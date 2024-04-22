Now that we're settling into long-term life with our 2024 BMW i5 M60 xDrive, we thought it time to put our Edmunds Top Rated winner through our vaunted real-world range test. Peep our leaderboard and you'll see that BMWs tend to do well when subjected to our testing. But the i5 M60 did exceptionally well, beating its EPA estimate by 10%.

On the Edmunds EV Range Test, we recorded 264 miles of real-world range in our all-wheel-drive BMW i5 M60. According to the EPA, an i5 M60 xDrive fitted with 21-inch wheels like our long-termer should get 240 miles. In fact, our 264-mile result with the i5 M60 with 21-inch wheels is better than the EPA ratings for models equipped with 20- and 19-inch wheels, which have estimates of 248 and 256 miles, respectively.

Energy consumption is another area where our i5 exceeded expectations. The EPA says an i5 M60 xDrive like ours should use 40 kWh per 100 miles, but our data recorded 35 kWh per 100 miles. That's a solid improvement as lower figures are better here.