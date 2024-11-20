- Genesis' Electrified GV70 gets a mild refresh for the 2026 model year.
- It gets a bigger battery and a NACS charger, granting access to the Tesla Supercharger network.
- There's also a big ol' screen inside.
2026 Genesis Electrified GV70 First Look: Bigger Battery, Bigger Screen
The electric GV70 also gets access to the Tesla Supercharger network
The 2026 Genesis Electrified GV70 gets a slight refresh, and makes its debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show this week. The electric SUV should offer improved range thanks to a new 84-kWh battery, and the GV70 now comes with a NACS charging port, meaning it can charge at an ample number of Tesla Superchargers.
That impressive change to its charging infrastructure is augmented by some other minor refreshing. The Electrified GV70 has a new look inside and out, though you'll be forgiven for not noticing a significant difference.
New tech and better charging
The biggest change inside the Electrified GV70 is a massive 27-inch screen that combines the gauge cluster and infotainment display. That's in addition to improved voice commands. We've previously praised the GV70's voice controls and Genesis says the new kit will be even more impressive.
The GV70's charging port also gets a light upgrade. Genesis says a heating element has been added, making it easier to charge the GV70 in cold weather.
Otherwise, the Electrified GV70 is an impressive luxury SUV. The minor changes on offer for 2026 help its cause, but if you liked the GV70 before, we're confident you'll dig it now, too.