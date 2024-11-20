2025 Volkswagen Tiguan First Look: VW's Best-Seller Gets a Glow-Up

Here's lookin' at you

Back in October, Volkswagen gave us an early glimpse at the new Tiguan by way of this SUV's European cousin, the Tayron. We liked what we saw, and we're glad the chiseled new design makes its way to the U.S.-spec Tiguan.

Volkswagen worked to shorten the front and rear overhangs, giving the SUV a better stance, and the new front and rear lighting signatures look great. Base models will ride on 17-inch wheels, but Volkswagen says 19-inch and 20-inch options will be available.