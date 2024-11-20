2026 Hyundai Ioniq 9 First Look: New Electric 3-Row With Over 300 Miles of Range

Smooth on all sides

The current Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 clearly share retro-futuristic styling, but the new Ioniq 9 moves in a different direction aesthetically. The only bridge between the new SUV and Hyundai's current Ioniq models are the pixelated detailing in the lighting and some parts of the interior. Aside from that, this three-row SUV has flair all its own.

The SUV's nose wears a completely smooth plastic cover (since you don't need any cooling via a grille) and the back glass appears to blend into the liftgate without interruption. The sides of the Ioniq 9 have some sculpting and a bit of cladding that clearly is meant to tell customers, "Even though I am sort of shaped like a minivan, I'm all SUV, baby," and a curious bit of trim at each wheel that Hyundai calls an "eyelash."

The roof tapers down as it moves rearward and gives the Ioniq 9 an aerodynamic shape, with a sleek coefficient of drag (0.27) to match. You might think the design would have an impact on headroom, especially in the third row, but when we explored the Ioniq 9 in person, that wasn't the case.