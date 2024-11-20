- The 2025 Volkswagen Tiguan has fresh new styling, inside and out.
- There's no third-row seating option anymore.
- The interior gets a major tech overhaul, and there are physical buttons for several controls.
2025 Volkswagen Tiguan First Look: VW's Best-Seller Gets a Glow-Up
The Tiguan packs luxury and tech in a more attractive wrapper than before
The redesigned 2025 Volkswagen Tiguan makes its debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show this week, boasting a new look, more passenger space and better tech. All of these are crucial updates aimed to keep the Tiguan at the top of its game, which is super important considering it's currently VW's best-selling model in the U.S.
Here's lookin' at you
Back in October, Volkswagen gave us an early glimpse at the new Tiguan by way of this SUV's European cousin, the Tayron. We liked what we saw, and we're glad the chiseled new design makes its way to the U.S.-spec Tiguan.
Volkswagen worked to shorten the front and rear overhangs, giving the SUV a better stance, and the new front and rear lighting signatures look great. Base models will ride on 17-inch wheels, but Volkswagen says 19-inch and 20-inch options will be available.
More space inside
The Tiguan's interior gets the most extensive overhaul, with nicer materials making a great first impression. There's Savona leather and real walnut wood trim, and the plastics used on the dashboard and doors don't feel cheap or hollow.
While the current Tiguan is available with a third row of seats, the 2025 model will only seat five passengers. Let's be honest: The way-back in the current Tiguan is super cramped, and best reserved for small kids. If you genuinely need three rows of seats, there are larger vehicles out there that'll better suit your needs.
More tech inside, too
Every 2025 Tiguan comes standard with a 10.3-inch digital gauge cluster, as well as a 12.9-inch central display running Volkswagen's updated MIB4 infotainment suite. You'll notice there's a legit volume knob on the center console now, which doubles as a drive mode selector. Volkswagen even added physical button controls to the steering wheel — no more haptic touch madness here.
A bunch of tech options are available, including an even larger 15-inch central screen, 10- or 30-color ambient lighting, a 12-speaker Harman Kardon stereo, a head-up display and more. Volkswagen's full IQ.Drive safety suite is standard, which includes things like blind-spot warning, adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, etc.
Familiar engine
While other countries will have access to electrified Tiguans, the U.S.-spec version will only come with a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four. This is the same engine that's used currently, though it now makes 201 horsepower instead of 184 hp. (The official torque number is still TBD.) Volkswagen expects the new Tiguan to be more efficient than its predecessor, too, thanks to a 170-pound weight reduction.
The 2025 Tiguan will go on sale next year, and full pricing will be available closer to that time. We expect it to start around $30,000.