2025 Acura ADX First Look: Familiar but Improved

The biggest difference is under the hood, which is good, because the HR-V's 158-horsepower naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine is described in our rating as "utterly gutless once you have passengers on board." Instead, the ADX gets the Integra's engine: a 1.5-liter turbocharged inline-four that produces 200 hp and 192 lb-ft of torque.

Like the HR-V (and Integra), the ADX comes standard with a continuously variable automatic transmission, with paddle shifters that let you work your way up and down preset gear ratios. This means you can "shift" through ratios when accelerating aggressively, or "downshift" during braking like you might in a performance car. Should you choose to do so, selecting the ADX's Sport driving mode will likely be in order — one of four settings in addition to Snow, Comfort and Normal. A fifth Individual mode is unlocked by optioning the ADX A-Spec with Advanced Package.

Front-wheel drive is standard and all-wheel drive is optional. The AWD system isn't Acura's "Super-Handling" tech that splits power across the front and rear axles as well as side to side. Instead, the ADX just sends as much as 50% of the engine's power rearward as needed, based on front-wheel slippage. That sure sounds the same as the HR-V's AWD system.