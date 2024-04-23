The New Tesla Model 3 Performance Is a $54,630 Bargain

Model 3 Performance: There's more than just power

The new Model 3 Performance will have a dual-motor setup good for 510 horsepower, says Tesla. It will likely still pull from the same 85-kWh battery pack that underpins the current Model 3, mostly due to packaging reasons. The Model 3 Performance's 0-60 mph time is quoted at 2.9 seconds, but in classic Tesla fashion, that number is the best possible time because it's been calculated with rollout subtracted. Top speed is set at 163 mph.

But Tesla didn't just juice up the electric motors and call it a day. The Model 3 Performance also comes fitted with adaptive suspension (the system isn't the same air suspension found in the Model X) to help maximize agility and handling without sacrificing ride comfort. As if that wasn't enough, Tesla has also said the springs, dampers, bushings, and anti-roll bars have all been designed to deliver a more capable chassis.

Tesla seems to have taken slowing down just as seriously as speeding up, and the Model 3 Performance gets bigger brake discs, calipers and high-performance brake pads for better deceleration. Those new brakes sit behind new 20-inch forged wheels, which should help reduce unsprung mass — a positive for performance in every scenario.