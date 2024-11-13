2024 Ford Ranger V6 Tested: Skip This Engine Upgrade

How much are bragging rights worth?

At our test track, the Ranger is quicker than its midsize rivals, the Toyota Tacoma, Chevrolet Colorado and Nissan Frontier, though that was true even before the V6 became available. You'd better be impressed by the acceleration or really care about having the quickest midsize pickup, because there are no other upsides to the bigger motor. That's especially true when you consider the fact that the V6 is a costly $2,195 option.

Surprisingly, the Ranger's towing and payload ratings are no better with the V6 than they are with the four-cylinder engine. Towing and payload remain the same at 7,500 pounds and 1,711 pounds, respectively. You'd think that a bit more power would improve those figures, but that's not the case. Fuel economy takes a slight dip, dropping from 22 mpg to 20 mpg combined, though that's still better than the Raptor's 17 mpg rating. That said, if our long-term tester is anything to go by, expect worse figures than that in the real world.

The Ford Ranger might be one of our favorite midsize trucks, but unless you're going all in on the Raptor, the four-cylinder engine is still the way to go.