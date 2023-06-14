Infiniti QX80 — redesigned for 2011

The Infiniti QX80 nameplate was first used in 2014, but it was otherwise exactly the same as the QX56 that debuted in 2011. This large truck-based luxury SUV has gotten more than a few face-lifts in the intervening years, upgrading the eyesore styling from "Triple Sell" to "Don't Buy." But the fact remains that the QX80 is a terrifically dated people-hauler. It feels like the big lug that it is, especially on curvy roads, and the sole powertrain is a thirsty V8 that makes less power than most rivals. Almost any other three-row SUV will better suit your needs.

Mitsubishi Outlander Sport — redesigned for 2011

While the Mitsubishi Mirage narrowly avoided making this list (it was introduced for 2014 and thus just misses our cutoff), its larger brother, the Outlander Sport, does earn the honors. We actually had a 2011 Outlander Sport SE as part of our long-term test fleet when it was brand-new, and our impressions at the time were pretty positive. But these days, the Outlander Sport is outclassed by every other pint-sized SUV on the market. Really — it's dead last in the 18th spot in our ranking of X-Small SUVs. Unless someone is paying you to drive an Outlander Sport as some sort of psychology experiment, steer clear.

Lexus GX 460 — redesigned for 2010

The CD player in front of the shifter says it all — this Lexus is old. The Lexus GX 460 is a truck-based midsize SUV that's better at climbing over rocks than many crossover rivals thanks to its standard four-wheel drive, trick suspension (called KDSS) and lockable center differential. But if you aren't traversing trails on the way to your chalet, however, there's simply no reason to consider the GX over any other midsize SUV. Thankfully, a fully redesigned GX with all-new everything is coming early next year.

Toyota 4Runner — redesigned for 2010

The Toyota 4Runner is mechanically related to the Lexus GX 460, so it's no surprise to see both of these off-road-centric SUVs keeping each other company on this list. This bruiser gets our nod in a comparison between the two due to its lower price and shockingly high resale value — it's not uncommon to see lightly used 4Runners retailing for almost the same price as new ones. While there have been no announcements yet, a new GX on the horizon has us hoping that a new 4Runner will also be available before too long.