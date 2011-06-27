Used 2014 Chrysler 200 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Mileage
Vehicle History
Type
Trim
Fuel Economy
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Options & Packages
Vehicle Listing Details
- $5,995Great Deal | $2,706 below market
2014 Chrysler 200 Touring49,500 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
Price includes warranty! Fuel economy up to 30 MPG with a Power Moonroof, Cruise Control, Alloy Wheels, and more. A Better Way Wholesale Autos - DealerRater 2018 Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 600 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chrysler 200 Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3CCBBB7EN137661
Stock: 137661A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,699Great Deal | $1,678 below market
2014 Chrysler 200 Touring79,687 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Napleton North Palm Hyundai - Lake Park / Florida
2014 Chrysler 200 Touring Black Clearcoat 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V Dual VVT **LOCAL TRADE**, **CLEAN CARFAX**, Automatic temperature control, Fully automatic headlights, Power driver seat, Radio: Uconnect 130 AM/FM/CD/MP3. FWD 6-Speed Automatic 18/29 City/Highway MPG #1 since 1931! Shop with us and experience the NAPLETON ADVANTAGE. Call 561-721-3800. We proudly serve the following communities West Palm Beach, Wellington, Boynton Beach, Delray, Royal Palm Beach, Ft. Pierce, Stuart, Jupiter, Pembroke Pines, Green Acres, Palm Springs & Palm Beach Gardens. At Ed Napleton's North Palm Hyundai you can buy with confidence as every pre-owned vehicle gets a 110 point inspection. We provide excellent financing for everyone!!! Shop online 24/7 at www.northpalmhyundai.com Price excludes any applicable state sales tax, title, license, and dealer administration fee. Tax, title and tags not included in vehicle prices shown . While great effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information on this site, errors do occur so please verify information with a store manager. This is easily done by calling us at (561)721-3800 or by visiting us at the dealership. Errors may occur in pricing and should be verified by dealership management. Price subject to change without notice. STOP AND READ THIS IMPORTANT CONSUMER INFO!! Due to our EXTREME LOW PRICE POLICY, we have a large volume of customers responding daily to our online vehicles. Some cars only last a few days and SOME SELL WITHIN 24 HOURS!!!! Don't delay CALL TODAY!!! Vehicle Pricing may not include Dealer installed equipment and RECONDITIONING/ CERTIFICATION FEE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chrysler 200 Touring with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3BCBEB0EN157905
Stock: HTLP157905
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-26-2020
- $7,459Great Deal | $1,230 below market
2014 Chrysler 200 Limited112,608 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Big City Cars - Fort Wayne / Indiana
Please call us to schedule your preferred method of purchase at 260-212-1111, **CLEAN CARFAX**, **OFF-LEASE**.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2014 Chrysler 200 Limited Black Clearcoat FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVTRecent Arrival! 19/29 City/Highway MPGHere at Big City Cars we offer you an experience that can't be duplicated anywhere else. Dealer Raters highest rated independent dealership 3 years in a row. Thank you to all of our customers who make this possible for us. Our loyalty to you is returned in our value pricing. We know times are tough now and we are offering a shopping experience tailored to each individual customer.Please call us to schedule your preferred method of purchase at 260-212-1111, 17" x 6.5" Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Projector Fog Lamps, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 130 AM/FM/CD/MP3, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chrysler 200 Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3CCBCG8EN134455
Stock: 07365
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- $4,921Great Deal | $1,914 below market
2014 Chrysler 200 LX136,090 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ole Ben Franklin Motors Oak Ridge - Oak Ridge / Tennessee
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chrysler 200 LX with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3CCBAB5EN209314
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,599Great Deal
2014 Chrysler 200 Touring108,027 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Texas Perfect Auto - Houston / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chrysler 200 Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3CCBBB9EN158799
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$8,995Great Deal | $2,652 below market
2014 Chrysler 200 Touring65,097 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Billingsley Ford of Lawton - Lawton / Oklahoma
Come see this 2014 Chrysler 200 Touring. Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine will keep you going. This Chrysler 200 has the following options: WHEELS: 18" X 7" SEMIGLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM, UCONNECT VOICE COMMAND W/BLUETOOTH -inc: Bluetooth Streaming Audio, Remote USB Port, Rear View Auto Dim Mirror w/Microphone, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (62TE) (STD), TIRES: P225/50R18 BSW AS TOURING, RADIO: UCONNECT 430 CD/DVD/MP3/HDD -inc: 6.5" Touch Screen Display, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, Touch Screen Display Monitor, Hard Disc Drive, 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available, Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Bluetooth Streaming Audio, Remote USB Port, Rear View Auto Dim Mirror w/Microphone, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27U -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (62TE), POWER EXPRESS OPEN/CLOSE SUNROOF, MANUFACTURER'S STATEMENT OF ORIGIN, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT -inc: 50 State Emissions, Precision Power Steering, 160 Amp Alternator, Dual Chrome Exhaust Tips, Engine Oil Cooler, Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips, and BRIGHT WHITE CLEARCOAT. Test drive this vehicle at Billingsley Hyundai Of Lawton, 2502 NW 82nd St, Lawton, OK 73505.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chrysler 200 Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3CCBBG6EN171442
Stock: 29583U
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- $9,610Great Deal | $1,913 below market
2014 Chrysler 200 Limited58,667 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Parkway Auto Sales of Bristol - Bristol / Tennessee
Alloy Wheels, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Sunroof / Moonroof, Black Leather. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Parkway Auto Sales Bristol 423-764-1924. Check us out at www.parkwayautoofbristol.com. Price does not include tax, tags, and title. Bright White Clearcoat 2014 Chrysler 200 Limited FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVTRecent Arrival! Odometer is 31901 miles below market average! 19/29 City/Highway MPGWe are the NO DOC FEE DEALER!! Parkway Auto Family of Dealerships, Family owned and operated since 1996 with 3 locations to serve you like family in Bristol and Johnson City area. We do business the right way and treat you like family!!! WE BUY CARS, we are glad to provide you with a cash offer on your vehicle regardless if you buy one from us.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chrysler 200 Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3CCBCG7EN156351
Stock: P-156351
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,000Great Deal | $1,410 below market
2014 Chrysler 200 LX74,495 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Smart Buick Chevrolet GMC - White Hall / Arkansas
Thank you for your interest in one of Smart Hyundai's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2014 Chrysler 200 LX with 68,612mi. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Chrysler 200 LX. It is incomparable for the price and quality. More information about the 2014 Chrysler 200: The 2014 Chrysler 200 offers much to like for buyers interested in a stylish, economical, and inexpensive mid-size sedan. Impressive features such as a 283-hp V6 and a true 4-seat convertible mean that power- and luxury-seekers on a budget can have theirs, too. Entry price is below $20,000, which buys plenty of car. Interesting features of this model are low price of entry, convertible availability, Fuel economy, and good V6 power
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chrysler 200 LX with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3CCBABXEN140880
Stock: 140880
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,798Great Deal | $1,649 below market
2014 Chrysler 200 Limited63,059 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Baxter Subaru - Omaha / Nebraska
This vehicle is located at Baxter Subaru 17130 Burt Street Omaha, NE 68118. CARFAX 1-Owner, ONLY 63,059 Miles! PRICE DROP FROM $10,991, EPA 29 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! Limited trim. Heated Leather Seats, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, Remote Engine Start, Alloy Wheels, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (62TE. ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT, UCONNECT VOICE COMMAND W/BLUETOOTH. AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Heated Driver Seat, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control. OPTION PACKAGES UCONNECT VOICE COMMAND W/BLUETOOTH Remote USB Port, Bluetooth Streaming Audio, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (62TE) (STD), ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD). AFFORDABILITY Was $10,991. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER Baxter Auto is a family-owned and locally-operated dealership group serving Omaha, Lincoln and Kansas City, supporting the vision of Talton (Tal) Anderson, founder of Baxter, created 60 years ago. Baxter provides superior customer service and quality new, used and pre-owned vehicles. Baxter became what it is today through the continued support of its loyal customers, employees, and the local community. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chrysler 200 Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3CCBCG5EN120092
Stock: S218656A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- Price Drop$6,800Great Deal | $1,309 below market
2014 Chrysler 200 LX92,677 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Folsom Lake Hyundai - Folsom / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chrysler 200 LX with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3CCBAB0EN207647
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$8,499
2014 Chrysler 200 Limited65,220 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Toyota of Melbourne - Melbourne / Florida
Clean CARFAX! Leather Seats, Bluetooth with Voice Command, Alloy Wheels, Automatic Headlights, Heated Seats, Automatic Climate Control, Power Locks, Power Windows, Cruise Control and Satellite Radio. Call 321-254-8888 x515 for additional details or to confirm availability.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chrysler 200 Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3CCBCG4EN199044
Stock: P3365
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- $6,995Good Deal | $1,334 below market
2014 Chrysler 200 Touring101,746 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mira Auto Sales - Raleigh / North Carolina
2014 CHRYSLER 200 TOURING SEDAN 4 DR 3.6L V6 F DOHC 24V GASOLINE FRONT WHEEL DRIVE CLOTH SEATS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER SEAT, POWER MIRRORS, AUX SYS, CENTER CONSOLE, CRUISE CONTROL, CD PLAYER, LIKE NEW TIRES RUNS GREAT FINANCING AVAILABLE!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chrysler 200 Touring with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3CCBBG0EN106442
Stock: 2860
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,974Good Deal | $889 below market
2014 Chrysler 200 Touring87,533 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Salt Lake Valley Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Salt Lake City / Utah
2014 200 Touringblack Cloth.Awards:* 2014 IIHS Top Safety Pick Odometer is 4220 miles below market average! 21/30 City/Highway MPGTo see more vehicles like this one right here just click on http://www.saltlakevalleychryslerdodgeramjeep.com/ or dial 801-783-3202 Salt Lake Valley Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram serving Salt Lake, West Valley, Sandy, West Jordan & Park City UT.Sales price includes $1,000 finance discount. You must finance with one our select lenders.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chrysler 200 Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3CCBBBXEN152901
Stock: R20407B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- Price Drop$9,595Good Deal | $995 below market
2014 Chrysler 200 Touring45,180 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
South Blvd. DriveTime - Charlotte / North Carolina
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chrysler 200 Touring with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3CCBBG9EN107038
Stock: 1190146423
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,990Good Deal | $1,557 below market
2014 Chrysler 200 Touring80,860 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Yark Chevrolet - Perrysburg / Ohio
18" x 7.0" Aluminum Polished/Painted Wheels, 200 S Group, Cold Weather Group, Heated Front Seats, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. 2014 Chrysler 200 Touring Odometer is 19299 miles below market average! Welcome to Yark Automotive where we make buying a car easy with LIVE MARKET PRICING. Our live market pricing mission is to present the best pricing to all of our customers. Pre-owned live market pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned web sites hourly. This ensures that every one of our customers receives real time market price on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! We do not play pricing games. After being in business for 35+ years, we realize that live market pricing is, by far, the best approach for our customers. Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chrysler 200 Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3CCBBG9EN187246
Stock: W200539A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- $7,000Good Deal | $992 below market
2014 Chrysler 200 Limited123,282 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
TLC Motors - Moore / South Carolina
Clean CARFAX.Limited 3.6L V6 24V VVT 6-Speed Automatic FWD 19/29 City/Highway MPGSouth Carolina's High Volume, Low Profit dealer.Must see!! Why pay more?? ***MORE PHOTOS AVAILABLE AT OUR HOME PAGE VISIT WWW.TLCMOTORS.COM***Come in for a test drive today. CARFAX report available. Buy with confidence from a reputable home town dealer that has been in business 25+ years! For immediate inquiry call TLC Motors at 864-595-0777 Visit TLC Motors Inc. Online at www.tlcmotors.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 864-595-0777 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chrysler 200 Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3CCBCG0EN115527
Stock: 115527
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- $9,990Good Deal | $1,312 below market
2014 Chrysler 200 Limited59,636 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bourne's Auto Center - South Easton / Massachusetts
NEW ARRIVAL! -OIL CHANGED, AND MULTI-POINT INSPECTED- PRICED BELOW MARKET! THIS 200 WILL SELL FAST! -LOW MILES!- -LEATHER SEATS, HEATED FRONT SEATS, SUNROOF / MOONROOF, AND FRONT WHEEL DRIVE- This 200 looks great with a clean Beige interior and White exterior! Please call to confirm that this 200 is still available! Bourne's Auto Center was voted DealerRater Dealer of the year in 2020, 2018 and 2015, DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction awards in 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015, Massachusetts Quality Dealer of the Year for 2010-2011 and Auto Dealer Monthly named Bourne's Auto Center the largest independent dealer in Massachusetts in Volume! It's all because here at Bourne's, we know we have the best cars at the best prices, and to prove it each vehicle qualifies for a 90 day or 3,750 mile powertrain warranty at no additional cost! You'll love our no haggle, no pressure buying experience at our family-owned and operated dealership in Easton, Massachusetts. Ask us about our First Time Buyer's Program!!! **Price Does Not Include Standard $479 Documentation Fee** . **Vehicle comes with 1 key and 1 Remote, an additional key can be purchased by the customer for our dealer cost.**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chrysler 200 Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3CCBCG9EN151684
Stock: 64423TD
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- $8,499Fair Deal | $498 below market
2014 Chrysler 200 Limited108,105 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Van Horn Budget Auto of Plymouth - Plymouth / Wisconsin
CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY, SUNROOF, GPS NAVIGATION, Bluetooth, Heated Front Seats, Remote Start, Power 8-Way Driver Seat, Boston Acoustic Speakers, 17 x 6.5 Aluminum Wheels, 6.5 Touch Screen Display, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Steering wheel audio controls.CERTIFIED 3 MONTH / 3000 MILE WARRANTY IS INCLUDED (with qualifying vehicles) Remainder of Factory Warranty if Applicable. Van Horn is an Employee Owned Automotive Group with ties to all of the Communities we serve. Please call to confirm it is still available! Price does not include sales tax, title, service fee, finance charges, documentation charges, and any other fee required by law. *See Dealer For Details. Awards:* 2014 IIHS Top Safety Pick
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chrysler 200 Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3CCBCGXEN135896
Stock: G709313
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020