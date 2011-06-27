Estimated values
2017 Chrysler 200 S 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,877
|$16,055
|$18,462
|Clean
|$13,482
|$15,608
|$17,916
|Average
|$12,690
|$14,715
|$16,823
|Rough
|$11,899
|$13,821
|$15,730
Estimated values
2017 Chrysler 200 LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,811
|$11,361
|$13,074
|Clean
|$9,532
|$11,045
|$12,687
|Average
|$8,972
|$10,412
|$11,913
|Rough
|$8,413
|$9,780
|$11,139
Estimated values
2017 Chrysler 200 C Fleet 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,748
|$14,876
|$17,222
|Clean
|$12,384
|$14,462
|$16,712
|Average
|$11,658
|$13,634
|$15,692
|Rough
|$10,931
|$12,806
|$14,673
Estimated values
2017 Chrysler 200 C Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,847
|$14,985
|$17,341
|Clean
|$12,481
|$14,568
|$16,828
|Average
|$11,749
|$13,734
|$15,801
|Rough
|$11,016
|$12,900
|$14,775
Estimated values
2017 Chrysler 200 Touring 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,623
|$12,535
|$14,636
|Clean
|$10,320
|$12,186
|$14,203
|Average
|$9,714
|$11,489
|$13,336
|Rough
|$9,109
|$10,791
|$12,470
Estimated values
2017 Chrysler 200 S Alloy Edition 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,358
|$14,447
|$16,748
|Clean
|$12,006
|$14,045
|$16,253
|Average
|$11,301
|$13,241
|$15,261
|Rough
|$10,597
|$12,437
|$14,270
Estimated values
2017 Chrysler 200 Limited Fleet 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,251
|$13,137
|$15,214
|Clean
|$10,930
|$12,771
|$14,764
|Average
|$10,289
|$12,040
|$13,863
|Rough
|$9,647
|$11,309
|$12,963
Estimated values
2017 Chrysler 200 C Fleet 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,838
|$17,026
|$19,454
|Clean
|$14,415
|$16,553
|$18,878
|Average
|$13,569
|$15,605
|$17,726
|Rough
|$12,723
|$14,658
|$16,575
Estimated values
2017 Chrysler 200 C Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,607
|$16,910
|$19,454
|Clean
|$14,191
|$16,439
|$18,878
|Average
|$13,358
|$15,498
|$17,726
|Rough
|$12,525
|$14,557
|$16,575
Estimated values
2017 Chrysler 200 S Alloy Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,216
|$16,484
|$18,988
|Clean
|$13,811
|$16,025
|$18,426
|Average
|$13,001
|$15,108
|$17,302
|Rough
|$12,190
|$14,191
|$16,178
Estimated values
2017 Chrysler 200 S 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,124
|$14,125
|$16,330
|Clean
|$11,778
|$13,732
|$15,847
|Average
|$11,087
|$12,946
|$14,880
|Rough
|$10,396
|$12,160
|$13,913
Estimated values
2017 Chrysler 200 Limited Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,303
|$13,367
|$15,633
|Clean
|$10,981
|$12,995
|$15,170
|Average
|$10,337
|$12,251
|$14,245
|Rough
|$9,692
|$11,507
|$13,319