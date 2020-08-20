Used 2011 Chrysler 200 for Sale Near Me

Duke Buick Chevrolet GMC - Suffolk / Virginia

AUTOCHECK CLEAN HISTORY REPORT, BLUETOOTH, MP3 / IPOD COMPATIBLE!, LOCATED IN SUFFOLK VA, RECENT TRADE IN, PASSES STATE INSPECTION, NO ACCIDENTS, NON-SMOKER, LOCAL TRADE, WE FINANCE - BEST RATES, JUST ARRIVED, 200 Touring, 4D Sedan, 3.6L V6 Flex Fuel 24V VVT, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD, Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat, black Cloth, 17' x 6.5' Aluminum Wheels, 18' x 7.0' Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Autostick Automatic Transmission, Brake assist, Brake/Park Interlock, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Manual Adjust Driver Seat, MP3 decoder, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Express Open/Close Sunroof, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Cloth Bucket Seats, Quick Order Package 27U, Radio data system, Radio: Media Center 130 CD/MP3, Radio: Media Center 430 CD/DVD/MP3/HDD, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Tip Start, Traction control, Trip computer, Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Variably intermittent wipers, 200 Touring, 4D Sedan, 3.6L V6 Flex Fuel 24V VVT, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD, Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat, black Cloth. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 30589 miles below market average! Recent Arrival! 19/29 City/Highway MPG 2011 Chrysler 200 Touring 6-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 Flex Fuel 24V VVT FWD Like this Chrysler 200, then allow our Friendly Team to help you! We offer 24 Hour Test Drives and a 3 Day Money Back Guarantee for any reason! Get Va State Inspections forever, towing forever, courtesy transportation forever, and schedule service online anytime! Most of all, our helpful and friendly staff is here to help you. We've sold many Chrysler 200's in Suffolk and all over Hampton Roads! We are one of the most trusted dealers for customer satisfaction in Hampton Roads, just read our reviews! Weve been helping used Chrysler 200 buyers in Suffolk, Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Franklin, Portsmouth, Newport News, Hampton, Elizabeth City and all of North East North Carolina since 1969! Got a Trade or just want to sell your car, we want it and will pay U top dollar. We know that PRICE, SELECTION, and GREAT CUSTOMER SERVICE are really important in purchasing a vehicle. We give you our best market value price upfront on this Chrysler 200 to help you enjoy a hassle-free experience! Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Chrysler 200 Touring with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1C3BC1FG9BN601279

Stock: 204013A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-17-2020