2025 F-150 Gets Price Cuts on Popular XLT and Lariat Models

Ford has reduced prices on the F-150's middling (and more popular) trims

  • Some 2025 Ford F-150 trims fall by more than $2,000.
  • Other trims, like the Raptor, become slightly more expensive.
  • Ford hasn't introduced any major changes for the 2025 model year.

Without telling anyone, Ford has updated its configurator to include pricing for 2025 F-150 models. It’s a bit of a mixed bag, but there are also some significant price cuts for midrange models like the Lariat, which falls $2,235 compared to 2024. Meanwhile, F-150 STX pricing falls to the tune of $1,185. The XLT trim, arguably the start of the more midgrade F-150 trims, sees the same $2,235 price cut as the Lariat trim. 

2025 Ford F-150 Pricing

F-150 Trim
2024 price
2025 price
Difference
XL 2WD$39,060$41,400+$2,340
STX 2WD$48,790$47,605-$1,185
XLT 2WD$50,520$48,285-$2,235
Lariat$68,185$65,950-$2,235
Tremor$65,445$67,505+$2,060
King Ranch$76,635$77,495+$860
Platinum$76,635$77,495+$860
Raptor$81,230$81,595+$365

That’s it for the pricing cuts. The base F-150 XL, meanwhile, increases in price by more than $2,000. The off-road-focused F-150 Tremor sees a $2,060 price hike, while the also off-road oriented (and much more capable) Raptor gets a much more modest $365 jump. Meanwhile, the truck’s luxury trims, the King Ranch and the Platinum, both see $860 price bumps.

We’re happy to see Ford cutting prices where the meat of F-150 orders end up. In particular, it’s great to see the XLT trim getting such a hefty price cut. The XLT is a favorite of ours, mixing value and F-150 capability nicely into a mostly affordable package that includes helpful aids like Ford’s Pro Trailer Backup Assist. A slew of other options are also available that you can choose or leave out to keep the price down. 

