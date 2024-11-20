2026 Genesis Electrified GV70 First Look: Bigger Battery, Bigger Screen

New tech and better charging

The biggest change inside the Electrified GV70 is a massive 27-inch screen that combines the gauge cluster and infotainment display. That's in addition to improved voice commands. We've previously praised the GV70's voice controls and Genesis says the new kit will be even more impressive.

The GV70's charging port also gets a light upgrade. Genesis says a heating element has been added, making it easier to charge the GV70 in cold weather.

Otherwise, the Electrified GV70 is an impressive luxury SUV. The minor changes on offer for 2026 help its cause, but if you liked the GV70 before, we're confident you'll dig it now, too.