Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Avalanche LT2 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,693
|$14,088
|$16,161
|Clean
|$9,967
|$13,123
|$15,030
|Average
|$8,516
|$11,194
|$12,768
|Rough
|$7,065
|$9,265
|$10,506
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Avalanche LT1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,857
|$14,232
|$16,293
|Clean
|$10,120
|$13,258
|$15,153
|Average
|$8,647
|$11,309
|$12,872
|Rough
|$7,174
|$9,360
|$10,592
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Avalanche LS 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,848
|$11,953
|$13,843
|Clean
|$8,248
|$11,134
|$12,875
|Average
|$7,047
|$9,498
|$10,937
|Rough
|$5,847
|$7,861
|$8,999
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Avalanche LS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,143
|$12,204
|$14,070
|Clean
|$8,523
|$11,368
|$13,085
|Average
|$7,282
|$9,697
|$11,116
|Rough
|$6,041
|$8,026
|$9,147
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Avalanche LTZ 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,838
|$15,661
|$17,994
|Clean
|$11,035
|$14,588
|$16,735
|Average
|$9,428
|$12,444
|$14,216
|Rough
|$7,822
|$10,299
|$11,698
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Avalanche LT2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,697
|$15,074
|$17,140
|Clean
|$10,903
|$14,042
|$15,940
|Average
|$9,316
|$11,978
|$13,541
|Rough
|$7,729
|$9,914
|$11,142
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Avalanche LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,685
|$16,339
|$18,574
|Clean
|$11,825
|$15,220
|$17,274
|Average
|$10,103
|$12,983
|$14,675
|Rough
|$8,382
|$10,746
|$12,075
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Avalanche LT1 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,382
|$12,535
|$14,456
|Clean
|$8,746
|$11,676
|$13,445
|Average
|$7,472
|$9,960
|$11,421
|Rough
|$6,199
|$8,244
|$9,398