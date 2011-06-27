Used 2004 Chevrolet Aveo Consumer Reviews
2004 chevy aveo automatic
I bought a 2004 chevy aveo. around 56,000 miles, the timing belt broke once. so i got a good deal on a wrecked aveo motor and i replace the whole motor $800 including motor and labor. Around 17,000 miles more, the water pump dropped, breaking the timing belt once again. then i paid $1000 and had to have the whole motor rebuilt. and there is still a bunch of problems. i do not recommand this car at all. its been nothing but problems.
143K and counting
I don't know what all the bad press is on this car. I bought mine new in June of 2004 and have been totally pleased with it. It handles well, is quite peppy when I'm by myself, and has incredible room both inside (amazing head room) and in the trunk. I get 27-28 mpg in town and have gone over 40 on the highway 40 when I'm solo. With the 5 speed tranny it is a blast to drive in the mountains of Oregon and Idaho. I put a hitch on mine and can comfortably pull a small boat and still get in the low 30's for gas mileage. The only thing I've done is replace the timing belt as routine maintenance and the water pump as my mechanic noticed it was starting to leak just a bit. I love this little car!
2004 Chevy Aveo Automatic Sedan
I'm shocked at all the bad reviews with this car. My hubbie and I bought this car used at a dealership with just under 29,000 km on it. The dealership changed the fuel pump before we bought it (had been sitting in a garage for a while). They only thing that was a problem was in the first year the breaks locked and we had to have it towed. We had to replace all the break pads.
Not horrible, but not great
Lets just say that thankfully my dad knows his way around cars or this review could be much worse. I bought my 2004 Chevy Aveo in 2008 with 95,000 miles, itÂs now at 116,000 miles. In the 4.5 years that I have owned it, we have replaced the gas cap, the catalytic converter, one of the pulleys just broke and the serpentine belt came off. (thankfully it wasnÂt the timing belt) I had the timing belt replaced right after I bought it in 2008. All new tires, replaced rotors (causing the front end to shake when I hit the brakes, nothing major). New muffler in 2011. The transmission sticks when it gets too cold outside. (ItÂs been doing that for a few years now).
Faulty timing belt and shifter. Lemon!
Timing belt broke at 47K miles (well before the recommended 60K replacement). As a result, I had to spend $2,170 to replace the belt and cylinder head. Also, shifter sticks when pulling out of park. These are two VERY common problems. GM refuses to compensate me and I plan to organize a class action lawsuit and/or take GM to small claims court. The only reason this car is still on the market is because not enough consumers are complaining. If you have the same problems, please speak up!
