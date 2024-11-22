Ford F-150 Hybrid: What We Learned After 45,000 Miles

It's time to say goodbye to our long-term 2021 F-150 XLT PowerBoost hybrid. We originally bought this truck with the intention of putting it through our usual 12-month, 20,000-mile long-term test, but along the way, Big Red etched its way into our hearts. Now, the F-150's odometer is showing more than 45,000 miles, and it's finally time to bid it farewell. Here, we'll recap everything — good and bad — we learned while living with Ford's hybrid pickup.

PowerBoost hybrid lifetime fuel economy

The F-150 PowerBoost hybrid uses a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 engine and a 1.5-kWh lithium-ion battery. Total system output is a stout 430 horsepower and 570 lb-ft of torque, which is actually more torque than any other F-150, save for the V8-powered Raptor R.

But did the F-150 PowerBoost deliver on its EPA-estimated fuel economy of 24 mpg combined? Not quite. Our lifetime fuel economy came out to 19.9 mpg, which is a far cry from that combined figure. (The city and highway ratings are also 24 mpg, for what it's worth.) That said, all that torque from the PowerBoost powertrain makes this truck very potent — our XLT hybrid actually beat a V6-powered F-150 Raptor in an off-road drag race. If you get the hybrid setup for the extra torque and not the fuel economy claims, you won't be disappointed.