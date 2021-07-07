  1. Home
2021 Karma GS-6

Release Date: Available now
Estimated Price: Starting at $83,900
  • New nameplate for a familiar vehicle
  • Similar to the Karma Revero GT but at a lower price
  • Plug-in hybrid powertrain offers quick acceleration and EPA-estimated 61 miles of EV driving
