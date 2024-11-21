Volkswagen Confirms Tiguan, Atlas Hybrids for U.S.

The Volkswagen Atlas and Tiguan SUVs will soon add hybrid variants in the U.S., a company executive confirmed during a press conference Thursday. Volkswagen doesn't currently sell any hybrid vehicles in the States, and while the company does offer the fully electric ID 4 and ID Buzz, it knows that EV adoption isn't ramping up as quickly as expected.

Volkswagen plans to "get hybrids into our portfolio in North America as soon as possible," brand CEO Thomas Schäfer told members of the media.

Two of the first products to add hybrid variants will be the compact Tiguan and midsize Atlas SUVs. Volkswagen debuted the brand-new 2025 Tiguan at the Los Angeles Auto Show this week, and the company already offers both hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions of this SUV in other countries.