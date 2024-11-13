2026 Honda Passport TrailSport First Look: A Much-Needed Makeover

The new TrailSport rocks 31-inch General Grabber all-terrain tires — the largest that Honda has ever fitted to a vehicle — in addition to a wider front and rear track compared to the previous Passport. There isn't any major suspension trickery like what you'll get in a TRD Pro Toyota, but Honda added stronger steel arms and cast iron knuckles up front along with a retuned multilink rear suspension setup. Basically, the Passport is better able to handle rough terrain.

The Passport retains its 3.5-liter V6, which now makes 285 horsepower, a whopping 5-hp increase over the previous model. While the engine itself is largely unchanged, the Passport does get a new 10-speed automatic transmission. The combo sends power to Honda’s new all-wheel-drive system, which can handle more torque at the rear axle and shift side to side to an individual wheel. Translation: The 2026 Passport is better at getting you out of sticky situations.

People can customize this SUV more than ever before thanks to a long list of dealer-installed accessories. Honda showed us just a sampling, but they include custom wheels, rock sliders for extra off-road protection, and a cargo shelf that doubles as a table for when you’re camping (first-gen CR-V, anyone?).