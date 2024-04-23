The end result of all these changes? Sadly, it's hard to say right now. Toyota set up one medium-/high-speed off-road dirt track where we were able to drive the TRD Pro, and it was a cakewalk. The Pro handled steep ascents and played around in the muck like it was nothing at all. We even did the course a second time in two-wheel drive and it was just as easy.

The hybrid setup made a good impression in the dirt, though, serving up oodles of power whenever we asked for it. The Pro also stopped, steered and gripped onto the loose surface with a confidence that was missing during fast running in old Toyota products. Has the Pro evolved into something better? Yes. But we'll have to wait until we can put it up against a Chevy Colorado ZR2 and Ford Ranger Raptor to know if it's been truly transformed.

The IsoDynamic what now?

The TRD Pro's new IsoDynamic seats quite literally have shock absorbers in them, and they're designed to round off the truck's harsher impacts and keep your noggin from bouncing off the ceiling when you're going fast in the desert. In short, they do exactly what they're supposed to. The difference perhaps wasn't as drastic as we were expecting given the seats' aggressive appearance, but we can confirm that from the seat of our pants, the ride was at least better than it was in a Trailhunter, which won't get these fancy chairs.

It's worth noting that the TRD Pro comes with these seats as standard and, sadly, they obliterate rear legroom. The fourth-generation Tacoma is pretty tight in the back, and that's before you add these seats up front. While we appreciate the level of effort that went into these seats, making the rear bench in your pickup nigh-on unusable is a pretty poor trade-off.