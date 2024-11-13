Skip to main content

2024 Ford Ranger V6 Tested: Skip This Engine Upgrade

While more powerful than the Ranger's base engine, the costly V6 doesn't offer improvements in towing or payload

2024 Ford Ranger V6 driving
  written by
    Vehicle Test Editor
    Reese Counts has worked in the automotive industry since he started as an intern at Edmunds in 2015. He has written or edited thousands of car-related articles and tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the course of his career. Reese is a vehicle test editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to Autoblog. Reese has also been featured on Yahoo! Finance, Engadget and AOL reviewing cars and covering automotive technology, auto shows and more. Reese learned to drive in his father's C4 Chevrolet Corvette and now owns his grandfather's 1999 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG. A love for cars runs deep in his family.
    edited by
    Director, Editorial Content
    Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook, and drive his 1999 BMW M Roadster to local punk shows.
  • The 2024 Ford Ranger gets a 2.7-liter V6 shared with the Bronco and F-150.
  • There's a notable improvement in acceleration, but the extra horsepower doesn't improve towing or payload ratings.
  • The 2.7-liter V6 is available on both the XLT and Lariat trims for $2,195.

When the fifth-generation Ford Ranger launched, a 2.3-liter turbocharged inline-four engine was the only powertrain available unless you wanted to shell out for the off-road-focused Raptor. Now, Ford adds a V6 to the Ranger lineup, using the same 2.7-liter engine found in the Ford Bronco and F-150. Extra horsepower is rarely a bad thing, but how much of a difference does that extra power really make in a midsize pickup truck?

2024 Ford Ranger V6 interior

Tweaked, but not transformed

At first glance, this Ranger XLT looks nearly identical to our long-term Ranger Lariat. Both are crew-cab four-wheel-drive models painted Velocity Blue Metallic, and there's no real visual hint that one has a V6 rather than an inline-four under the hood. The 2.7-liter V6 raises the Ranger's output to 315 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque. That's an improvement over the 2.3-liter's 270 hp and 310 lb-ft but still shy of the 405-hp 3.0-liter V6 you get in the Ranger Raptor.

Acceleration has improved, with the Ranger's 0-60 mph time dropping from 6.7 seconds with the inline-four to 6.2 seconds with the new V6. That's only a tenth off the 0-60 mph time we saw in the Ranger Raptor. On the street, however, the extra power is less noticeable. The V6 Ranger does feel quicker than the four-cylinder truck, but the real-world difference is minor, and neither pickup is particularly zippy or spry. Outside of the exhaust note, the differences are slight.

2024 Ford Ranger V6 rear 3/4

How much are bragging rights worth?

At our test track, the Ranger is quicker than its midsize rivals, the Toyota Tacoma, Chevrolet Colorado and Nissan Frontier, though that was true even before the V6 became available. You'd better be impressed by the acceleration or really care about having the quickest midsize pickup, because there are no other upsides to the bigger motor. That's especially true when you consider the fact that the V6 is a costly $2,195 option.

Surprisingly, the Ranger's towing and payload ratings are no better with the V6 than they are with the four-cylinder engine. Towing and payload remain the same at 7,500 pounds and 1,711 pounds, respectively. You'd think that a bit more power would improve those figures, but that's not the case. Fuel economy takes a slight dip, dropping from 22 mpg to 20 mpg combined, though that's still better than the Raptor's 17 mpg rating. That said, if our long-term tester is anything to go by, expect worse figures than that in the real world.

The Ford Ranger might be one of our favorite midsize trucks, but unless you're going all in on the Raptor, the four-cylinder engine is still the way to go.

2024 Ford Ranger V6 front 3/4
Reese Counts

Steven Ewing

