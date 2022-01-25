How is the MC20 on the racetrack?

Willow Springs is billed as the "Fastest Road in the West," though the years have not been kind to the racing surface. The pavement is beset by ripples that intensify with speed, and any off-track excursions are met with large rocks and berms that can ruin your decade.

Leaving the pits, the MC20 sings rather than roars, with the six cylinders producing a wonderfully mechanical alto voice. Power builds smoothly and with linear precision that encourages rather than intimidates. The gears are well spaced to keep power on tap without taxing the driver with a constant litany of upshifts and downshifts. It's easy to hustle the MC20 around all nine turns at Willow using only third, fourth and, briefly, fifth gear.

After a warm-up lap for familiarity, I floor the pedal onto the front straightaway as I see my passenger's grip increase on the grab handle. Just past a set of braking cones, I forcefully press into the brake pedal and my chest correspondingly presses into the seat belt. The MC20 feels well balanced for track duty as I then gently go with lighter pressure on the brakes while easing some steering input to the left for Willow's first turn.

Taking care to stay on the racing line, but also avoiding clipping the well-worn rumble strips, I ease back into the throttle. The wheel unwinds to center, by which time I'm back to full throttle. A quick stab at the brakes into the long right-hand turn two and the pavement ripples get the MC20's suspension oscillating like a washing machine on its spin cycle.

Subsequent laps see my bravery and velocity increase. So too does the prominence of Willow Springs' washboard pavement in the speedway-like turn eight. Thankfully, the adept suspension tuning keeps the MC20 from skipping like a rock across the peaks and valleys.

Somewhere between laps three and four, I start to feel a bit more squirm from the MC20's exclusively engineered Bridgestone tires and know they need a breather. A half-lap cooldown is all that's needed to reload for another two enthusiastic laps. The tires, and indeed the entirety of the MC20, are an excellent communicator in this regard. It seems to provide the driver with plenty of visceral information to know how much further you can dip into the car's performance potential.

The MC20 has the rare attribute of being an approachable track-day companion that is eager to charge harder as your trust grows. It may not set new lap records, but it is extraordinarily entertaining nonetheless. Where most supercars terrify with unforgiving driving dynamics, the MC20 gracefully and gleefully fulfills with easily approachable performance limits.