2026 Kia EV9 GT First Look: 501-HP Family Hauler With Fake Shifts

For anyone who thought a three-row family SUV with a 0-60 mph time of 5 seconds was just too darn slow, rest assured, Kia is addressing your beef. The 2026 Kia EV9 GT will be packing an estimated 501 horsepower from its pair of electric motors, which the company claims is good for a 0-60 mph time of 4.3 seconds. That should be enough to send your kids' Cheerios flying.

The EV9 GT has an offset arrangement: The front motor produces 215 hp, while the rear one puts out 362 hp. Kia says the exact combined figure is TBD, but its current estimate of 501 hp falls well short of the smaller EV6 GT’s 641 hp.

Now with fake gear shifts

All those facts and figures are certainly swell, but the more surprising acceleration news is the new Virtual Gear Shift function (VGS). This would be the same gearshift-mimicking tech that’s so delightfully ridiculous yet satisfying in the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N. The EV9 GT can simulate a traditional automatic transmission going through preset "gear" ratios or let the driver do so with paddle shifters. Kia says the EV9 GT's Active Sound Design system works with VGS to “replicate the sounds of the gear shifts.”