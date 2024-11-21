2025 Kia EV6 First Look: Bigger Battery, New Tech, Easier Charging

The Kia EV6 gets an extensive update for 2025, its first since the electric crossover went on sale three years ago. Changes include revised styling, greater battery capacity, new feature content and, in the case of the 2025 Kia EV6 GT, even greater performance.

Bigger batteries and Tesla charging

The standard battery increases in size from 58 kWh to 63 kWh, and the long-range battery that’s standard on all but the Light trim goes from 77.4 kWh to 84 kWh. Kia says this will result in a range of 319 miles in long-range rear-wheel-drive models, up from 310 miles, but no other estimates were given as of this writing. The bigger battery also allows for a 400-pound increase in towing (to 2,700 pounds), and the EV6 now automatically detects trailer weight and adjusts distance-to-empty accordingly.

The bigger battery should be most appreciated in the EV6 GT, which is currently rated at a paltry 218 miles. However, the high-performance model now pumps out 601 horsepower and 545 lb-ft of torque, so its range might not increase that much given the extra power. The EV6 GT can also produce 641 hp and 568 lb-ft when the GT drive mode is activated. The outgoing GT produced 576 hp and 545 lb-ft.