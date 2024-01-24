Edmunds Top Rated 2024: These Cars, Trucks and SUVs Won Our Highest Honor

Every year, Edmunds' editors rack up tens of thousands of miles testing hundreds of cars, all in the quest to help you find your perfect ride. Some are great and some are disappointing, but only a few rise to the standard that earns our highest honor: the Edmunds Top Rated award.

Here's a look at the very best gas-powered cars you can buy in 2024, and if you're interested in EVs, you can read all about our electric winners here.