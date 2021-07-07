How long does it take to recharge the GS-6?

The GS-6 is a plug-in hybrid, but unlike other manufacturers, the 28-kWh battery pack can store enough energy to make everyday EV-only driving a reality. A fully charged battery will deliver an EPA-estimated 61 miles of guilt-free driving before the gasoline motor kicks in. It will take about four hours to fully charge using a Level 2 station, while plugging into a DC fast-charging station will charge the battery to 90% in about 35 minutes. Previous versions of the Fisker Karma and Karma Revero offered a solar roof that could power accessories or provide a few free miles of driving per day, but that feature won't be available on the GS-6 at launch.