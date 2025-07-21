Developing a car is expensive, especially when it uses new technology like electric motors and a big battery pack. So it makes sense for automakers to team up on developing one or more vehicles. Subaru and Toyota are doing just that on a series of EVs that began with the Solterra and bZ4X duo, which arrived for the 2023 model year.

In the coming months, the two brands are expanding their EV lineups to three vehicles each. Subaru announced an updated 2026 Solterra and a larger 2026 Trailseeker in April at the New York Auto Show, and Toyota revealed a revised 2026 bZ (dropping the 4X from the name), a smaller 2026 C-HR and a larger bZ Woodland in May. Just this past week, Subaru revealed the C-HR's sister vehicle, the new Uncharted compact crossover.

Edmunds was on hand at the Uncharted reveal, and we asked Subaru product planners how the brand makes sure its electric vehicles have a Subaru character given the Toyota relationship.