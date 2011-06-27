  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(10)
2014 Chrysler 200 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Strong V6 engine
  • composed ride and handling
  • available convertible model.
  • Cramped passenger quarters and small trunk in sedan
  • below-average fuel economy with four-cylinder engine
  • outdated electronics.
Chrysler 200 for Sale
List Price Estimate
$6,304 - $8,502
Used 200 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Although it's hard to make a case for the 2014 Chrysler 200 sedan, which is smaller and less fuel-efficient than its midsize rivals, the 200 convertible remains a good choice if you want an open-air driving experience and need seating for four.

Vehicle overview

Currently the entry-level car in the Chrysler lineup, the midsize 200 comes in sedan and convertible body styles. Although they share their engines, transmission and interior furnishings, the 2014 Chrysler 200 sedan faces a tougher road. The sedan is one of the older entries in its class, and it's up against newer cars with huge interiors, cutting-edge technology and high fuel economy ratings. The Chrysler 200 convertible is of a similar vintage, but it competes in a smaller field and it's still one of the better options out there if you want a four-seat convertible.

Both versions of the Chrysler 200 are notable for their smooth ride and composed handling. Although performance and fuel economy are below average with the base four-cylinder engine, the available V6 offers strong acceleration, and gas mileage is on par with the four-cylinder. Relative to the competition, the 200 convertible also offers ample room for a family of four. But as modern family sedans go, the 200 sedan feels cramped, especially in the backseat. Although both cars have handsome cabin furnishings, the electronics are hardly state of the art. The available touchscreen infotainment interface offers basic functionality, but its graphics are dated and the menu structure isn't very intuitive.

As a four-door, the 2014 Chrysler 200 doesn't stand out among midsize cars. It's a decent choice if you really want a V6 engine, but we'd advise you to check out such competitors as the Ford Fusion, Honda Accord and Nissan Altima, which surpass the 200 in nearly all respects, including interior comfort and gas mileage.

It's easier to make a case for the 2014 200 convertible, which is simply more practical than the other convertibles in this price range, including the Chevrolet, Camaro, Ford Mustang and Volkswagen Eos, thanks to its impressive trunk space (with the top up or down) and rear-seat passenger legroom. The Chrysler 200 convertible can be equipped with either a soft or hard top, too -- a real plus on such a reasonably priced drop top.

2014 Chrysler 200 models

The 2014 Chrysler 200 is available in midsize sedan and convertible body styles. The sedan comes in LX, Touring and Limited trim levels, while the convertible comes in Touring, Limited and S trims. A power-operated cloth top is standard on all 200 convertibles; a body-colored, power-retractable steel roof is available on Limited and S models.

The LX sedan comes standard with 17-inch steel wheels, full power accessories, heated mirrors, cruise control, air-conditioning, a height-adjustable driver seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a 60/40-split-folding rear seat and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack.

The Touring sedan comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, an eight-way power driver seat and a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio. The optional Cold Weather package adds heated front seats and remote ignition. Optional on the LX and Touring sedans is the Uconnect Voice Command package that contains Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, an iPod/USB audio interface and an auto-dimming mirror.

The Touring convertible comes with a few more features. In lieu of an eight-way power driver seat, it has six-way power driver and front-passenger seats. It also comes standard with an enhanced version of the Uconnect package that features a 6.5-inch touchscreen interface, a 40GB hard drive (with 28GB available for owners' personal media storage), a CD/DVD player and an auxiliary audio jack in addition to Bluetooth and a USB input. These items are available via an option package for the Touring sedan. Eighteen-inch wheels are optional on all Touring models, and a sunroof is available on the sedan.

The Limited sedan adds a V6 engine, foglights, leather upholstery and an upgraded Boston Acoustics sound system, but the 6.5-inch touchscreen interface remains optional -- it's available via the Sun/Sound package that also includes a navigation system and the sunroof. The Limited convertible has all of the Touring convertible's features, plus the V6, foglights and leather interior; however, the Boston Acoustics stereo is optional. Navigation is also optional in the Limited convertible.

The 200 S convertible adds standard polished 18-inch wheels, a black grille treatment and headlight surrounds, special exterior badging, S-badged leather seats and the Boston Acoustics stereo. The S convertible's exterior add-ons are available via an option package for the Touring sedan, and the Limited sedan is eligible for the interior and exterior enhancements via an option group.

2014 Highlights

Chrysler has discontinued the outdated four-speed automatic transmission on the 200 LX sedan, which now uses the six-speed automatic exclusively (though you'll still encounter the four-speed in some rental-fleet cars). Apart from a few other minor equipment updates, the 2014 Chrysler 200 is unchanged.

Performance & mpg

Two engines are available on the 2014 Chrysler 200: a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 173 horsepower and 166 pound-feet of torque and a 3.6-liter V6 that produces 283 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed automatic is the only transmission available.

Four-cylinder-equipped 200 sedans return an EPA-estimated 24 mpg combined (20 mpg city/31 mpg highway), which is well below average for this class. The four-cylinder convertible rates 22 mpg combined (18 mpg city/29 mpg highway). In either body style, the six-cylinder returns an EPA-estimated 22 mpg combined (19 mpg city/29 mpg highway), which is average for midsize cars.

In Edmunds performance testing, a Chrysler 200 sedan with the V6 engine went from zero to 60 in 6.9 seconds. A V6-equipped convertible needed 7.5 seconds. Both times are on par for the class.

Safety

The 2014 Chrysler 200 comes standard with antilock brakes, traction and stability control, active head restraints and front side airbags. The sedan gets side curtain airbags and the convertible gets front-seat-mounted side airbags with head protection.

In Edmunds brake testing, a Limited sedan came to a stop from 60 mph in 127 feet, which is slightly longer than average for this class. A Limited convertible stopped in 121 feet.

In government crash tests, the 200 sedan received four out of five stars for overall crashworthiness, along with four stars for frontal-impact crash protection and three stars for side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Chrysler 200 sedan the highest possible rating of "Good" in its moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength tests. The 200 sedan also earned a second-best "Acceptable" rating in the institute's newer small-overlap frontal-offset crash test. The Chrysler 200 convertible earned "Good" ratings in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset and side-impact tests.

Driving

Acceleration is no more than adequate with the Chrysler 200's 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine, and fuel economy is well below average for this class. Life is much more enjoyable with the 3.6-liter V6. It's one of the more energetic engines in the segment, offering robust acceleration without a significant fuel economy penalty. The six-speed automatic transmission can be slow to downshift at times, but it goes about its business smoothly and quietly.

Although the 2014 Chrysler 200 is one of the older models in the midsize-car class, the sedan and convertible offer composed, comfortable rides. Handling is above average, too. These aren't meant to be sporty cars, but they steer precisely and feel steady around turns.

Interior

One of the better attributes of the 2014 Chrysler 200's cabin is its materials quality. Overall, the interior has a pleasing ambience, and its look and feel are competitive with the best of the midsize sedan segment. However, the 200's electronics are less impressive, as the available 6.5-inch touchscreen interface looks dated and isn't very intuitive to use compared with the slick audio-navigation interfaces in newer midsize rivals.

The 200 sedan has a smaller footprint than its rivals, and backseat passengers pay the price, as rear accommodations are more cramped than in most midsize sedans. Also, front passengers will find themselves perched in a slightly odd, elevated seating position -- the idea here is to enhance legroom, but it's not ideal for taller adults who need all the headroom they can get. With just 13.6 cubic feet of space, the 200 sedan's trunk is undersized, too.

It's a different story with the convertible. The drop top's backseat is one of the roomiest in the segment, easily providing functional seating for adults. The 200 convertible also offers one of the most generously sized trunks in the segment; at 13.3 cubic feet, it's enormous when the roof is raised and relatively spacious with it lowered as well. That roof can also be either a conventional soft top or a retractable hardtop that promises better security and noise isolation. Either way, the power-operated top deploys or retracts in about 30 seconds. Wind noise is impressively subdued with the top up; we've found the convertible to be just a bit louder than the sedan.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Chrysler 200.

5(80%)
4(20%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
10 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Car With Great Power
Rob B,03/18/2016
LX 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
i have a Pt crusier and i hated it , that car was a lemon , so i got a Chrysler 300m and it was good but older a 2004 and liked it a lot more then the Cruiser well the engine went up on the 300m . I needed a car and i went looking and found the 2014 200 and didn't look back , best car i have every owned , i would recommend to anyone . smooth ride and fast , seating is small in the back but i dont sit there so it doesn't bother me . fit me perfect with plenty of head room . Good headlights with bright lights . id give the car a 10 star rating if i could
Wife's Car
Dan,06/07/2016
Limited 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
This is a very fine auto. Very quiet, responsive, handles great, and plenty of room - I am over six feet tall. Back seats and trunk could be a bit more spacious, but overall just fine. I would recommend this car to anyone. No major repairs. Routine oil changes, etc. only.
My car is great!
Janet J,01/27/2017
Touring 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
Don't believe all the negativity. This car is a great car. I get about 27 mpg hwy. It handles great. I did put better tires made for rain and snow on it because it had hydroplaned. I haven't had any problems with that since. I finally found the fog lights and they go out quite a ways, a must in deer country. (it helps to read the manual). We took a long trip and I found the back seat to be very comfortable for a 5'5 woman. The trunk is spacious and deep. The only thing I would change would be the interior lighting. It is extremely dim at night. It could be a little brighter.
STILL A HAPPY GIRL OWNER CHYRSLER 200
Sally Bane,06/18/2016
Limited 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Although consumer gave it a poor rating, I still went looking for one, have three friends that love theirs!! The touring model was a little challenge to find. This being that this is the most poplar model, but, I did find one locally and got a great deal with an extended warranty!! Couldn't be happier!! Two years later and STILL a very happy owner! No issues, had to replace tires for inspection but, not bad for almost 58,000 miles. LOVE IT! Here we are three years later and STILL a VERY happy car owner, very reliable, no complaints or problems!
See all 10 reviews of the 2014 Chrysler 200
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 29 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
283 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
173 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 29 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
283 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2014 Chrysler 200 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall3 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat2 / 5
    Back Seat4 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover11.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2014 Chrysler 200 Overview

The Used 2014 Chrysler 200 is offered in the following submodels: 200 Sedan, 200 Convertible. Available styles include Touring 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Limited 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), LX 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Limited 2dr Convertible (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Touring 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 6A), and S 2dr Convertible (3.6L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Chrysler 200?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Chrysler 200 trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Chrysler 200 Limited is priced between $5,500 and$9,995 with odometer readings between 54956 and170596 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Chrysler 200 Touring is priced between $3,450 and$11,965 with odometer readings between 17898 and179832 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Chrysler 200 LX is priced between $7,950 and$9,995 with odometer readings between 44609 and74399 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 Chrysler 200s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Chrysler 200 for sale near. There are currently 9 used and CPO 2014 200s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $3,450 and mileage as low as 17898 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Chrysler 200.

Can't find a used 2014 Chrysler 200s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chrysler 200 for sale - 5 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $24,562.

Find a used Chrysler for sale - 5 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $24,051.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler 200 for sale - 8 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $22,641.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler for sale - 8 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $12,665.

