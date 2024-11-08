Ford F-150 Tremor vs. Ram 1500 Rebel vs. Chevy Silverado Trail Boss: Off-Road Pickup Brawl

The Chevy Silverado put up a surprising result. It should have had roughly the same suspension flexibility as the Ford, but we were unable to get it even past the Ram's mark because, without being able to manually lock the rear, it started to dig holes in the dirt so it wouldn't drive past a certain point. Its approach angle also meant it was harder to place up on the rock, and underneath, it didn't have a full skid plate for its fuel tank.

Test 3: The river wash run

After two slower tests, it was finally time to speed things up. The Ram led things off, and that was bad news for the other two trucks because the Rebel's engine proved to be an absolute monster — and that's the standard-output version of the 1500's new Hurricane inline-six. Throttle response was instantaneous and you wouldn't know that the Rebel had the least torque of the three test trucks. Its suspension handled the bumps the best of the three trucks, and that was in both of the Ram's standard and off-road ride heights. As unhappy as the truck seemed at the hill climb, it was the complete opposite while running through the wash.

This was going to be a tough test for the Chevy, with its diesel providing a lot of torque but much less horsepower than the other two trucks. Its throttle response was the laggiest of the trio; we had to predict when we'd get through a corner and get on the gas a second or two early to get the power served up. The Silverado's suspension also made the ride very rough — it would easily get unsettled over bumps that the Ram 1500 Rebel would smooth out.

The F-150 Tremor also fell short of the Rebel's performance here. The Ford's throttle response was not as good and, like the Chevy, we had to be on the throttle well before we'd hit the corner's apex just to get the power flowing. The F-150's suspension was also really bouncy, with a lot of impacts feeling like they were being transmitted directly into the cabin.