Interior refinement and tech

The first thing you notice when you sit in the Cybertruck is the sheer depth of the dashboard. It strangely messes with your overall depth perception — especially since you can't see the hood.

Overall, the Cybertruck's seats are OK, but they lack support under your thigh. There's decent storage, a really impressive audio system and the back seats are pretty good, too. There's lots of legroom for adults, and you'd have to be quite tall to run out of headroom. However, if you are a bit tall, you'll surely bang your head against the hard support beam for the glass roof. Be careful.

The thing we hate more than anything, though, is Tesla's over-reliance on the central infotainment screen for pretty much all of the Cybertruck's controls. We'd love a screen in front of us for things like the speed and blind-spot monitoring, and the rearview camera is all but useless with the tonneau cover closed, at which point you have to rely on a backup camera ... in the screen.

The Ford F-150 Lightning also has a big screen, supplemented by another smaller display in front of the driver and plenty of old-school buttons. It’s generally intuitive to use and this is the only truck here to offer Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. Ford really understands truck buyers and offers some really clever touches. There’s loads of storage, we love the fold-out table for working or eating, and the seats recline to form a makeshift bed. Like job-site naps? This is your truck.

Rivian, like Tesla, has developed its own software solutions, which have gotten better and better the longer we’ve owned our long-term R1T. The overall impression of quality is good and there are some startup carmaker novelties, such as the integrated Bluetooth speaker and flashlight. For great rear seats you have to give it to the Rivian, with their lovely padding and support. It’s just too bad this truck has the smallest seating area of the three pickups tested here.