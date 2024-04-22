Skip to main content

Our Long-Term BMW i5 M60 Crushed Its EPA Range Estimate

We saw a 10% increase over the EPA's estimate in our range test

2024 BMW i5 M60 front 3/4
  written by
    Director, Editorial Content
    Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of car-related articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of Editorial Content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com and CNET Roadshow. Steven has also contributed to Car and Driver, Top Gear, and dozens of other automotive publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook and whip around Los Angeles in his 1999 Mazda MX-5 Miata.
    edited by
    Vehicle Test Editor
    Reese Counts has worked in the automotive industry since he started as an intern at Edmunds in 2015. He has written or edited thousands of car-related articles and tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the course of his career. Reese is a vehicle test editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to Autoblog. Reese has also been featured on Yahoo! Finance, Engadget and AOL reviewing cars and covering automotive technology, auto shows and more. Reese learned to drive in his father's C4 Chevrolet Corvette and now owns his grandfather's 1999 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG. A love for cars runs deep in his family.
  • We put our long-term 2024 BMW i5 M60 xDrive through the Edmunds EV Range Test.
  • Equipped with 21-inch wheels, our test car's EPA-estimated range is 240 miles per charge.
  • We handily exceeded that estimate, with our test showing 264 miles of range in real-world conditions.

Now that we're settling into long-term life with our 2024 BMW i5 M60 xDrive, we thought it time to put our Edmunds Top Rated winner through our vaunted real-world range test. Peep our leaderboard and you'll see that BMWs tend to do well when subjected to our testing. But the i5 M60 did exceptionally well, beating its EPA estimate by 10%.

On the Edmunds EV Range Test, we recorded 264 miles of real-world range in our all-wheel-drive BMW i5 M60. According to the EPA, an i5 M60 xDrive fitted with 21-inch wheels like our long-termer should get 240 miles. In fact, our 264-mile result with the i5 M60 with 21-inch wheels is better than the EPA ratings for models equipped with 20- and 19-inch wheels, which have estimates of 248 and 256 miles, respectively.

Energy consumption is another area where our i5 exceeded expectations. The EPA says an i5 M60 xDrive like ours should use 40 kWh per 100 miles, but our data recorded 35 kWh per 100 miles. That's a solid improvement as lower figures are better here.

2024 BMW i5 M60

How we range test

The methodology around the Edmunds EV Range Test is sacrosanct here at headquarters. It's how we can ensure — as much as possible, anyway — that all EVs get a fair shake in what are genuine real-world conditions. Be sure to visit our landing page to read all the details and see the results of more than 75 EVs that we've tested over the years.

Our testing targets an average speed of 40 mph, with a mix of 60% city and 40% highway driving. We test EVs in their most efficient drive modes — as long as this doesn't result in maddeningly slow acceleration — and we set the regenerative braking to its maximum strength. We also stay within 5 mph of the posted speed limit whenever possible, and cars are returned to Edmunds HQ with 10 miles of range or fewer, for safety reasons. No one wants to get stranded.

Edmunds says

Here's hoping we continue to see these impressive real-world range results throughout our year of testing the BMW i5 M60.

