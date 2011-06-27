Vehicle overview

Currently the entry-level car in the Chrysler lineup, the midsize 200 comes in sedan and convertible body styles. Although they share their engines, transmission and interior furnishings, the 2014 Chrysler 200 sedan faces a tougher road. The sedan is one of the older entries in its class, and it's up against newer cars with huge interiors, cutting-edge technology and high fuel economy ratings. The Chrysler 200 convertible is of a similar vintage, but it competes in a smaller field and it's still one of the better options out there if you want a four-seat convertible.

Both versions of the Chrysler 200 are notable for their smooth ride and composed handling. Although performance and fuel economy are below average with the base four-cylinder engine, the available V6 offers strong acceleration, and gas mileage is on par with the four-cylinder. Relative to the competition, the 200 convertible also offers ample room for a family of four. But as modern family sedans go, the 200 sedan feels cramped, especially in the backseat. Although both cars have handsome cabin furnishings, the electronics are hardly state of the art. The available touchscreen infotainment interface offers basic functionality, but its graphics are dated and the menu structure isn't very intuitive.

As a four-door, the 2014 Chrysler 200 doesn't stand out among midsize cars. It's a decent choice if you really want a V6 engine, but we'd advise you to check out such competitors as the Ford Fusion, Honda Accord and Nissan Altima, which surpass the 200 in nearly all respects, including interior comfort and gas mileage.

It's easier to make a case for the 2014 200 convertible, which is simply more practical than the other convertibles in this price range, including the Chevrolet, Camaro, Ford Mustang and Volkswagen Eos, thanks to its impressive trunk space (with the top up or down) and rear-seat passenger legroom. The Chrysler 200 convertible can be equipped with either a soft or hard top, too -- a real plus on such a reasonably priced drop top.