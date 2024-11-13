- The 2024 Ford Ranger gets a 2.7-liter V6 shared with the Bronco and F-150.
- There's a notable improvement in acceleration, but the extra horsepower doesn't improve towing or payload ratings.
- The 2.7-liter V6 is available on both the XLT and Lariat trims for $2,195.
2024 Ford Ranger V6 Tested: Skip This Engine Upgrade
While more powerful than the Ranger's base engine, the costly V6 doesn't offer improvements in towing or payload
When the fifth-generation Ford Ranger launched, a 2.3-liter turbocharged inline-four engine was the only powertrain available unless you wanted to shell out for the off-road-focused Raptor. Now, Ford adds a V6 to the Ranger lineup, using the same 2.7-liter engine found in the Ford Bronco and F-150. Extra horsepower is rarely a bad thing, but how much of a difference does that extra power really make in a midsize pickup truck?
Tweaked, but not transformed
At first glance, this Ranger XLT looks nearly identical to our long-term Ranger Lariat. Both are crew-cab four-wheel-drive models painted Velocity Blue Metallic, and there's no real visual hint that one has a V6 rather than an inline-four under the hood. The 2.7-liter V6 raises the Ranger's output to 315 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque. That's an improvement over the 2.3-liter's 270 hp and 310 lb-ft but still shy of the 405-hp 3.0-liter V6 you get in the Ranger Raptor.
Acceleration has improved, with the Ranger's 0-60 mph time dropping from 6.7 seconds with the inline-four to 6.2 seconds with the new V6. That's only a tenth off the 0-60 mph time we saw in the Ranger Raptor. On the street, however, the extra power is less noticeable. The V6 Ranger does feel quicker than the four-cylinder truck, but the real-world difference is minor, and neither pickup is particularly zippy or spry. Outside of the exhaust note, the differences are slight.
How much are bragging rights worth?
At our test track, the Ranger is quicker than its midsize rivals, the Toyota Tacoma, Chevrolet Colorado and Nissan Frontier, though that was true even before the V6 became available. You'd better be impressed by the acceleration or really care about having the quickest midsize pickup, because there are no other upsides to the bigger motor. That's especially true when you consider the fact that the V6 is a costly $2,195 option.
Surprisingly, the Ranger's towing and payload ratings are no better with the V6 than they are with the four-cylinder engine. Towing and payload remain the same at 7,500 pounds and 1,711 pounds, respectively. You'd think that a bit more power would improve those figures, but that's not the case. Fuel economy takes a slight dip, dropping from 22 mpg to 20 mpg combined, though that's still better than the Raptor's 17 mpg rating. That said, if our long-term tester is anything to go by, expect worse figures than that in the real world.
The Ford Ranger might be one of our favorite midsize trucks, but unless you're going all in on the Raptor, the four-cylinder engine is still the way to go.