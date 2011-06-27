  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(49)
Appraise this car

2016 Chrysler 200 Review

Pros & Cons

  • High-quality interior materials
  • strong V6 engine with available all-wheel drive
  • easy-to-use touchscreen interface
  • excellent safety scores.
  • Less passenger room than other midsize sedans
  • underwhelming four-cylinder engine performance.
List Price Range
$7,495 - $18,991
Used 200 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

With handsome looks and an upscale interior, the 2016 Chrysler 200 sedan has what it takes to fight for a spot in your driveway.

Vehicle overview

Coming off a full redesign last year, the 2016 Chrysler 200 is definitely the brand's best midsize sedan yet. Gone is the previous car's fuddy-duddy persona, and in its place is a smooth, elegant look that allows the car to stand out in the midsize sedan segment without going over the top with trendy details. Inside, high-class materials form a design that is artful and elegant, with a "floating" center console upon which are perched the rotary knob shifter and climate controls. The 200's cabin is not just easy on the eyes, it's also easy to use -- Chrysler's big 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen system is one of our favorites.

The 2016 Chrysler 200 is a sleek and well-appointed midsize sedan.

It's more of a mixed bag under the hood, though. The base four-cylinder's performance is a bit pokey compared to other midsize cars, which is unfortunate, since that's going to be the majority of what people buy. But we like the optional 3.6-liter V6 engine. It packs an impressive punch, and it can be combined with all-wheel drive to not only enhance winter traction but give the 200 (especially the sporty S model) an athletic handling edge.

The Chrysler 200 does come up short on interior room compared to other midsize cars. You'll notice this most in the rear. There is just enough space to accommodate 6-footers, but the swoopy roof line impacts headroom and ease of access, and the 200 lacks the stretch-out leg space of bigger competitors. Also, there are still a couple areas where the 200 would benefit from some improvement, such as an overly firm ride quality at times and less-than-ideal outward visibility.

The midsize sedan segment is hugely popular, and there are a lot of excellent competing vehicles to investigate. Among our favorites is the Honda Accord. It provides great fuel economy, strong performance and a limousine-like backseat. If you love to drive, you'll want to check out the Mazda 6, the most athletic of midsize sedans. There's also the Ford Fusion, which offers eye-catching styling and, like the 200, an all-wheel-drive option. Truth be told, the 2016 Chrysler 200 struggles to break out from the pack here, at least in terms of objective measures. But if you like the way the 200 looks, there's more than enough good here to warrant a purchase.

2016 Chrysler 200 models

The 2016 Chrysler 200 is a five-passenger midsize sedan that comes in four trim levels: LX, Limited, S and C.

Standard equipment on the base LX includes 17-inch steel wheels, keyless ignition and entry, air-conditioning, cruise control, automatic headlights, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, manually height-adjustable front seats, a 60/40-split folding rear seat and a four-speaker sound system with a USB interface and an auxiliary audio jack. A Uconnect option package provides Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a 5-inch touchscreen display for the audio system.

Next up is the 200 Limited, which has all of the features found in the LX with the Uconnect package along with alloy wheels, a rearview camera, a compass and a six-speaker sound system. The Limited trim is also available with more options. Go with the Convenience Group to get heated mirrors, an eight-way power driver seat (with four-way power lumbar), a leather-wrapped steering wheel and satellite radio. A sunroof and 18-inch wheels are also available.

New for 2016 (and exclusive to the Limited model) is a 90th Anniversary Edition option package, which adds the contents of the Convenience Group, special floor mats, the sunroof and the Uconnect 8.4-inch touchscreen package (see below).

If you can, get your 2016 Chrysler 200 with the satisfying 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen.

The S is the sporty flavor of 200, and it comes standard with all of the Limited's equipment plus a sport-tuned suspension, 18-inch wheels, foglights, heated mirrors, acoustic windshield and front-door glass (for a quieter cabin), a leather-wrapped steering wheel with paddle shifters, satellite radio, cloth/leather sport front seats, an eight-way power driver seat (with four-way power lumbar) and upgraded interior trim.

Optional on the Limited and S is the Comfort Group package, which includes dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel (S only), an auto-dimming rearview mirror, remote engine start and rear air ducts. Also optional is the Uconnect 8.4-inch touchscreen package that also includes an upgraded instrument panel (S only), smartphone app integration (Uconnect Access) and satellite radio.

At the top of the line is the luxury-themed 200C. It includes all the 200S's standard amenities and the contents of its Comfort Group and Uconnect 8.4 packages, but reverts to the Limited's softer suspension setup and 17-inch wheels (18s on all-wheel-drive models). It also features standard leather upholstery and a six-way power front passenger seat. An optional Premium Group package for the 200C adds a 115-volt power outlet, driver memory settings and upgraded upholstery and trim.

Optional for the 200S and C is the Navigation and Sound Group that provides the 8.4-inch touchscreen setup plus a navigation system and an upgraded nine-speaker sound system. Also available for the S and C are xenon headlights, 19-inch wheels, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof and ventilated front seats. A SafetyTec package for the C adds adaptive cruise control, automatic wipers, automatic high-beam headlight control, an automated parking system (parallel and perpendicular) and additional safety features (see Safety below).

2016 Highlights

After a complete redesign for 2015, the 2016 Chrysler 200 gets a few tweaks, including firmer front seats and a new 90th Anniversary package. Additionally, a rearview camera is now offered on the Limited model.

Performance & mpg

The 2016 Chrysler 200 comes standard with a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 184 horsepower and 173 pound-feet of torque. Optional on the Limited, S and C trims is a 3.6-liter V6 engine that makes 295 hp and 262 lb-ft of torque. Both engines come with a nine-speed automatic transmission (with steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters on the 200S). Front-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is optional with the V6. In addition, the V6 also features a Sport mode that sharpens up engine and transmission responses and provides slightly heavier steering effort. On models with all-wheel drive, Sport mode biases power output to the rear by sending 60 percent of the engine's torque to the rear axle.

In Edmunds testing, a Chrysler 200S with all-wheel drive sprinted from zero to 60 mph in just 6.2 seconds, making it among the quickest V6-powered family sedans, in lockstep with Honda, Nissan and Toyota. Powered by the four-cylinder engine, however, a 200 Limited required 9.0 seconds to reach 60 mph, which is slower than the average by nearly a full second.

The EPA's fuel economy estimates for the 2016 Chrysler 200 range from 28 mpg combined (23 city/36 highway) for the base engine to 23 mpg combined (19/32) for the V6 with front-wheel drive and 22 mpg combined (18 city/29 highway) for the V6 with all-wheel-drive (AWD). Our highway-biased evaluation loop produced an impressive 34 mpg average for the four-cylinder and 28 mpg for the AWD V6, essentially validating the EPA's findings.

Safety

The 2016 Chrysler 200 comes standard with antilock brakes, traction and stability control, front side airbags, side curtain airbags, and driver and front-passenger knee airbags. A rearview camera is standard on all but the entry-level LX model.

If you're looking for more advanced safety tech, a blind spot warning system with rear cross-traffic alert is optional on all models except for the LX. On the C, it's part of the SafetyTec package, which also includes lane departure warning, lane departure intervention, forward collision warning and forward collision mitigation with automatic braking.

During Edmunds testing, a 200S AWD came to a stop from 60 mph in 119 feet, a bit better than average for this segment. However, a four-cylinder 200 Limited required a longer 129 feet.

In government crash tests, the front-wheel-drive Chrysler 200 received a full five stars for overall protection, with five stars awarded for both front and side impact protection. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash testing, the 200 earned the top score of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, small-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact, roof-strength and head restraint (whiplash protection) tests. Also in IIHS testing, the effectiveness of the 200's optional frontal collision warning and automatic braking systems earned a top rating of "Superior." IIHS also named the 200 a Top Safety Pick +.

Driving

The four-cylinder version of the 2016 Chrysler 200 isn't the quickest, quietest or smoothest engine in this class, but most buyers will find it adequate enough for highway merging and passing maneuvers. Still, the V6 is the more desirable choice. It has plenty of power in any situation and never feels sluggish. It's also commendably quiet for normal highway cruising, yet has a snarly exhaust note when you really get on the gas.

The 2016 Chrysler 200 may not be the driving hero of this class, but it holds its own on the road.

If you're the sort of driver who likes to explore back roads, you'll likely prefer the 200S model and its sport-tuned suspension, a model that earned a "B" rating from our evaluation team. The setup gives the car a buttoned-down feel around tight turns and makes it one of the better-handling midsize cars in this price range. If you just want to make time on the interstate, though, just go with the standard suspension calibration found in the Limited and C models. The 200's ride quality isn't quite as polished and composed as other top sedans to begin with, and the S model is noticeably firmer and not as comfortable, particularly with the 19-inch wheels.

Interior

No question, the 2016 Chrysler 200's thoroughly modern cabin design is one of the model's highlights. It's shown off to best effect in S and C models equipped with the optional 8.4-inch infotainment interface. This large touchscreen is intuitive, fills out the dash nicely and complements the automatic transmission's rotary-style shifter. The real wood inlays in the optional Premium Group package are especially striking, as they feature exposed edges inspired by the iconic Eames chair. Underneath is a large, open storage area with a rubber mat that depicts the Detroit skyline -- a nice reminder that you bought American.

That said, we've also spent time in a Limited model with cloth upholstery and the standard 5-inch audio display. It doesn't look quite as state-of-the-art, but it's still a comfortable and functional interior furnished with high-quality materials. All models feature a USB port that strategically routes your power cord to a handy storage shelf in the center console.

The 2016 Chrysler 200's rotary shift knob is a distinctive feature that's easy to get used to.

Most people will find it easy to get comfortable in the 200, and Chrysler has provided firmer seat cushions for 2016 in response to feedback from owners of 2015 models. However, the Chrysler 200 has less hiproom than most competitors, so if you're on the larger side, it may feel overly snug. Also be aware that the 200 offers less rear legroom than most other midsize sedans; anyone over 6 feet tall (or even 5-feet, 10-inches if they have long legs) is likely to find the backseat a tight fit. Sense of space, too, isn't as good as the class leaders that maximize the perception of room with their more upright roof pillars and less curvaceous bodies.

At 16.0 cubic feet, the 200's trunk offers more space than the Honda Accord, Nissan Altima and Mazda 6. Its 60/40-split folding rear seat also includes a small trunk pass-through that allows longer items to be carried along with four passengers in the car.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Chrysler 200.

5(35%)
4(23%)
3(14%)
2(10%)
1(18%)
3.4
49 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 49 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

NOTHING but problems starting at 20k miles!
amw0426,11/24/2018
Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
This vehicle has had issue after issue. It began with horrible shifting and jerking of the transmission - causing me to think I'd been rear-ended on several occasions due to the severe jolt. The problem could not be replicated the first couple of times I took it in for service at the dealership. -Though it happens EVERY time I drive. Finally, after the third or fourth time I took it in - I was informed that ALL FOUR MOTOR MOUNTS WERE BROKEN! They believed me at that point! They re-flashed the software and said it was fixed. It was not. I was forced to pay a $100 deductible so that it would be covered under the warranty later on. It made no sense to me, but I paid it anyway. Since then, this 2016 vehicle - has had NOTHING but problems. Transmission problems - continuous Thermostat had to be replaced Bad airbags and constant notification alert and light - occured at 37k miles (1k post warranty coverage!) $126 for them to tell me it would be a $500+ fix Compressor came apart internally Condenser went out Serpentine belt broke Wheel hubs - all four are going out according to the dealership - no doubt this is due to the havoc the jerking of the transmission causes. NOW: The starter went out two days ago and smoke billowed from under the hood at the same time. The dealerships wants to charge me $1000 to replace the starter so that THEN they can determine what else is wrong and caused the smoke and noise while driving to work that morning. Plus the fee for diagnosis of approx $150. I've since contacted Chrysler and an agent will get back to me on Tues or Wed of next week. Meanwhile, I have no car, nor a loaner vehicle since the dealership didn't have any available. I was informed I could rent a car and be reimbursed as applicable - so, if that means if they decide to.
Great car
Brian,06/13/2016
Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
I really hesitated buying this car given the reviews of the 2015 and the transmission issues people reported; even with over $10,000 in discounts and incentives. Eventually I had enough of my Elantra and figured I'd go for it. I am VERY glad I did. There really is a lot to like in this car. It rides great, it's very comfortable, and the gas mileage is remarkable. I'm getting 33 mpg in mixed driving. Some of the drawbacks are there. You have to duck a bit to get in because of the styling, but my Elantra had similar styling so I'm used to that. The rear seat has a little less leg room than the rest of the class, but the only person I regularly put back there is my 9 year old daughter and she's comfortable so that's not a problem for me. If you have a couple of 6 ft. plus people you regular carry back there make sure you bring them on the test drive. Also, the A pillar is a little bulky, but it was so big on the Elantra that I could have lot an elephant in it, so again, I'm used to it. The only picky issue I would change is that each time you drive it you have to turn the cruise control on. It would be nice if it stayed on. It seems that Chrysler has mostly solved the transmission issues or I was lucky enough to get a good one as mine shifts smoothly and most shifts are imperceptible. Shifting from first to second at low speeds can be a little bigger of an ordeal than necessary, but not so much as to go online and complain about it. Chrysler's issue as I see it, is that they're always in a hurry. Back in the 80's they NEEDED the minivan to keep the company afloat. Then in the mid 2000's they NEEDED the 300 to keep going, and a couple years ago it seems they felt they NEEDED the 200. Because of that rush there were some regular mechanical issues with the 2015 that could have been solved by waiting 6 months to launch the vehicle. Now it would seem that either I have a good one, or those problems are mostly behind it. From my experience with my 2016 I wouldn't hesitate to recommend it to anyone from a quality standpoint.....but ask me again in 50,000 miles, and again 50,000 miles after that. It's not a perfect car but it is a pretty good one and it fits me and my family just fine. Especially given the ENORMOUS rebates available now you owe it to yourself to go drive one if you are considering a mid size car. Just remember with huge rebates comes huge depreciation. Get gap insurance and plan to keep it for the long haul. UPDATE 8/20/16: I have about 4500 miles on the car and I wanted to update my review. Everything is still going great with my 200. Some of the drawbacks are still there; the rear seat didn't get any roomier, but my daughter didn't get much bigger either. I still have to dip down a bit when i get in, but it's still not a big deal to me. The cruise control switch still doesn't stay on when you turn the car off, but I've mostly gotten used to it. Overall it's still doing great. I had mentioned that some shifts could be rough and indeed they still can be. The switch from park to drive can be a bit rough. Generally however I have gotten used to how to apply the throttle to mitigate most of the rough shifts. It's a quirk but one that is generally manageable. That's something I'd like to expand upon. The 200 may not have the best test results at the track and because of that it doesn't get great reviews by the experts, but for day to day, go to the grocery store, go to the golf course, drive to work needs, it's perfectly fine. Some of the quirks are noticeable on a test drive, but are something I've gotten used to and not something I would even consider a problem at all. I dare say that if I gave you my keys for a week you would notice some quirks immediately, but after the week is over most would not be a huge issue. Some things may be, if you regularly shuttle around tall folks in the back it may not be the car for you, but overall I think 90% of people will find that it meets 90% of their needs. No maintenance issues except I'm going in for my 5K service shortly. And gas mileage is still great; generally around 32-33 combined and easily pushing if not exceeding 40 on the highway. Overall still going great especially for getting such a great deal; over 10K off the sticker price. I'll try to keep updating this review, maybe at 10K intervals or so.
A Sporty Sedan That Delivers
Bill Tabor,07/24/2016
Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
Had just purchased this vehicle on July 15th 2016, and at time of purchase really didn't know much about it, but considering the great looks inside and out, a great warranty, and of all the bells/ whistles this vehicles came with, although a little more expensive than the Ford Fusion and other vehicles in its' class, its' cost was justified depending on what you were looking for in a new sedan. The exterior of vehicle is sporty and luxurious in appearance, great body fit, and a flawlessly applied metallic clear coat paint job, not the case of which I ran in to w/ other new vehicles that I've purchased in the past. Entering the vehicle can be a tight situation depending on your height, this is due to the 200 sedans low roof line which is low/ slopped, and further creating a space/ headroom problem once inside the vehicle for driver/ passengers six feet and taller. Once inside/ seated I found the design and quality of materials used to make up same was of higher quality vs. competitors, again it was a mix of sport/ luxury which complimented overall appearance of vehicle inside/ out. The seating was very comfortable and supportive, and making long drives less stressful and satisfying, and short drives fun. The dash/ console are cockpit like design, and a dial for gear selection inspired by jaguar has taken the place of the traditional hand shifter. Placement of instrumentation is good, all is within easy sight for driver. Lighting of same is a nice touch that is easy on the eyes/ enhances the driving experience when driving at night. What I am disappointed in are the speakers for stereo, I love music and these speakers are only adequate, I soon plan to replace them w/ aftermarket speakers of higher quality/ function. The sliding arm rest on nice sized floor console between driver/ passenger was a nice touch/ convenient, and since my limited lacked to presence of a cd player inside the console will be the right place for me to have one installed. Noise level inside passenger compartment while in operation is near zero other than the normal/ anticipated road noise of tires which is hard to muffle on any vehicle. Wind noise is absent, ride is super smooth, steering precise along w/ a good feel for the road. Yes, the interior of the Chrysler 200 is smaller/ cramped than Ford Fusion and others, but once inside it's a great driving experience, up-scaled and nice to be in depending on what you're looking for in a sedan as this sedan is not for everyone. Trunk space is large for a sedan of this size, and just getting back to one more exterior feature that I love is the projection headlights that automatically self adjust for night-time driving. Despite past complaints of the 2015 200 sedan of computer improperly processing commands to the 9 speed automatic transmission while in operation and creating an unpredictable driving experience, ie; lack of acceleration, hesitation of transmission to shift and adjust to normal driving conditions during city/ highway driving, for 2016 it appears Chrysler did correct this matter as from a standing stop from 0-50 mph my 4 cylinders performance is normal/ adequate, and while highway driving the 4 cylinder has more than enough power thanks to the 9-speed automatic, rpm's remain low, top speeds can be unthinkable, drive one and see. But in ending keep in mind this is not a muscle car and expectations may vary as to performance standard of others. To me the 4 cylinder engine is ample and responsive, it provides good performance for what it is intended. If you want more power in this sedan the V-6 comes highly recommended, the call is yours to make, drive one and see. Although new, I'll remain optimistic of my purchase and overall experience, this is one nice sports sedan that turns heads and meets my present expectations, I would recommend this vehicle to a friend.
My 2016 200 limited has the V6 not listed
oldschool3000,07/14/2016
Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
This car is really handsome. I bought it from an Audi dealer where it was used as a courtesy car. Only has 2,600 miles on it and looks brand new. I really like it. Mine is black with black. On the Audi lot it fit in so well among the Audis I couldn't find it when I first showed up to look at it! The interior is stunning. I have the moon roof and the largest touchscreen, too. This is the 90th Anniversary Model. The seats are cloth but have a very high end look as well. I did a lot of research before selecting the 200 Limited. As far as the 9 speed transmission is concerned, my works just fine. I think issues people seem to be having are more with the 4 cylinder engine which may not have enough torque to really power this tranny. Another possible explanation could be that we just aren't used to a 9 speed. It definitely is a different experience than a traditional 5 speed. The point of this design is fuel economy. The trans uses the highest gear possible to have the engine run at the lowest RPM possible. I took it up to 90MPH for a short spell and the tach read 1400 RPM. There is a slight lag if you suddenly jam down on the gas from cruise speed but the trans sorts it out quickly and let me tell you, it is one powerful engine! Goes like a mother. The engine is very quiet at low speed but when you punch it, it lets off a great sounding snarl! The best part so far for me is that I rarely see another one on the road despite traveling 50 miles per day to and from work. Follow up: It is now June of 2018 and I still love this car. No failures, no issues , no complaints. Oh, and it still looks just as good and even better than many newer cars in the parking lot at work. This is a lot of car for a great price. Such a shame Chrysler, (and now other brands) are abandoning cars for SUV's and Trucks.
See all 49 reviews of the 2016 Chrysler 200
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
9-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
184 hp @ 6250 rpm
MPG
23 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
9-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
184 hp @ 6250 rpm
MPG
18 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
9-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
295 hp @ 6350 rpm
MPG
23 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
9-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
184 hp @ 6250 rpm
See all Used 2016 Chrysler 200 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2016 Chrysler 200

Used 2016 Chrysler 200 Overview

The Used 2016 Chrysler 200 is offered in the following submodels: 200 Sedan. Available styles include Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A), S 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A), S 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A), Touring 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A), LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A), C 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A), C 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A), and C Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Chrysler 200?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 Chrysler 200 trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 Chrysler 200 Limited is priced between $7,495 and$16,995 with odometer readings between 18858 and119689 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Chrysler 200 S is priced between $12,400 and$18,991 with odometer readings between 12877 and62774 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Chrysler 200 LX is priced between $13,445 and$14,000 with odometer readings between 22596 and34309 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2016 Chrysler 200s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 Chrysler 200 for sale near. There are currently 22 used and CPO 2016 200s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,495 and mileage as low as 12877 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2016 Chrysler 200.

Can't find a used 2016 Chrysler 200s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chrysler 200 for sale - 11 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $10,082.

Find a used Chrysler for sale - 1 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $12,358.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler 200 for sale - 6 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $7,784.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler for sale - 10 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $10,537.

Should I lease or buy a 2016 Chrysler 200?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

