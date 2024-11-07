2025 F-150 Gets Price Cuts on Popular XLT and Lariat Models

That’s it for the pricing cuts. The base F-150 XL, meanwhile, increases in price by more than $2,000. The off-road-focused F-150 Tremor sees a $2,060 price hike, while the also off-road oriented (and much more capable) Raptor gets a much more modest $365 jump. Meanwhile, the truck’s luxury trims, the King Ranch and the Platinum, both see $860 price bumps.

We’re happy to see Ford cutting prices where the meat of F-150 orders end up. In particular, it’s great to see the XLT trim getting such a hefty price cut. The XLT is a favorite of ours, mixing value and F-150 capability nicely into a mostly affordable package that includes helpful aids like Ford’s Pro Trailer Backup Assist. A slew of other options are also available that you can choose or leave out to keep the price down.