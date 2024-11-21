- Volkswagen will add hybrid versions of the Tiguan and Atlas to its North American lineup.
- The company will likely use traditional hybrid powertrains, not plug-ins.
- VW says its dealers (and customers) are asking for hybrids "loud and clear."
Volkswagen Confirms Tiguan, Atlas Hybrids for U.S.
VW wants to bring hybrid options to North America "as soon as possible"
The Volkswagen Atlas and Tiguan SUVs will soon add hybrid variants in the U.S., a company executive confirmed during a press conference Thursday. Volkswagen doesn't currently sell any hybrid vehicles in the States, and while the company does offer the fully electric ID 4 and ID Buzz, it knows that EV adoption isn't ramping up as quickly as expected.
Volkswagen plans to "get hybrids into our portfolio in North America as soon as possible," brand CEO Thomas Schäfer told members of the media.
Two of the first products to add hybrid variants will be the compact Tiguan and midsize Atlas SUVs. Volkswagen debuted the brand-new 2025 Tiguan at the Los Angeles Auto Show this week, and the company already offers both hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions of this SUV in other countries.
- 2024 All-Electric Acura ZDXLearn MoreAcura.com
- The BMW Road Home Sales Event.Shop Now.BMWUSA.com
- 2025 Volvo EX90Learn MoreVolvocars.com
- 2024 Volvo XC40Learn MoreVolvocars.com
Schäfer said that offering a Tiguan hybrid in the U.S. is "part of the plan," but it's unclear if the company will bring the standard or plug-in version to our market. It'll also be a few years before an electrified Tiguan shows up in North America, likely as part of the Tiguan's midcycle update, perhaps in 2026 or 2027.
When asked about the addition of an Atlas hybrid to the U.S. lineup, Schäfer simply said, "Yep." Again, it's unclear if the electrified Atlas will be a regular or plug-in hybrid, but Schäfer said Volkswagen would "probably only do one" of those powertrains in the U.S.
"Adding hybrids to our portfolio is very high on our agenda," Schäfer said. "Retailers [are] requesting hybrids loud and clear."