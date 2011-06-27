Used 2004 Chevrolet Aveo Special Value Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview

$9,455
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain

$9,455
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG

$9,455
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)253/352 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine

$9,455
Torque107 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower103 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle32 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety

$9,455
2 rear headrestsyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment

$9,455
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience

$9,455
remote trunk releaseyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature

$9,455
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation

$9,455
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats

$9,455
Front head room39.2 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.6 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room51.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats

$9,455
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room52.8 in.
Rear leg room35.3 in.
Rear shoulder room52.7 in.
Measurements

$9,455
Front track57.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity42.0 cu.ft.
Length152.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight2343 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place7.0 cu.ft.
Height58.8 in.
EPA interior volume107.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base97.6 in.
Width65.7 in.
Rear track55.5 in.
Colors

$9,455
Exterior Colors
  • Pastel Blue
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Modern Green
  • Spicy Orange
  • Summit White
  • Summer Yellow
  • Victory Red
  • Black
  • Galaxy Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels

$9,455
14 x 5.5 in. wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
P185/60R14 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
Suspension

$9,455
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty

$9,455
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles