Edmunds Top Rated 2024: These Are the Best EVs on Sale Today

There are tons of great new cars on the market, but which ones are so great that you'd have to convince yourself not to buy one? That's the idea behind the Edmunds Top Rated Awards, naming the best vehicles on sale for the fifth year in a row.

Read on to see which vehicles we crown the best electric car, truck and SUV on sale in 2024. And if you're looking for a gas-powered vehicle instead, check out our article announcing the best vehicles powered by internal combustion engines.