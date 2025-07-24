On track

With its numbers advantage in tow, we took to the track first in the Golf R to see how it all comes together. The Volkswagen is a rather sophisticated machine. Nearly everything is adjustable, from the steering to the powertrain to its nearly 15 different firmness settings for the suspension. And that's not to mention the three different race modes (Race, Nurburgring and Drift) and the Custom setting where you can tailor it to your liking. I chose Custom mode with everything dialed up, traction control off, and the suspension at maximum firmness for the smooth asphalt of our test track.

The Golf R's natural tendency hedges slightly toward understeer, and when the nose pushes, you have to have faith in the AWD system to move the power where it's needed to help get you out of the corner. This process happens quickly, but it also feels a bit inconsistent, and it was challenging to place the car exactly where you wanted to on track. Compounding this issue was a lack of feel through the steering wheel; you'll hear the tires start to lose grip and feel it through the seat before your hands.

This isn't to say the Golf R isn't fun on a track. It puts its power down on corner exits with real confidence and the transmission is absolutely fantastic, with lightning-quick shifts and little latency between pulling on the paddles and the gears changing. But with the computer doing a lot of the heavy lifting beneath you, there's a definite layer between the driver and the road ...

You won't find that in the GR Corolla. This is about as analog as you can get, and you feel that instantly through the steering (the wheel is also perfectly sized), which offers plenty of feedback and a directness on turn-in that the Golf R is missing.

For 2025, if you select the Track setting for the AWD system, it is now a variable torque split that hovers between 60:40 and 30:70 front:rear, rather than 50:50 as it was before. But it remains transparent to the driver and the car is super predictable, with a trend toward oversteer that allows the hatch to throw these tiny, easily controlled little slides when you push it around corners before the rear wheels hook up and scoot you toward your next destination.

If you want to maximize the fun, though, you have to go back to the order sheet and get the manual transmission. Beyond it being more enjoyable to row your own gears, the manual car feels noticeably quicker on the track and has a well-executed rev matching system on top of that. Save $2,000, add a third pedal, and improve the experience all at once.