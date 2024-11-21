Skip to main content

Volkswagen Confirms Tiguan, Atlas Hybrids for U.S.

VW wants to bring hybrid options to North America "as soon as possible"

2025 Volkswagen Tiguan driving
  • written by
    Director, Editorial Content
    Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook, and drive his 1999 BMW M Roadster to local punk shows.
    edited by
    Copy Chief
    Kathleen Clonts has worked in the automotive industry since 2014 and has copy-edited thousands of vehicle reviews and stories about cars and the auto industry in that time. Kathleen is the Edmunds editorial team's copy chief and previously worked as the senior copy editor for Automobile Magazine.
  • Volkswagen will add hybrid versions of the Tiguan and Atlas to its North American lineup.
  • The company will likely use traditional hybrid powertrains, not plug-ins.
  • VW says its dealers (and customers) are asking for hybrids "loud and clear."

The Volkswagen Atlas and Tiguan SUVs will soon add hybrid variants in the U.S., a company executive confirmed during a press conference Thursday. Volkswagen doesn't currently sell any hybrid vehicles in the States, and while the company does offer the fully electric ID 4 and ID Buzz, it knows that EV adoption isn't ramping up as quickly as expected.

Volkswagen plans to "get hybrids into our portfolio in North America as soon as possible," brand CEO Thomas Schäfer told members of the media.

Two of the first products to add hybrid variants will be the compact Tiguan and midsize Atlas SUVs. Volkswagen debuted the brand-new 2025 Tiguan at the Los Angeles Auto Show this week, and the company already offers both hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions of this SUV in other countries.

2024 Volkswagen Atlas on the road

Schäfer said that offering a Tiguan hybrid in the U.S. is "part of the plan," but it's unclear if the company will bring the standard or plug-in version to our market. It'll also be a few years before an electrified Tiguan shows up in North America, likely as part of the Tiguan's midcycle update, perhaps in 2026 or 2027.

When asked about the addition of an Atlas hybrid to the U.S. lineup, Schäfer simply said, "Yep." Again, it's unclear if the electrified Atlas will be a regular or plug-in hybrid, but Schäfer said Volkswagen would "probably only do one" of those powertrains in the U.S.

"Adding hybrids to our portfolio is very high on our agenda," Schäfer said. "Retailers [are] requesting hybrids loud and clear."

2025 Volkswagen Tiguan profile
