2024 LA Auto Show: All the New Debuts

The 2024 Los Angeles Auto Show is a barren husk of what it used to be. Luxury brands have all but abandoned this show, and the number of new car reveals have dwindled. Even some of the cars you'll read about here are midlife refreshes instead of from-scratch redesigns. Flashy new concept cars? You won't find those in LA.

Nevertheless, a handful of car brands have taken advantage of this quasi vacuum to showcase new metal at the 2024 LA Auto Show. Kia is the big one, as it introduced three updated models. Other new vehicles making their public debuts were the next-generation Honda Passport TrailSport and Volkswagen Tiguan, as well as the new Acura ADX and Hyundai Ioniq 9. Here are their highlights.