The Gladiator’s vibe was easy to figure out when it was introduced in 2020: It’s a Wrangler with a 5-foot truck bed. So, like the 2024 Wrangler, the Gladiator gets a handful of meaningful updates aimed at keeping this midsize pickup at the top of its off-road game. Of course, that should be the easy part. Even considering that the newly crowned Edmunds Top Rated Chevy Colorado and all-new Toyota Tacoma have both upped their own off-road games, neither is as off-road-focused as the Gladiator.

So do the changes Jeep made to the Gladiator improve its standing against the class leaders? Or does its function-first design still hold it back when the road is paved?

What’s new with the Gladiator?

Like the Wrangler, the Gladiator has a new grille and a new antenna integrated into the fold-down windshield. You can also choose between seven new wheel designs. Inside is a new 12.3-inch touchscreen that comes with standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity — although no wireless charging — plus integration of Jeep Adventure Guides featuring Trails Offroad. The standard system has off-road trail guides for the 62 Jeep “Badge of Honor” trails, and with a subscription you can get guides for more than 3,000 trails.

On the safety front, all 2024 Gladiators get a new side curtain airbag that extends to rear seat passengers, plus Sport S trims and above get standard forward collision warning and adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go functionality.

At the top of the line are the new Rubicon X and Mojave X models, which for $64,890 (including a $1,895 destination fee) essentially pre-check all the options boxes, adding things like Nappa leather-trimmed 12-way power front seats, a full-time transfer case, front and rear steel bumpers, and an integrated front camera. If that price is out of your budget, the $46,890 Willys trim gets more off-road capability with a newly standard rear-axle locker and Off-Road+ mode that optimizes throttle and transmission operation for better off-road performance.