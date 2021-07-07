To start telling you about the 2022 GS-6 I have to give you some historical backdrop. After Fisker Automotive, builder of the original Fisker Karma, folded in the mid-2010s, the Wanxiang Group, a Chinese conglomerate, purchased its assets. Wanxiang then resurrected the automaker and rebranded it as Karma Automotive.
2021 Karma GS-6
Release Date: Available now
Estimated Price: Starting at $83,900
- New nameplate for a familiar vehicle
- Similar to the Karma Revero GT but at a lower price
- Plug-in hybrid powertrain offers quick acceleration and EPA-estimated 61 miles of EV driving
- 2021
Related 2021 Karma GS-6 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Porsche Cayenne 2014
- Used Toyota Prius v 2012
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2008 For Sale
- Used Ford F-150 1990
- Used Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet For Sale
- Used BMW M3 2001
- Used Ford Bronco 1993
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2008
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2003
- Used Kia Rio 2017 For Sale
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe 2020
- 2021 TT
- 2022 Audi TT News
- 2020 Volvo V90 Cross Country
- 2021 RS 5
- 2022 Toyota Tundra News
- 2021 Toyota Tundra
- 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country
- 2020 Outlander Sport
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz Metris
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Trucks
- Best Crossovers
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
Research Similar Vehicles
- Audi RS 3 2020
- 2020 Mulsanne
- 2022 Toyota Camry
- 2022 Civic
- 2021 Model 3
- 2021 Honda Accord
- 2022 Corolla
- 2021 Toyota Camry
- 2022 Charger
- 2022 Kia Stinger
Hot new vehicles
Recommended
- Ford F-150 2008 Features Specs
- Ford F-150 2012 Truck Features Specs
- Acura CL 2003 Sedan Features Specs
- Acura Integra 2016 Features Specs
- Acura Integra 2017 Sedan Features Specs
Other models
- Used Infiniti JX in Layton, UT
- Used BMW 5-Series-Gran-Turismo in Longmont, CO
- Used Dodge Journey in Fairfield, CA
- Used Buick Lucerne in Bloomington, IN
- Used Chevrolet Captiva-Sport in Laguna Niguel, CA
- Used Chevrolet HHR in El Cajon, CA
- Used Ram 1500-Classic in San Mateo, CA
- Used Ford Focus in Vacaville, CA
- Used Lexus NX-300 in Renton, WA
- Used Nissan Maxima in Lynn, MA
- Used Lexus NX-300 in Malden, MA
- Used Acura TLX in Jonesboro, AR
- Used Chevrolet Cruze in East Orange, NJ
- Used Buick Verano in Montebello, CA
- Used Hyundai Tucson in Conway, AR
- Used Fiat 500E in Redlands, CA
- Used Toyota Camry-Hybrid in Jurupa Valley, CA
- Used Audi S4 in Farmington, MI
- Used Mini Hardtop-4-Door in Schaumburg, IL
- Used Saturn S-Series in Cicero, IL
- Used Porsche 718-Boxster in Petaluma, CA