- These are the three gas-powered contenders that earned Edmunds Top Rated honors for 2024.
- One of these cars is a repeat winner, while the other two are very worthy newcomers to the Edmunds Top Rated list.
Edmunds Top Rated 2024: These Cars, Trucks and SUVs Won Our Highest Honor
These cars rose above their competitors to earn the Edmunds Top Rated title
Every year, Edmunds' editors rack up tens of thousands of miles testing hundreds of cars, all in the quest to help you find your perfect ride. Some are great and some are disappointing, but only a few rise to the standard that earns our highest honor: the Edmunds Top Rated award.
Here's a look at the very best gas-powered cars you can buy in 2024, and if you're interested in EVs, you can read all about our electric winners here.
Edmunds Top Rated Car: Toyota Prius
Have you seen the new Prius? If you haven't, don't be surprised if it causes a double take. The Prius' transformation from an unlovable duckling to stunning swan wooed us before we ever drove it. But it's more than just the best-looking Prius ever; click here to read all about why this hybrid won us over.
Finalist: Honda Civic Type R
Finalist: Chevrolet Corvette Z06
Edmunds Top Rated SUV: Kia Sportage Hybrid
Back for another year atop our podium, the Kia Sportage Hybrid maintains its lead over the competition. Thanks to its great powertrain, cool design and solid overall value, the Sportage Hybrid is a perfect example of how to win in a crowded segment. Click here to learn all about why Kia's compact SUV continues to be the best.
Finalist: Kia Telluride
Finalist: Mercedes-Benz GLS
Edmunds Top Rated Truck: Chevrolet Colorado
The Chevrolet Colorado got a full redesign for the 2024 model year, and wow, it's a huge improvement over its predecessor. The whole truck was overhauled from the wheels up, and the result is all you could ever want from a midsize pickup. Find out more about how Chevy's pickup rose to the top right here.
Finalist: Toyota Tacoma
Finalist: Honda Ridgeline
Edmunds says
We'll be interested to see if these winners can hold their spots when it's time to select our Edmunds Top Rated picks in 2025.