- The ADX is Acura's new entry-level luxury SUV.
- It uses the same 1.5-liter turbo engine from the Integra and gets lots of premium amenities and tech inside.
- Pricing is expected to start in the mid-$30,000s.
2025 Acura ADX First Look: Familiar but Improved
Is the new ADX different enough from its Honda HR-V sibling to stand out in the luxury field?
Since its inception, Acura has fought against the perception that its cars are just fancier Hondas. And while that's more often than not been an unfair claim, you won't need DNA test results from Maury Povich to tell you the new 2025 Acura ADX is closely related to the Honda HR-V.
How is the Acura ADX different from the Honda HR-V?
Although the ADX is 6 inches longer overall, its rear seat legroom (37.7 inches) and cargo capacity (24.4 cubic feet) are identical to the HR-V's. Acura-specific headlights look nice and bring the ADX in line with the brand's other products, but those taillights can't hide the HR-V's distinctively angled tailgate and pronounced rear shoulder line.
The biggest difference is under the hood, which is good, because the HR-V's 158-horsepower naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine is described in our rating as "utterly gutless once you have passengers on board." Instead, the ADX gets the Integra's engine: a 1.5-liter turbocharged inline-four that produces 200 hp and 192 lb-ft of torque.
Like the HR-V (and Integra), the ADX comes standard with a continuously variable automatic transmission, with paddle shifters that let you work your way up and down preset gear ratios. This means you can "shift" through ratios when accelerating aggressively, or "downshift" during braking like you might in a performance car. Should you choose to do so, selecting the ADX's Sport driving mode will likely be in order — one of four settings in addition to Snow, Comfort and Normal. A fifth Individual mode is unlocked by optioning the ADX A-Spec with Advanced Package.
Front-wheel drive is standard and all-wheel drive is optional. The AWD system isn't Acura's "Super-Handling" tech that splits power across the front and rear axles as well as side to side. Instead, the ADX just sends as much as 50% of the engine's power rearward as needed, based on front-wheel slippage. That sure sounds the same as the HR-V's AWD system.
Why should you get the Acura instead of the Honda?
Acura says the ADX has "additional acoustical spray foam insulation" for a quieter cabin. The ADX's feature content and interior style are big reasons to go for the Acura too.
To be clear, sharing interior bits with the HR-V isn't a bad thing, as Honda's subcompact SUV has one of the highest-quality cabins in its class. The ADX builds upon that, especially when you select the Red/Ebony or Blue/Orchid two-tone interior color schemes. The upper A-Spec trims also get ambient lighting, red contrast stitching, a flat-bottom steering wheel, a chrome topper for that HR-V-spec shifter, and stainless-steel pedals.
The ADX's interior has many familiar Honda controls, including what sure looks like the same 9-inch touchscreen from the midrange HR-V EX-L. A physical shortcut button that takes you directly to Apple CarPlay or Android Auto has replaced the HR-V's "back" button.
How much does the ADX cost and what features does it have?
Acura says the ADX will start in the mid-$30,000 range when it arrives at dealers in early 2025. The range-topping HR-V EX-L AWD hits its ceiling just under $33,000. Standard equipment isn’t that much different between the two as the ADX includes a sunroof, power liftgate, power front seats, wireless charging, the 9-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and all the same driver assistance systems, including adaptive cruise control. An all-digital instrument panel versus the HR-V’s part-digital unit is one notable exception in the Acura’s column; leather upholstery versus synthetic leather goes in the Honda’s.
The A-Spec is where the daylight really starts to open up between HR-V and ADX. It adds 19-inch wheels, foglights, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, a power passenger seat, rear USB-C ports, and special exterior trim in gloss black and Gun Metallic. The melodically named A-Spec with Advance Package gets the Google built-in suite integrated into the touchscreen along with a 15-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system. Other extras include front and rear parking sensors, a surround-view camera setup, rain-sensing wipers, a hands-free liftgate, power lumbar and memory settings for the driver's seat, and a heated steering wheel.
Isn't this pretty much what Acura did with the Integra?
According to Acura, the Integra has enjoyed “incredible success” since it replaced the unloved ILX as Acura’s Civic-based entry-level model. Surely the beloved name had something to do with that, as did the obvious mechanical relation to another beloved name, the Civic Si.
The ADX has no such built-in heritage or fondness to build upon. As such, it will rely upon its own merits in a segment already full of subcompact luxury SUVs. Like other Acuras, its lower price and generous standard feature content should be its strongest attributes when compared to a BMW X1, Mercedes GLA and GLB, or Volvo XC40.
It should also be said that the current-generation HR-V has always felt like it was leaving a lot on the table dynamically due to its weakling engine and chassis that sure didn’t feel related to the engaging Civic. Perhaps the ADX will realize that potential.
Photos by Ryan Greger