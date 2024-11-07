- Some 2025 Ford F-150 trims fall by more than $2,000.
- Other trims, like the Raptor, become slightly more expensive.
- Ford hasn't introduced any major changes for the 2025 model year.
2025 F-150 Gets Price Cuts on Popular XLT and Lariat Models
Ford has reduced prices on the F-150's middling (and more popular) trims
Without telling anyone, Ford has updated its configurator to include pricing for 2025 F-150 models. It’s a bit of a mixed bag, but there are also some significant price cuts for midrange models like the Lariat, which falls $2,235 compared to 2024. Meanwhile, F-150 STX pricing falls to the tune of $1,185. The XLT trim, arguably the start of the more midgrade F-150 trims, sees the same $2,235 price cut as the Lariat trim.
2025 Ford F-150 Pricing
F-150 Trim
2024 price
2025 price
Difference
|XL 2WD
|$39,060
|$41,400
|+$2,340
|STX 2WD
|$48,790
|$47,605
|-$1,185
|XLT 2WD
|$50,520
|$48,285
|-$2,235
|Lariat
|$68,185
|$65,950
|-$2,235
|Tremor
|$65,445
|$67,505
|+$2,060
|King Ranch
|$76,635
|$77,495
|+$860
|Platinum
|$76,635
|$77,495
|+$860
|Raptor
|$81,230
|$81,595
|+$365
That’s it for the pricing cuts. The base F-150 XL, meanwhile, increases in price by more than $2,000. The off-road-focused F-150 Tremor sees a $2,060 price hike, while the also off-road oriented (and much more capable) Raptor gets a much more modest $365 jump. Meanwhile, the truck’s luxury trims, the King Ranch and the Platinum, both see $860 price bumps.
We’re happy to see Ford cutting prices where the meat of F-150 orders end up. In particular, it’s great to see the XLT trim getting such a hefty price cut. The XLT is a favorite of ours, mixing value and F-150 capability nicely into a mostly affordable package that includes helpful aids like Ford’s Pro Trailer Backup Assist. A slew of other options are also available that you can choose or leave out to keep the price down.