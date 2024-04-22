- We put our long-term 2024 BMW i5 M60 xDrive through the Edmunds EV Range Test.
- Equipped with 21-inch wheels, our test car's EPA-estimated range is 240 miles per charge.
- We handily exceeded that estimate, with our test showing 264 miles of range in real-world conditions.
Our Long-Term BMW i5 M60 Crushed Its EPA Range Estimate
We saw a 10% increase over the EPA's estimate in our range test
Now that we're settling into long-term life with our 2024 BMW i5 M60 xDrive, we thought it time to put our Edmunds Top Rated winner through our vaunted real-world range test. Peep our leaderboard and you'll see that BMWs tend to do well when subjected to our testing. But the i5 M60 did exceptionally well, beating its EPA estimate by 10%.
On the Edmunds EV Range Test, we recorded 264 miles of real-world range in our all-wheel-drive BMW i5 M60. According to the EPA, an i5 M60 xDrive fitted with 21-inch wheels like our long-termer should get 240 miles. In fact, our 264-mile result with the i5 M60 with 21-inch wheels is better than the EPA ratings for models equipped with 20- and 19-inch wheels, which have estimates of 248 and 256 miles, respectively.
Energy consumption is another area where our i5 exceeded expectations. The EPA says an i5 M60 xDrive like ours should use 40 kWh per 100 miles, but our data recorded 35 kWh per 100 miles. That's a solid improvement as lower figures are better here.
How we range test
The methodology around the Edmunds EV Range Test is sacrosanct here at headquarters. It's how we can ensure — as much as possible, anyway — that all EVs get a fair shake in what are genuine real-world conditions. Be sure to visit our landing page to read all the details and see the results of more than 75 EVs that we've tested over the years.
Our testing targets an average speed of 40 mph, with a mix of 60% city and 40% highway driving. We test EVs in their most efficient drive modes — as long as this doesn't result in maddeningly slow acceleration — and we set the regenerative braking to its maximum strength. We also stay within 5 mph of the posted speed limit whenever possible, and cars are returned to Edmunds HQ with 10 miles of range or fewer, for safety reasons. No one wants to get stranded.
Edmunds says
Here's hoping we continue to see these impressive real-world range results throughout our year of testing the BMW i5 M60.