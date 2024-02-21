Automakers are rapidly launching new electric models to meet stricter fuel efficiency and CO2 requirements. But EVs have seen sales and values fall in recent months as inflation, high prices, elevated interest rates and more put a damper on their appeal to mainstream consumers. Even more telling is the decline of electric truck sales, forcing Ford to cut F-150 Lightning production while GM continues to push the launch of its Chevrolet Silverado EV. Problems with GM’s Ultium battery platform may be causing the delay for the latter, but given the drop in electric truck demand in recent months, it’s certainly convenient timing.

While the high prices of electric trucks might contribute to depressed sales, the functionality of an EV pickup is also a factor. We've measured a range drop of roughly 50% while towing, and along with the challenges that come from charging any EV, it’s likely truck buyers simply don’t have faith in a battery-powered truck. After all, the majority of trucks are purchased to accomplish real work. And except for the truck-lifestyle-wannabes (admittedly, some of those exist), most buyers aren’t going to spend between $50,000 and $100,000 just to project an earth-friendly image with an otherwise compromised utility device.

At least that’s the thinking behind the 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger, a full-size truck boasting a 92-kilowatt-hour battery pack paired with 130-kilowatt generator. The generator is powered by Ram’s 3.6-liter V6 engine, which not only keeps the two electric motors turning if the battery pack runs out but can actually increase power during high-demand use, such as when towing a heavy trailer up a mountain pass. And how much power does the Ramcharger boast? Its front motor is rated at 250 kilowatts (335 horsepower) and its rear motor is rated at 238 kilowatts (319 horsepower).

If a truck’s real purpose is to accomplish things — to get work done — then what the Ramcharger can accomplish is pretty compelling. Ram says the truck will have 663 total horsepower and 615 lb-ft of torque. That will enable a 0-60 mph time of 4.4 seconds, a tow capacity of up to 14,000 pounds, and a payload rating of 2,625 pounds. It will also have an all-electric range of around 150 miles before the V6 engine fires up and drinks from the 27-gallon fuel tank. Ram says a fully charged, fully fueled Ramcharger will have a total range of approximately 690 miles. And when it’s time to charge the battery pack, a 175-kW DC fast charger will add 50 miles of range in 10 minutes.

That kind of range is impressive, but the Ramcharger’s real goal is to serve the widest array of needs for truck buyers. For the buyer who plans to routinely drive less than 150 miles a day but also wants to take long trips with a trailer in tow, or travel far off the beaten path for an overland adventure, the Ramcharger seems like the perfect solution. Ram officials quoted the phrase “built to serve” multiple times when discussing the brand’s philosophy, and they feel the Ramcharger is the right vehicle at the right time. It can capture truck buyers who want to get into the electrified space without compromising their needs or expectations.

The Ramcharger will hit showrooms in about a year, a few months after the all-electric Ram 1500 Rev arrives. This three-pronged approach seems to address every component of today’s push for cleaner vehicles. For traditional buyers, there’s the more fuel-efficient — and more powerful — engine in the revised 2025 Ram 1500. For EV buyers, the all-electric Rev arrives later this year. For buyers seeking the best of both worlds, meaning an electric drivetrain without range anxiety, the Ram 1500 Ramcharger offers something no other full-size truck can match.