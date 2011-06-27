Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Aveo Special Value 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,251
|$2,104
|$2,559
|Clean
|$1,112
|$1,875
|$2,284
|Average
|$834
|$1,418
|$1,733
|Rough
|$557
|$961
|$1,183
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Aveo LS 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,529
|$2,567
|$3,121
|Clean
|$1,360
|$2,288
|$2,786
|Average
|$1,020
|$1,730
|$2,114
|Rough
|$681
|$1,172
|$1,443
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Aveo Special Value 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,441
|$2,169
|$2,559
|Clean
|$1,281
|$1,934
|$2,284
|Average
|$961
|$1,462
|$1,733
|Rough
|$641
|$991
|$1,183
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Aveo 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,536
|$2,588
|$3,147
|Clean
|$1,366
|$2,307
|$2,809
|Average
|$1,025
|$1,744
|$2,132
|Rough
|$684
|$1,182
|$1,455
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Aveo 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,393
|$2,539
|$3,147
|Clean
|$1,239
|$2,263
|$2,809
|Average
|$929
|$1,711
|$2,132
|Rough
|$620
|$1,159
|$1,455
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Aveo LS 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,517
|$2,599
|$3,175
|Clean
|$1,348
|$2,317
|$2,833
|Average
|$1,012
|$1,752
|$2,150
|Rough
|$675
|$1,187
|$1,467