch alloy wheels also give it a somewhat sportier stance.

These exterior changes complement upgrades inside the cabin and under the hood. In place of the Sebring's low-budget rental car cabin is a nicer interior with high-quality materials that shame other sedans in this class. Meanwhile, completely reworked suspension bits and steering make the 200 more satisfying to drive..A 2.4-liter inline-4 remains the standard engine for most trim levels, but the big news is the new Pentastar V6, a 3.6-liter, 283-horsepower engine.

There's some value here, too, as the convertible is the only roomy four-seater in its price range, and both convertible and sedan offer a lot of features for the money. That said, the 200 sedan still faces a class full of talent. In addition to ever-popular choices like the Honda Accord and Toyota Camry, there are top picks like the Ford Fusion, Hyundai Sonata, Mazda 6 and Suzuki Kizashi. Even so, the 2011 Chrysler 200 measures up to the best of them.

2011 Chrysler 200 models

The 2011 Chrysler 200 is offered as a midsize sedan and convertible. Both are offered in four trim levels.

The entry-level LX model comes equipped with 17-inch steel wheels, a four-speed automatic transmission, air-conditioning, cloth upholstery, 60/40-split-folding rear seatbacks, full power accessories, cruise control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel with audio controls and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player and auxiliary audio jack.

The Touring model adds some desirable extras including 17-inch alloy wheels, a six-speed automatic, automatic headlights, a power driver seat, automatic climate control, a trip computer, upgraded interior lighting, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob and a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio.

Opting for the plush Limited version will get you 18-inch alloy wheels, leather upholstery, heated front seats, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, remote ignition, Bluetooth and a premium sound system with a touchscreen interface, voice controls and digital music storage. Most of these features are available on the Touring. A sunroof and a Garmin-based navigation system with Sirius Travel Link data service are optional.

A sporty S trim level (delayed introduction) is essentially a Limited with even more standard features including the V6 engine, unique 18-inch alloy wheels, sport front seats with suedelike inserts and upgraded audio with Boston Acoustics speakers. The sunroof and navigation system are again optional. For the 200 convertible, Chrysler offers either a conventional power-operated soft top or a retractable steel hardtop.

2011 Highlights

The 2011 Chrysler 200 is a new nameplate, though technically it's a refreshed version of last year's Chrysler Sebring. The heavy makeover includes updated exterior styling, a vastly improved passenger cabin, a new 3.6-liter V6 engine and retuned suspension and steering.

Performance & mpg

The front-wheel-drive 2011 Chrysler 200 offers a choice of two engines. The 2.4-liter four-cylinder comes standard on all trim levels except the S and puts out 173 hp and 166 pound-feet of torque. The 3.6-liter V6, which is standard on the S and available as an option on all but the entry-level LX, puts out a healthy 283 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque.

A key to performance is the six-speed automatic transmission, which is standard across the line aide from the entry-level LX, which has a four-speed automatic. A new dual-clutch six-speed automatic, which promises better performance and fuel economy, will be available on four-cylinder models later in the model year. In Edmunds testing, a 200 Limited sedan accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 6.9 seconds, an average time for this type of car. The V6 convertible takes a bit longer at 7.5 seconds.

Current EPA fuel estimates are 20 mpg city/31 mpg highway and 24 combined for the four-cylinder with the six-speed automatic. The V6 earns a 19/29/22 mpg rating.

Safety

The 2011 Chrysler 200 comes with a long list of standard safety features including stability and traction control, antilock brakes with brake assist, active front head restraints, front side airbags and side curtain airbags.

In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash tests, the 200 sedan scored the top rating of "Good" in all the agency's tests -- which include frontal offset, side impact and roof strength. The convertible also scored "Good" in the frontal-offset and side impact tests (no roof strength test was done).

At the Edmunds test track, the 200 Limited came to a stop from 60 mph in 121 feet.

Driving

While not as immediately apparent as the appearance makeover, the mechanical changes made to the 2011 Chrysler 200 have also contributed greatly to the car's metamorphosis. A number of suspension tweaks have made a dramatic improvement in the 200's handling, and the steering provides a decent amount of feedback. The ride quality is now slightly firmer compared to the Sebring's super-cushy suspension tuning, but that's for the better.

Performance with the 2.4-liter four-cylinder is still unremarkable, but it should be adequate for most buyers, especially when it's mated to the six-speed automatic transmission. The new 3.6-liter V6 is quite energetic, delivering strong acceleration without a tremendous sacrifice in fuel economy.

Interior

The Chrysler 200's design team did a remarkable job transforming the Sebring's low-rent interior into something that can now hold its own against its midsize sedan competitors. The general dash design and control layout are pretty much the same as before, and because the materials are substantially better, the overall ambience is greatly improved. It ranks with competitors like the Ford Fusion and Hyundai Sonata without apology.

The actual dimensions of the passenger cabin haven't changed with the makeover, however, so the 200 is a bit smaller than its competition aside from the Suzuki Kizashi. The sedan's 13.6-cubic-foot trunk is also a little on the small side. If you're looking for a convertible with a comparatively roomy backseat, however, you should be pleased with the 200, as its midsize status provides more room than most.

The 200 convertible is available with either a conventional soft top or a more expensive retractable hardtop; the hardtop promises better security and noise reduction. Either way, top operation is easy and takes about 30 seconds to lower. Wind noise is impressively subdued with the top up; we've found the convertible to be just a bit louder than the sedan. With the top down, trunk capacity drops to just 6.6 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Chrysler 200.

5(44%)
4(28%)
3(13%)
2(10%)
1(5%)
4.0
61 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 61 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Excellent Car
guinessman,10/07/2011
I am a first time Chrysler buyer and typically pick European or Japanese brands. I have to say that once I drove the 200, I absolutely loved it. The press has been bashing the car, but I wonder how many of the "experts" actually drove it. The throttle tip-in has been criticized as too quick, quality too-low, fuel-efficinecy not good enough, and styling "behind competition." Has anyone seen and actually compared the competition feature for feature? The bottom line is that the 200 isn't a perfect car, but it is one that has a lot of character and quality to it. There is something very genuine about it. It's an underdog that over-delivers by my count. When price is considered, it's a clear win
Bought it with 2800 miles on it.
Happy in Kentucky,07/26/2015
S 2dr Convertible (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Purchased it with only 2800 miles on it and it was three years old. I average about six hundred miles a week and the mileage averages 26 to 27, city and highway. 29.9 highway only. Brakes have squeaked in reverse since I've owned it. Torque steer is really bad, you kick it you had better have a grip on the steering wheel. I've only had one warranty issue, the paint on the aluminum hood is bubbling. Dealer was great Chrysler is going to replace and paint a new hood for it. It's a blast to drive and is way more comfortable than the new ones, I've rented a couple of them for work and have issue getting in and out of them without bumping my head. The biggest thing to get used to is the visibility from it being a rag top. The windshield sits a bit too low. But so far I'm happy with it. So now with 79,000 miles on it I'm still quite pleased. Now at 130,000 miles and still going strong. No issues to date, just regular maintenance.
Try one, you'll like it!
baldude,02/28/2011
Just bought a 200 Limited after having a Sebring Limited for 5 years and this is a much nicer car. All the plastic interior is gone or at least covered in what seems like real padded leather. The interior is BEAUTIFUL! The Pentastar V-6 is great, lots of power on the freeway, better then my son's 2010 Challenger. There are what seems like a zillion controls inside between the steering wheel and dash but it's well thought out and fairly intuitive. That said, I have yet to remote start the car and not have the alarm go off when I open the door.
What Chrysler Doesn't Tell You...
ktaylorm,12/09/2012
Bought my 2011 200 Ltd. brand new and sadly from day one I have had a constant vibration from 50-70 mph, the front end sounds like its falling apart and the car cannot be aligned. The vehicle only has 27,000 and its had the front axle, brake caliber, struts, sway links and tires replaced. The dealership has done everything physically and mechanically possible and states "they cannot fix the car". Chrysler's response is these are characteristic of this car; funny I don't remember seeing that on the sticker or in my owner's manual. And the fun continues, as of yestserday, there's now a clunking in the steering column. And, Chrysler says this car doesn't meet the Lemon Law.
See all 61 reviews of the 2011 Chrysler 200
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
173 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
173 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
21 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
173 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
283 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2011 Chrysler 200 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2011 Chrysler 200
More About This Model

Automotive manufacturers have tried it several times over the years. The practice was a matter of survival for some (Audi), and for others it was a schizophrenic fit of badge-swapping and marketing spin. Most of them regretted doing it. Volkswagen changed the name of our beloved Rabbit to the Euro-market Golf, to Rabbit, and back again to Golf. More recently, Ford tried changing the name from Taurus to 500 and back to Taurus. Whoops.

Now Chrysler is rolling the dice by changing the name of the Sebring, the perennial punch line to rental-car jokes, to the 2011 Chrysler 200 Sedan (and convertible). And do you know what? We're backing Chrysler on the idea and here's why.

New Buyers
The 2011 Chrysler 200 is transformed from the Sebring in many ways that we say, go ahead Chrysler, discard the Sebring albatross. This essentially all-new 200 Limited deserves to be taken seriously. Those who have never heard of a Sebring might actually consider the 200 on its own merits. Those who have rented a Sebring wouldn't know the 200 was ever evolved from the Sebring.

The 2011 Chrysler 200 Limited Sedan we tested proved to be far more than a Marshall Mathers marketing maneuver. Sure, the new sheet metal and "Imported from Detroit" spin is intended to entice younger, cooler buyers. This car needs buyers, period: not just fleet sales with which the Sebring is currently synonymous. But the truth, and the 200 sedan's real buyer, lies somewhere between the exaggerated 8 Mile image and Florida vacationers or retirees.

Each time a staffer came home from a night in the 200, he or she would often nod and agree that the 200 is a genuinely solid sedan. And we mean this independent of the underwhelming, departing Sebring. The 200 easily competes with any midsize sedan in the segment — especially figuring price into the equation.

New Engine
While a new 173-horsepower 2.4-liter four-cylinder "world engine" is standard on the 2011 Chrysler 200 Limited, an extra $1,795 upgrades the sedan with Chrysler's latest 3.6-liter V6. In the Chrysler 200, it produces 283 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque — plenty for this 3,600-pound sedan.

At our test track, the new Chrysler 200 Limited sedan liked a fair amount of wheelspin to reach 60 mph in 6.9 seconds (6.6 seconds with 1-foot rollout as on a drag strip) which was only slightly quicker than when we left the standard traction control on. Our best quarter-mile time trap speed (a strong 92.5 mph) occurred on the first 15.2-second run down the strip, but we're at loss to explain why, by the fourth run (also at 15.2 seconds), the speed had steadily dropped to a low of 88.9 mph. In any case, those acceleration figures put it in the heart of the V6-powered family sedan segment.

We noticed the brakes began to show signs of fading after the combined effects of braking runs and quarter-mile passes. This is nothing abnormal during testing, and the much heavier 200 convertible we track tested a couple weeks prior scored its front rotors after the same routine, so the 200's brakes could stand either better pads, better cooling or more heat capacity to earn our full approval. Still, 60-0 stopping required 127 feet, about average for the segment.

Over 944 miles of mixed driving, the 200 came close to the EPA's fuel consumption estimates (19 city/29 highway/22 combined) as our own worst/best/average tanks came in at 20/25/22 mpg, respectively.

New Transmission
A six-speed automatic with left/right manual shift gate is used on the top-of-the-line 2011 Chrysler 200 Limited. Ninety-five percent of the time, the transmission goes about its business without notice: smooth, silent shifts and even near-seamless upshifts at wide-open throttle.

During the other 5 percent, we found ourselves nudging those self-selected ratios to avoid being caught in 6th gear while climbing hills or even tooling through our neighborhood. As a common fuel-sipping practice these days, the transmission is eager to get to top gear and loath to surrender it with a gentle application of throttle — especially up a grade, with or without cruise control engaged.

New Suspension and Steering
From our everyday and track-testing experiences, we're pretty convinced the chief engineer told the chassis team, "OK, guys: Throw everything away, start over and really try to nail the ride and handling thing this time, will ya?" Everything is new: geometry, spring rates, dampers, bushings, ride height, roll center as well as the steering gear, pump and tires.

The result is a standout example of how to provide both a supple, well-controlled ride on a wide variety of surfaces as well as (nearly) the best handling in the segment. To top it off, the hydraulic-assist steering feels entirely natural, precise and friction-free without any unnecessary heaviness.

Compared to a Camry, the Chrysler 200 Limited is just as capable of absorbing surface impact and road grain, but it's not a marshmallow. The 200 is less flinty than an Accord, less stiff-legged than a Mazda 6 or Fusion, and as supple and confident as an Altima — and still out-handles them all by a significant margin.

In our instrumented handling tests, the 2011 Chrysler 200 delivered 0.85g on the skid pad and snaked its way through the slalom cones at 66.1 mph. To say we were pleasantly surprised at this front-drive family sedan's at-the-limit-performances (with standard stability control disabled) would be an understatement. One might think this test car was fitted with blocky, summer-performance tires, but that's not the case. The tires are simple, conservatively sized P225/50R18 all-seasons.

New Packaging
The $24,495 Limited comes outfitted with an impressive list of standard equipment like leather seating (heated front, 60/40 split-fold rear), automatic climate control, 30GB hard drive, CD/DVD/MP3 media player with a 6.5-inch touchscreen and six speakers. Also present are aux/USB ports plus streaming Bluetooth audio/phone connection, voice command and one year of Sirius Satellite Radio service. To that list, our test car added the V6 upgrade with requisite oil cooler and dual exhaust ($1,795), sunroof ($845) and Garmin navigation ($395) for an as-tested total of $27,530.

Some of the 200 Limited's standard items are pricey options on competitors' sedans, and some of the Chrysler's options are not even available on those cars, so value is another strong suit of the new 200.

One thing is clear, however. The 2011 Chrysler 200 Limited sedan is a car that feels one big step closer to being competitive. Its balance of ride comfort and capability is spot-on, and the powerful V6 exacts only a small penalty in fuel economy compared to the standard four-cylinder engine. The standard infotainment equipment meets (or exceeds) current market demand for such gadgetry, yet the usefulness and appearance of the interior isn't sacrificed in the process.

The 2011 Chrysler 200 Limited deserves the attention the marketing campaign initially forced upon us, but not for that reason. This car is more than an evolved Sebring, it's the competitive family sedan that Chrysler should have been building all along. We're pleased to see Chrysler has spent the time and effort on the 200 sedan to bring it up to a standard that not only eclipses its predecessor in every measurable way, but also one that allows it to keep its head above the water in the crowded pool of midsize family sedans.

The manufacturer provided Edmunds this vehicle for the purposes of this evaluation.

Used 2011 Chrysler 200 Overview

The Used 2011 Chrysler 200 is offered in the following submodels: 200 Sedan, 200 Convertible. Available styles include Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Touring 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Limited 2dr Convertible (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Touring 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 6A), LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A), S 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), LX 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 4A), and S 2dr Convertible (3.6L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2011 Chrysler 200?

Price comparisons for Used 2011 Chrysler 200 trim styles:

  • The Used 2011 Chrysler 200 Touring is priced between $4,700 and$7,850 with odometer readings between 84245 and156716 miles.
  • The Used 2011 Chrysler 200 Limited is priced between $6,995 and$6,995 with odometer readings between 112226 and112226 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2011 Chrysler 200s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2011 Chrysler 200 for sale near. There are currently 6 used and CPO 2011 200s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,700 and mileage as low as 84245 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2011 Chrysler 200.

Can't find a used 2011 Chrysler 200s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chrysler 200 for sale - 1 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $10,959.

Find a used Chrysler for sale - 4 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $19,243.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler 200 for sale - 6 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $19,039.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler for sale - 5 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $11,186.

Should I lease or buy a 2011 Chrysler 200?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chrysler lease specials
Check out Chrysler 200 lease specials

Related Used 2011 Chrysler 200 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles