  3. Edmunds Top Rated 2024: These Cars, Trucks and SUVs Won Our Highest Honor

Edmunds Top Rated 2024: These Cars, Trucks and SUVs Won Our Highest Honor

These cars rose above their competitors to earn the Edmunds Top Rated title

Edmunds Top Rated Car: Toyota Prius
    Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.
  • These are the three gas-powered contenders that earned Edmunds Top Rated honors for 2024.
  • One of these cars is a repeat winner, while the other two are very worthy newcomers to the Edmunds Top Rated list.

Every year, Edmunds' editors rack up tens of thousands of miles testing hundreds of cars, all in the quest to help you find your perfect ride. Some are great and some are disappointing, but only a few rise to the standard that earns our highest honor: the Edmunds Top Rated award.

Here's a look at the very best gas-powered cars you can buy in 2024, and if you're interested in EVs, you can read all about our electric winners here.

Edmunds Top Rated Car: Toyota Prius

Have you seen the new Prius? If you haven't, don't be surprised if it causes a double take. The Prius' transformation from an unlovable duckling to stunning swan wooed us before we ever drove it. But it's more than just the best-looking Prius ever; click here to read all about why this hybrid won us over.

Finalist: Honda Civic Type R

Finalist: Chevrolet Corvette Z06

Edmunds Top Rated SUV: Kia Sportage Hybrid

Back for another year atop our podium, the Kia Sportage Hybrid maintains its lead over the competition. Thanks to its great powertrain, cool design and solid overall value, the Sportage Hybrid is a perfect example of how to win in a crowded segment. Click here to learn all about why Kia's compact SUV continues to be the best.

Finalist: Kia Telluride

Finalist: Mercedes-Benz GLS

Edmunds Top Rated Truck: Chevy Colorado

The Chevrolet Colorado got a full redesign for the 2024 model year, and wow, it's a huge improvement over its predecessor. The whole truck was overhauled from the wheels up, and the result is all you could ever want from a midsize pickup. Find out more about how Chevy's pickup rose to the top right here.

Finalist: Toyota Tacoma

Finalist: Honda Ridgeline

Edmunds says

We'll be interested to see if these winners can hold their spots when it's time to select our Edmunds Top Rated picks in 2025.

